This morning is starting out muggy and mild to warm. As a frontal system approaches the area, it will be warm and muggy ahead of the front with some isolated to scattered showers this afternoon and evening. Today will be hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s with high humidity. Our dew points are going to be in the 70s early today, but they will be falling this afternoon and overnight. We expect dew point temperatures to be in the 60, even some 50s inland. Waking up tomorrow morning, lows will be noticeably cooler in the the 60s. By the afternoon, temperatures will be hot, but the humidity will be low; meaning we will be experiencing dry heat which is nice for September. This past weekend was the peak of hurricane season, but there are no threats to the Gulf Coast at this time. Two areas in the deep Atlantic Basin and on the western African coast may develop over the Eastern Atlantic. It's too early to know any specific many details.

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO