Local Christmas attraction opens for season

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A popular holiday attraction in the Valley is opening this weekend.

Kraynak’s Santa’s Christmasland is opening Saturday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Along with the Christmasland decorated with holiday trimmings and animatronics, Kraynak’s also has a greenhouse and toy shop.

Kraynak’s is located at 2525 E. State St., Hermitage.

