ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta County, VA

One dead in Augusta County crash, state police seeking info on 'fast-moving' sedan

By Brad Zinn, Staunton News Leader
The News Leader
The News Leader
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vbXUN_0hozN7XO00

AUGUSTA COUNTY — Virginia State Police said one person was killed and another seriously injured in a crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 81, a press release said.

Police are also seeking additional information concerning a vehicle that might have had a role in the fatal crash.

At about 4 p.m. on Thursday, police said a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was towing a camper on southbound I-81 when it attempted to move from the right lane to the left lane, the release said.

A fast-moving sedan came up behind the pickup, allegedly causing it to swerve as it attempted the lane change. The pickup ran off the right side of the road, struck a guardrail and went across the interstate and struck a second guardrail before overturning.

The crash took place at mile marker 231.5.

The crash killed 72-year-old Henry Hamel of Baldwinville, Massachusetts. The driver, Bette Hamel, 77, also from Baldwinville, was hospitalized with serious injuries. Police said both victims were wearing seat belts.

If anyone has information regarding this crash or info on the black sedan, please call Virginia State Police at (434 )352-7128 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

The crash remains under investigation.

By the numbers: Riverheads football attempts to break state record for consecutive wins

Prosecutor says judge erred in ruling as protesters return to sheriff's office in Verona

Stuarts Draft man gets prison for stalking ex, attempted first-degree murder

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: One dead in Augusta County crash, state police seeking info on 'fast-moving' sedan

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Virginia State Police investigating several incidents on I-81

ORIGINAL STORY - Sept. 11, 2022. Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker. Police said the shooter is reported to be driving a green Harley Davidson motorcycle. The unidentified victim has life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The Bureau...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

2 vehicle crash on I-81 on Sunday, motorcyclist dies, VSP reports

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash over the weekend. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 6:10 p.m. on northbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 169 in Botetourt County. Police say 60-year-old Randall David Lucabaugh of Bunker Hill, West Virginia was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson Motorcycle. That’s when Lucabaugh hit the backend of a Freightliner tractor-trailer.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Motorcyclist dies after bike rear-ends truck on Interstate 81

NEWS RELEASE: BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday, (Sept 11) at 6:10 p.m. on Interstate 81, at the northbound 169-mile marker in Botetourt County. A 2008 Harley Davidson Motorcycle was traveling north on Interstate...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Augusta County, VA
Accidents
County
Augusta County, VA
Augusta County, VA
Crime & Safety
WDBJ7.com

Botetourt Co. motorcycle crash cleared

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - An I-81N motorcycle crash at mile marker 169 is causing one and a half miles of delays Sunday in Botetourt County. Check back for updates.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Page County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in looking for a man who was last seen in the Luray area. According to a Facebook post, Joshua Dee Bradford is 5′11 and 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and a shaved head. He has several tattoos, including “Ace and Jack” on his neck, “Haley” on his shoulder, and “Josh” across his back.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
wmra.org

Man dies from injuries self-inflicted at Harrisonburg jail

Another man has died as the result of self-inflicted injuries incurred at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. After being contacted by a family friend of the deceased, WMRA confirmed with the Virginia State Police that their Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to an attempted suicide at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail at 2 a.m. on June 9th.
HARRISONBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

Car and tractor found in Shenandoah River

You don’t see this every day. Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage says he was recently made aware of an abandoned vehicle and a tractor sitting in the middle of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. He says he has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management to attempt to remedy this situation quickly.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia State Police#Murder#Traffic Accident
WHSV

Downed power lines in Staunton close part of Richmond Avenue

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Richmond Avenue is closed from Statler Boulevard to Frontier Drive due to downed power lines. According to Staunton Police, the downed lines are a result of a hit and run. The incident is still being investigated. No charges have been filed yet. There are no known...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Traffic alert: Richmond Avenue in Staunton closed

Staunton Police Department closed Richmond Avenue from Statler Boulevard to Frontier Drive earlier this afternoon. A car crash caused a power pole and power lines to come down onto the roadway. The police department requests that drivers avoid the area. Rebecca Barnabi. Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of...
STAUNTON, VA
WSLS

One displaced after housefire near Lynchburg

BOONSBORO, Va. – Firefighters said early Sunday at 2:03 am; they confirmed a structure fire on Chadwick Drive in Boonsboro. Dispatch informed that all residents were out of the residence. When firefighters arrived, they confirmed an active fire through the roof. Units operated to extinguish the fire around 3:30...
BOONSBORO, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
cbs19news

Police looking to identify persons of interest in burglary

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help to identify two people in connection with a burglary. According to police, the incident occurred during the overnight hours of Sept. 4 at Taylors Auto Body on Brookway Drive. Anyone with information about the identities...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
rewind1051.com

Bridge over I-81 scheduled to close Monday

The Route 720 bridge over Interstate 81 in Rockingham County near Harrisonburg is scheduled to close this Monday. The Virginia Department of Transportation will demolish the 62-year-old bridge and construct a replacement. The project is expected to continue through the fall of next year. In the meantime, V-DOT officials say...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing Greenville man

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen Thursday. David L. Herbaugh, 50, is 5’10”, 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Herbaugh could possibly be heading to the Roanoke area. He should be...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
breezejmu.org

No injuries, 5 vehicles damaged in on-campus crash

A vehicle hit five cars and damaged the electrical system in JMU’s D3 parking lot outside of the Festival Conference & Student Center on Thursday night, according to JMU PD Chief Anthony Matos. There were no injuries, he said. Matos said he believes the driver, who was arrested at...
HARRISONBURG, VA
1061thecorner.com

ACPD seeking robbery suspects

Albemarle County Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying persons of interest in connection with a robbery that occurred at Taylors Auto Body, 495 Brookway Dr., during the overnight hours of September 4, 2022. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective John McKay at 434-296-5894 with...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
The News Leader

The News Leader

2K+
Followers
924
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage of www.newsleader.com, covering the communities of the central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

 http://newsleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy