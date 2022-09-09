ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheStreet

A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business

Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disney World Makes a Huge Change Walt Would Hate

Walt Disney, the man behind his namesake company had a very specific vision of family fun. His early movies were all G-rated, making them accessible to the whole family with no fear that anything would veer into the adult space or anything even close to it. The man behind the...
DRINKS
Cinemablend

A Popular Six Flags Roller Coaster Is Closing, But Now There's A Twist

Every ride at an amusement park is somebody’s favorite, but parks always need to add new attractions and experiences to get guests coming back year after year. This means that sometimes a popular ride must make way for something new. Such seemed to be the case for Mr. Freeze: Reverse Blast at Six Flags Over Texas, which recently announced the “last chance” to ride it, but now things aren’t so clear.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Ne Disneyland#Linus Travel#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#California Adventure#Travel Destinations#D23 Expo#Pym Test Kitchen#Hocus Pocus 2#The Lion King#Iw J
Business Insider

A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard

Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
TRAVEL
BuzzFeed

Here's What It's Like Inside A Swanky, Adults-Only Cruise Ship

I had never been on a cruise before because I assumed I would hate it. What I expected: bad food, screaming children, crowded pools, the smell of chlorine (because of said crowded pools), and bad drinks with a guaranteed side of hangover. What I got aboard Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages'...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

A Very Popular Band Is Returning to Las Vegas

There's no shortage of things to see in Las Vegas, whether you love to gamble, can't get enough of buffets, or enjoy seeing exclusive performances especially created for the glitzy vibe of Sin City. But as much fun as those things are to do, anything gets old when you've done...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Disneyland
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Beverage Move

Cruise fans often have favored food and beverage items you can only get at sea. That might be a main dining room staple like the escargot on Royal Caribbean International's (RCL) ships, the smoked prime rib on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) , or Carnival Cruise Line's (CCL) famed Warm Chocolate Melting Cake.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Closed Until 2023

As you prepare to set sail for adventure and thrills with Captain Jack Sparrow, unfortunately, one Disney Park has closed the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction until next year. While we’re used to regularly riding along on Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic...
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Guests Trample Garden and Climb Into Restricted EPCOT Area

If there is one thing that Disney knows how to do really well, it’s creating beautiful gardens. Disney’s horticulturists work incredibly hard to keep things beautiful 365 days a year and, for certain events like the EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival, they create absolutely stunning topiaries. Disney’s Horticultural Cast Members come in when the Parks are closed to make sure everything looks fresh and new when Guests enter through the gates the next morning. Doing their job is not easy and, unfortunately, not everyone appreciates the hard work that goes into keeping every area of a Disney Park as beautiful as the next.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disneyland Cracks Down on Guests Trying To Bend the Rules For Magic Keys

It seems that some Guests are unhappy with how Disney has been treating them regarding Magic Key Renewals. In the past, Disney has been more lenient in the process, willing to work with Annual Passholders. But, since Magic Keys recently returned to Disneyland Resort, Guests have found the Parks unrelenting in its rules.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World

If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
TRAVEL
Fatherly

Disney World Discount Actually Gives Families A Break, For A Change

Disney World isn’t known for being super affordable for visitors. A visit to the park adds up quickly and the company isn’t known for giving discounts or dropping prices. But, in a rare moment, Disney World has decided not to be super cheap and is offering a limited-time discount on merchandise. Here’s what you need to know.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney Skyliner 2023 Closure Dates Revealed

If you’re planning your magical getaway to Walt Disney World Resort in 2023, note that Disney has revealed its refurbishment timeframe for the beloved Disney Skyliner transportation. The Disney Skyliner has made a massive impact on Disney transportation since it first opened three years ago in 2019. Adding to...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy