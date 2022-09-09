ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamont, NY

Police: Altamont man falsely reported hostage situation

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ic9Ed_0hozN6ef00

DELMAR, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — An Altamont man has been arrested for allegedly falsely reporting an incident. The Bethlehem Police Department said Ryan Albright, 25, was charged on September 6 in connection with the incident.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

On January 30 around 2:15 p.m., police received a report of a family being held hostage at gunpoint at a Delmar home. Officers responded to the scene and determined that the incident was unfounded.

Charges

  • Falsely reporting an impending incident (misdemeanor)
  • Criminal impersonation (misdemeanor)
Arrest made in Hudson armed robbery, police looking for other suspect

Albright was arraigned in the Town of Bethlehem Court and released. He is set to return to court on October 10. In March, Albright was charged with fifth-degree conspiracy in connection to a falsely reported fire .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Altamont, NY
City
Bethlehem, NY
City
Delmar, NY
Bethlehem, NY
Crime & Safety
NEWS10 ABC

More charges expected in funeral home case

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (News10)-A former Johnstown funeral home operator accused of mishandling remains, including dumping corpses inside a garage is expected to face even more charges that come with more potential time behind bars. That’s according to the chief of police and district attorney who spoke with News10’s Anya Tucker.   Brian Barnett, the former director […]
JOHNSTOWN, NY
WNYT

New charges in Johnstown funeral home case

JOHNSTOWN – Police Chief David Gilbo says he’s added at least 26 more charges against former funeral home director Brian Barnett, including a class C felony of grand larceny. “It’s basically – in our view – it’s a scheme to defraud,” said Chief Gilbo. “He’s charging people, saying...
JOHNSTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Held Hostage#Bethlehem Court#Nexstar Media Inc
WNYT

Halfmoon man charged with forgery

A man from Halfmoon was arrested last week on forgery charges. Police say 41-year-old Brian Stanley submitted multiple contracts with forged signatures. Police say that Stanley uses the business name New York Renewable Energy Engineering and Recycling. They say he surrendered himself to Clifton Park police last Friday.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

Incident near UAlbany downtown campus under investigation

Police are searching for a suspect after a reported shooting and stabbing near the UAlbany downtown campus. However, the information two police departments are giving NewsChannel 13 is different. UAlbany police say it happened around 4 p.m. Monday near Western Avenue and Ontario Street, and “reportedly involved multiple shots fired.”...
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

One in custody, another wanted in Hudson armed robbery

CITY OF HUDSON – Police in Hudson have one man in custody, and another remains at large in connection with an armed robbery in the city on Thursday, September 8. Cain Carothers, 22, of Hudson was arrested shortly after the incident. A second suspect, Eugene Cobbins, 42, also of Hudson, is at large and believed to be in the Albany area.
HUDSON, NY
WNYT

Duo charged in Kingsbury drug bust

A traffic stop in Washington County led to two people facing a long list of drug and gun charges. Police say they found heroin, cocaine, and meth. They arrested two people, Jesse Tracey and Shaniah Sanders. They say the pair planned to sell the drugs. Both were caught in town...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Motorcyclist killed in NY-29 crash

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car vs. motorcycle accident in the Town of Galway. Officers responded to the incident on September 10 at approximately 8 in the evening. Police say 46-year-old Chad Jazwinski was traveling westbound and struck a vehicle that had been traveling eastbound on...
GALWAY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy