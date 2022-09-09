ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

FedEx to host hiring event in Spartanburg on Monday

By Bethany Fowler
 4 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – FedEx Ground will host a hiring event Monday in Spartanburg.

The hiring event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Dr. T.K. Gregg Community Center located at 650 Howard Street.

FedEx is hiring package handlers for both full-time and part-time hours.

If you are interested, you are asked to attend the event to speak with a FedEx representative.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

