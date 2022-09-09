Read full article on original website
WLOX
Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary Cathedral hosts Blue Mass to honor first responders
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - First responders of the Coast joined the people of the Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary Cathedral in Biloxi at Mass Sunday. The church hosted the Blue Mass in remembrance of those who died during the 9/11 attacks as well as honoring first responders. Pass Christian’s Deputy Chief...
Photos wanted for 2023 Mississippi Gulf Coast calendar
BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is hosting a photo contest for its 2023 calendar. Submitted photos should depict an aspect of the marine resources available on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, including recreational and commercial fishing, Coastal Preserves, marine plant and animal life, marsh areas, boating and Mississippi seafood. Submitted images […]
WLOX
City of Biloxi hosts 41st annual Seafood Festival over weekend
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Over the weekend, the city of Biloxi celebrated their annual Seafood Festival. The weekend was dedicated to showcasing the city’s seafood heritage. “We did miss a year of having a festival, so we are so happy to be back; we’re pretty much at full capacity now as far as our vendors and crowds,” said Courtney Jacobs.
Lucedale natives to perform at Mississippi Songwriters Festival
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Dozens of performers will take the stage at the Mississippi Songwriters Festival this week. Performers from George and Greene counties include: Double Dee, Americana duo: 8 p.m. Friday at Marina Cantina, Saturday at Julep Room and 3 p.m. Sunday at Murky Waters Blues & BBQ Wayward Jones, country-folk duo: 9 p.m. […]
WLOX
The Cottages at Oak Park in Ocean Springs on sale for first time
Cody Breland from Wild Acres joins us again with another special animal, Joanna the Savannah Monitor!. This morning is starting out muggy and mild to warm. As a frontal system approaches the area, it will be warm and muggy ahead of the front with some isolated to scattered showers this afternoon and evening. Today will be hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s with high humidity. Our dew points are going to be in the 70s early today, but they will be falling this afternoon and overnight. We expect dew point temperatures to be in the 60, even some 50s inland. Waking up tomorrow morning, lows will be noticeably cooler in the the 60s. By the afternoon, temperatures will be hot, but the humidity will be low; meaning we will be experiencing dry heat which is nice for September. This past weekend was the peak of hurricane season, but there are no threats to the Gulf Coast at this time. Two areas in the deep Atlantic Basin and on the western African coast may develop over the Eastern Atlantic. It’s too early to know any specific many details.
WLOX
Happening Now: Tunnel to Towers 5K
Two major events take place at the Coast Coliseum Saturday. While it's been a quiet start to the weekend, we have the chance for a few hit or miss showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see rain, but a few downpours are possible. Lower humidity will arrive by the middle of the week! Here's the latest forecast.
WLOX
WWII Veteran celebrates his 100th birthday
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - World War II veteran William “Bill” Ellzey celebrated 10 decades of life at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Center in Ocean Springs. Ellzey celebrated his 100th birthday alongside his wife Connie Ellzey and friends. Behind his wide smile is a lifelong of stories to tell. Ellzey was born on September 12, 1922 in Agricola and is the oldest of 9 children.
WLOX
Pascagoula delights music lovers with 31st Blues and Heritage Festival
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula’s 31st annual Blues and Heritage Festival kicked off on Saturday, and music lovers from all over the Coast came out to have a good time. “Getting in the grove with the music and mingling with friends I haven’t saw in a long time because...
The Daily South
Chapel Hart's Mississippi Hometown Declares "Chapel Hart Week" Ahead Of AGT Finale
Country music trio Chapel Hart has the full support of their hometown as they head into the season finale of America's Got Talent this week. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle, make up the fan-favorite group. All three women hail from the tiny town of Poplarville, Mississippi. Poplarville, the county seat of Pearl River County, has the nickname "Blueberry Capital of Mississippi" and boasts a population of 3,000.
WLOX
Silver Alert for Harrison County man cancelled
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has cancelled a Silver Alert they issued Monday night for 90-year-old Billy Hollingsworth of Saucier in Harrison County. Hollingsworth has been located and is safe. Any inquiries should be directed to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 228-865-7060. Want...
WLOX
Biloxi planning commission to hold meeting regarding short-term rentals
The idea, presented to Harrison County’s Board of Supervisors, is aimed at protecting the shoreline from hurricanes and beach erosion as well as improving water quality. Gulf Islands National Seashore hosts fall events, fun for all. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Jennifer Smith with the Gulf Islands National Seashore...
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Ground Zero Blues Club
It was a sad day when Triplett Day pharmacy in downtown Gulfport closed in March 2020, but more than two years later, life is stirring in what is now an empty shell. It has one mission...to serve older adults in the spirit of Christian love. Ceremonies held on the coast...
thegazebogazette.com
Long Beach Native Appointed Manager to BSL Library
Leah Preble Holmes has been named the new branch manager for the Bay St. Louis-Hancock Library according to an announcement by John Brdecka, executive director of the Hancock County Library System (HCLS). Leah Holmes served as an English and Humanities instructor with the Uni- versity of Southern Mississippi system (USM),...
WLOX
Organization seeks to build $22M resort along Gulf Coast
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Organizers form the Gulf Coast Development and Design proposed a resort style site to be made next to the Port of Gulfport. The idea, presented to Harrison County’s Board of Supervisors, is aimed at protecting the shoreline from hurricanes and beach erosion as well as improving water quality.
wxxv25.com
Blue water lagoon designed presented to Harrison County
‘Operation Clear Water’ hopes to bring a blue water lagoon to the Gulfport Beach. Kenneth Jones, owner of Gulf Coast Development and Design, presented a recreation design to the Harrison County supervisors. The design is for a mile-long lagoon from Island View Casino to Broad Avenue. The initial design...
WLOX
Joanna the Savannah Monitor chomps tilapia breakfast on set
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Another special animal visited the WLOX set Monday- Joanna the Savannah Monitor!. Cody Breland with Wild Acres joined us on set to tell us all about Joanna. Savannah Monitors are from the savannahs of Africa, and Joanna was brought to Wild Acres recently from one of the rehabbers at Wild at Heart Rescue.
Mississippi issues Silver Alert for missing 90-year-old man
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 90-year-old Harrison County man. Billy Hollingsworth is described as a white man around five feet, four inches tall, with white hair and hazel eyes. On Monday, September 12, Hollingsworth was last seen at 4 p.m. in the 19000...
WDAM-TV
29 years later, and the Angela Freeman case remains open
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty-nine years have passed and Angela Freeman remains missing. On Sept. 10, 1993, Angela Freeman, 17 years old and pregnant, was seen at the old Pizza Hut in Petal. This was her last known whereabouts. Just a few days following, Freeman’s car was found by...
WLOX
Fatal Hwy 26 crash leaves one woman dead
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One woman is dead after a fatal crash on Highway 26 in Stone County Monday afternoon, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. MHP responded to the scene around 12:20 p.m. Delores Richardson, 50, of Poplarville was traveling west on Highway 26 in a 2015 Nissan Altima when the vehicle left the road and hit several trees. Richardson died from the crash, according to MHP.
