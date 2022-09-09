ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, TX

KSLA

Caddo Schools discuss measures to combat statewide literacy concerns

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Across Louisiana, more than 50% of K-3rd graders are performing below their reading performance level, according to the state education department’s most recent data. The good news is that this is an improvement compared to the nearly 55% of kids who were performing below their...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Students in Bossier Parish observing new Celebrate Freedom Week

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - In Bossier Parish, students are learning about what freedom means. Back on Aug. 1, Louisiana House Bill 88 passed and was enacted as law. The new law requires schools to observe Celebrate Freedom Week each year in September. During this week, students will learn about the Constitution, hear from 2nd Circuit Judge Jeff Cox and learn about everyday obstacles people face. Jane Smith, president of Republican Women of Bossier, spoke to students at Apollo Elementary on Monday morning (Sept. 12) about the preamble.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Prator: Substitute PE teacher arrested for encouraging bullying

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo detectives arrested a substitute physical education teacher who encouraged students to commit battery and bully a classmate, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. According to a report received by the Caddo Youth Services Division, the incident happened at North Caddo Elementary Middle School...
SHREVEPORT, LA
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Atlanta, TX
Government
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Texas Education
KSLA

Allendale community gets creative at Poetry to the Rescue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Allendale community honed their creativity at the Poetry to the Rescue event at SWEPCO Park. Participants got to paint, write poetry, learn breathing techniques and more. “Just basically something that needs to be productive in Allendale to raise a level of creativity in the community...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Pride in the Park celebrates LGBTQ+ community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Pride in the Park made a return to Betty Virginia Park on Saturday, Sept. 10. People came together to celebrate the lives of the LGBTQ+ community. There were several food trucks and vendors at the event, along with an opportunity for attendees to get COVID-19 and monkeypox vaccines.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

BPCC sees 12% enrollment increase

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier Parish Community College has seen a sizable increase in the number of students enrolled in its classes, school officials say. The headcount now stands at more than 6,300, which represents a 12% increase over last year. Officials with the Bossier City-based school are...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Ramblin’ on the Red to be held Sept. 24

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Ramblin’ on the Red will be held Sept. 24, starting at 2 p.m., at Hurricane Alley, 515 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City. “Ramblin’ on the Red is a music festival with a purpose,” says a note on the event’s Facebook page.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
txktoday.com

Basic and Enhanced Concealed Handgun Carry License Courses to be offered at UA Hope-Texarkana

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold a basic and enhanced concealed handgun carry course on the UA Hope campus this fall. The basic concealed carry course will be held on Saturday, October 8, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The enhanced concealed carry course will take place on Saturday, November 5, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The enhanced concealed carry license provides gun owners with the additional training needed to carry their weapons into some public buildings where weapons are currently prohibited.
TEXARKANA, TX
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KSLA

Sorority chapter hosts Shreveport mayoral forum

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — With the fall elections fast approaching, Shreveport’s mayoral candidates continue to jockey for voters’ attention and ballots. Several participated in a forum that the Shreveport alumni chapter of Delta Sigma Theta held Monday night (Sept. 12) at Huntington High School. A spokeswoman for...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SporTran names new chief of staff

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Baton Rouge native Jimmy D. Thomas will now serve as SporTran’s new chief of staff. In his new role, Thomas will handle the day-to-day operations of SporTran and for Metro Management, Inc. (SporTran’s parent company) Thomas will “take the lead in acquiring additional transit properties and contracts along the Gulf Coast Region, from Texas to Georgia,” according to a news release.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Veterans honored with memorial wall in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The Greenwood community celebrated the unveiling of a wall dedicated to veterans on Saturday, Sept. 10. The wall features marble engraved plaques of several historical events, a life-sized American soldier and a bald eagle. ”It’s important to remember why we’re free, why we have what we...
GREENWOOD, LA
inforney.com

Atlanta, Texas celebrates 150 years at Founder’s Day Festival

ATLANTA, Texas – Atlanta, Texas celebrates 150 years at their Founder’s Day Festival on Saturday. It was a day of old-fashioned fun to celebrate the founding of Atlanta, Texas in 1872. Festivities included a 5K run, food trucks, chuckwagon cooking, pageants, a time capsule reveal from 1972, a...
ATLANTA, TX
KSLA

Bossier City hosts 21st annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Keep Bossier Beautiful and the city of Bossier City invited the community to join them in their 21st Annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony. On Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Bossier City Municipal Complex, 620 Benton Road, starting at 9 a.m. the remembrance event began with a moment of silence in honor of all those who lost their lives during the World Trade Centers attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Arrive Alive tour visiting BPCC on Sept. 12

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — The Arrive Alive Tour, a drunken and distracted driving simulator and reportedly the only marijuana driving simulator, will be at Bossier Parish Community College, 6220 E. Texas St. on Monday, Sept. 12. The tour’s safe driving campaign will be set up in the Bossier...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
TexasHighways

Learn Some Spooky Texas History on These Small Town Haunted Ghost Tours

Fall is just around the corner, and what better time than Halloween season to dive into the spooky and paranormal. Indeed, in towns throughout Texas, including Jefferson, Bartlett, and Granbury, there are a variety of walking ghost tours that guide guests through a town’s vivid history, touching on dark subjects like murder, shootouts, hangings, suicides, arson, railroad tragedies, and ghost sightings, but also more lighthearted lore, such as a bell from the Alamo turning up in a Seguin hotel and a young ghost who likes to play tag in downtown Bryan.
GRANBURY, TX

