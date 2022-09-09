FedEx to host hiring event in Spartanburg on Monday

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – FedEx Ground will host a hiring event Monday in Spartanburg.

The hiring event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Dr. T.K. Gregg Community Center located at 650 Howard Street.

FedEx is hiring package handlers for both full-time and part-time hours.

If you are interested, you are asked to attend the event to speak with a FedEx representative.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.