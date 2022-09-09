Police: Altamont man falsely reported hostage situation

DELMAR, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — An Altamont man has been arrested for allegedly falsely reporting an incident. The Bethlehem Police Department said Ryan Albright, 25, was charged on September 6 in connection with the incident.

On January 30 around 2:15 p.m., police received a report of a family being held hostage at gunpoint at a Delmar home. Officers responded to the scene and determined that the incident was unfounded.

Charges

Falsely reporting an impending incident (misdemeanor)

Criminal impersonation (misdemeanor)

Albright was arraigned in the Town of Bethlehem Court and released. He is set to return to court on October 10. In March, Albright was charged with fifth-degree conspiracy in connection to a falsely reported fire .

