Hermitage, PA

Local Christmas attraction opens for season

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKn7t_0hozN8Q700

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A popular holiday attraction in the Valley is opening this weekend.

Kraynak’s Santa’s Christmasland is opening Saturday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Dates set for annual Powers Christmas show

Along with the Christmasland decorated with holiday trimmings and animatronics, Kraynak’s also has a greenhouse and toy shop.

Kraynak’s is located at 2525 E. State St., Hermitage.

Comments / 5

Terry McKnight
3d ago

for the love of God (or whoever you worship) it's not even Halloween yet! it's no wonder, with all the greedy commercialisation that the true meaning of this hallowed holiday is deminising

Reply(2)
3
Jody Smith
3d ago

I think not iam enjoying HALLOWEEN first ! you shouldn't start that till at least November this is getting ridiculous can't enjoy one Holiday at a time!

Reply(1)
3
