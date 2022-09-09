Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business
Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
Disney World Makes a Huge Change Walt Would Hate
Walt Disney, the man behind his namesake company had a very specific vision of family fun. His early movies were all G-rated, making them accessible to the whole family with no fear that anything would veer into the adult space or anything even close to it. The man behind the...
A Popular Six Flags Roller Coaster Is Closing, But Now There's A Twist
Every ride at an amusement park is somebody’s favorite, but parks always need to add new attractions and experiences to get guests coming back year after year. This means that sometimes a popular ride must make way for something new. Such seemed to be the case for Mr. Freeze: Reverse Blast at Six Flags Over Texas, which recently announced the “last chance” to ride it, but now things aren’t so clear.
I've worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 6 snacks I always get and 6 I skip at the parks.
After working at the popular theme parks on both coasts, I've discovered which iconic treats are worth the money, and which ones are disappointing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
My wife and I took a 35-hour train ride from Los Angeles to Seattle. These were the 5 best and 5 worst parts of the trip.
We rode Amtrak's Coast Starlight for 70+ hours in four days in coach. Sleeping was hard and the cafe car was OK, but the observation car was great.
I went to an all-inclusive resort in Mexico with my family of 6 instead of going on a cruise. It was more memorable and cost half the price.
Insider's writer has cruised on Princess, Carnival, and Disney, but thought an all-inclusive Mexico resort was cheaper for a big suite and more to do.
How cruises work for plus-size passengers: 'The worst part ... is getting on the flight'
For some plus-size travelers, cruising is a largely inclusive way to travel. Here's why.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard
Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
My family of 4 spent $200 on dinner at Garden Grill in Disney World, and it was totally worth it
As a travel planner and Disney fanatic, I've eaten at most of the restaurants in the parks. But my family keeps going back to Garden Grill in Epcot.
Here's What It's Like Inside A Swanky, Adults-Only Cruise Ship
I had never been on a cruise before because I assumed I would hate it. What I expected: bad food, screaming children, crowded pools, the smell of chlorine (because of said crowded pools), and bad drinks with a guaranteed side of hangover. What I got aboard Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages'...
A Very Popular Band Is Returning to Las Vegas
There's no shortage of things to see in Las Vegas, whether you love to gamble, can't get enough of buffets, or enjoy seeing exclusive performances especially created for the glitzy vibe of Sin City. But as much fun as those things are to do, anything gets old when you've done...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Beverage Move
Cruise fans often have favored food and beverage items you can only get at sea. That might be a main dining room staple like the escargot on Royal Caribbean International's (RCL) ships, the smoked prime rib on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) , or Carnival Cruise Line's (CCL) famed Warm Chocolate Melting Cake.
disneytips.com
Disney Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Closed Until 2023
As you prepare to set sail for adventure and thrills with Captain Jack Sparrow, unfortunately, one Disney Park has closed the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction until next year. While we’re used to regularly riding along on Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic...
disneydining.com
Guests Trample Garden and Climb Into Restricted EPCOT Area
If there is one thing that Disney knows how to do really well, it’s creating beautiful gardens. Disney’s horticulturists work incredibly hard to keep things beautiful 365 days a year and, for certain events like the EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival, they create absolutely stunning topiaries. Disney’s Horticultural Cast Members come in when the Parks are closed to make sure everything looks fresh and new when Guests enter through the gates the next morning. Doing their job is not easy and, unfortunately, not everyone appreciates the hard work that goes into keeping every area of a Disney Park as beautiful as the next.
disneytips.com
Disneyland Cracks Down on Guests Trying To Bend the Rules For Magic Keys
It seems that some Guests are unhappy with how Disney has been treating them regarding Magic Key Renewals. In the past, Disney has been more lenient in the process, willing to work with Annual Passholders. But, since Magic Keys recently returned to Disneyland Resort, Guests have found the Parks unrelenting in its rules.
WDW News Today
Josh D’Amaro Says Rising Prices & Discontinuation of Services at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort is ”An Inevitable Result of Progress”
As prices continue to soar at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, Josh D’Amaro describes it as “the inevitable result of progress” according to a new article from the Wall Street Journal. Over the past two years, many changes have been made that impact the typical guest...
disneytips.com
Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World
If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
Disney World Discount Actually Gives Families A Break, For A Change
Disney World isn’t known for being super affordable for visitors. A visit to the park adds up quickly and the company isn’t known for giving discounts or dropping prices. But, in a rare moment, Disney World has decided not to be super cheap and is offering a limited-time discount on merchandise. Here’s what you need to know.
disneytips.com
Disney Skyliner 2023 Closure Dates Revealed
If you’re planning your magical getaway to Walt Disney World Resort in 2023, note that Disney has revealed its refurbishment timeframe for the beloved Disney Skyliner transportation. The Disney Skyliner has made a massive impact on Disney transportation since it first opened three years ago in 2019. Adding to...
Comments / 0