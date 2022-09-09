Ben Rortvedt finally joining Yankees as Jose Trevino is placed on paternity leave

The third piece of the Gio Urshela and Gary Sanchez trade could finally be on the cusp of making his Yankees introduction.

The Yanks announced Friday before their massive series with the Rays that Jose Trevino has been placed on the paternity list, joining Josh Donaldson, and Ben Rortvedt has been called up from Triple-A Scranton. Rortvedt, acquired from Minnesota along with Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, injured his oblique before the trade, and then had knee surgery that set him back even further. He has yet to play a game at the big-league level this season.

Rortvedt has heated up in Triple-A, slashing .294/.385/.647 with three home runs over his last 10 games.

The Yanks will need every bit of offense they can get this weekend with Anthony Rizzo, DJ LeMahieu, Andrew Benintendi, Donaldson, and Trevino all out, while Giancarlo Stanton has only appeared in a pinch hit role since Monday.

