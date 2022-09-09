FedEx to host hiring event in Spartanburg on Monday
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – FedEx Ground will host a hiring event Monday in Spartanburg.
The hiring event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Dr. T.K. Gregg Community Center located at 650 Howard Street.
FedEx is hiring package handlers for both full-time and part-time hours.
If you are interested, you are asked to attend the event to speak with a FedEx representative.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.
Comments / 3