ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Former member of Springfield Latin Kings sentenced for drug charges

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sRksO_0hozMuEB00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Jonathan Casiano, a former member of the Latin Kings known as “King Legend,” has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release for drug offenses. He was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel on September 7.

On May 11, Casiano pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl. His drug trafficking operation was out of an apartment in Springfield.

Springfield man arrested with bag of stolen car parts

In July 2019 , Casiano was arrested after a traffic stop in Springfield, during which he was found in possession of a 9mm ghost gun with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition, $9,880 in cash, 486 oxytocin pills and 810 plastic bags containing a total of 87 grams of fentanyl and 66 grams of cocaine. He was released from custody in December 2019 after posting cash bail.

Casiano remained in warrant status until he was arrested in February 2020 as part of an investigation into his drug trafficking. After his arrest, a search of Casiano’s person and residence recovered over 2,400 individual plastic bags containing 68 grams of fentanyl, 140 grams of cocaine, and other substances. Each of those bags were branded for retail sale ready for distribution.

In December 2019, a federal grand jury returned an indictment alleging racketeering conspiracy, drug conspiracy and firearms charges against 62 leaders, members and associates of the Latin Kings. Sixty defendants in the case have pleaded guilty. Of the 62 charged defendants in the accusation, two remain in warrant status. All of the remaining defendants have pleaded guilty and have been sentenced or are awaiting sentencing. Casiano is the 54 th defendant to be sentenced.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 13

N'Cari Marshal
2d ago

I don't think the Latin kings have "former members" unless they fall victim to their own hands for something that goes against their beliefs and whatever else they have going. This is just from me reading the headline. Couldn't care less about what this idiot did.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: East Columbus Avenue disturbance

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A concerned viewer reached out to our newsroom after witnessing a large police presence downtown in Springfield over the weekend and shared video with us. We’re getting answers on what unfolded after the bars closed late Friday night into early Saturday morning. We spoke with Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Ne Springfield#Sentencing#Latin Kings#Drug Trafficking#District Court
NECN

Massachusetts Police Arrest Two Following Separate Shootings

Police in western Massachusetts have charged two men with murder following separate shootings earlier this month. The Holyoke Police Department announced Saturday that they arrested Victor Diaz-Torres in connection with the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Alex Larkin of Chicopee on Sept. 3. Diaz-Torres, a 23-year-old Holyoke resident, was arraigned Friday on a charge of murder and is being held in jail.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield home health aide accused of abusing elderly patient

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield home health aide is facing charges in connection with an alleged assault on an elderly patient. Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said Monday that 53-year-old Rodette Robinson of Springfield has been indicted on two charges of assault and battery on an elder by a caretaker.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABA Journal

Lawyer faces charges after video shows him slapping another attorney

Updated: A Connecticut lawyer is facing criminal charges after a television viewer forwarded a video showing him slapping another person to News 12 Connecticut. Naugatuck, Connecticut, lawyer Robert Serafinowicz, 43, was charged Sept. 7 with third-degree assault on an elderly person and breach of peace, report the Associated Press and the Connecticut Post.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Ledyard police charge man with assault, risk of injury to a minor

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard police arrested a man for an alleged assault and risk of injury to a minor on Saturday. Ledyard police said they responded to the report of a possible physical altercation between a male and a female on Gallup Hill Road. Upon arrival, the officers located the victim and discovered visible […]
LEDYARD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Suspect arrested for Interstate 391 and High Street intersection homicide

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A suspect has been arrested in connection with the homicide that took place at the intersection of Interstate 391 and High Street in Holyoke Wednesday evening. According to the Hampden District Attorney’s office, An arrest warrant was granted Thursday for 35-year-old Angel Velez of Springfield by Holyoke...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield man arrested, accused of stealing catalytic convertors

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Under arrest: a Springfield man accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in a parking lot in West Springfield. West Side Police found Tyran Mohown early Friday morning, after they received a call from the security company at the Balise Collision Center on Riverdale Street, after hearing a saw go off.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

30K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy