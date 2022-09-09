Local Christmas attraction opens for season
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A popular holiday attraction in the Valley is opening this weekend.
Kraynak's Santa's Christmasland is opening Saturday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Along with the Christmasland decorated with holiday trimmings and animatronics, Kraynak’s also has a greenhouse and toy shop.
