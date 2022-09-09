BT: 'Expiration point is here' for Jets, time for actual proof of promising direction

The Jets season kicks off on Sunday, and Brandon Tierney says it’s time to show real progress in the team’s rebuild.

No more hyping up the team’s youngsters in post-practice interviews. It’s time to see the progress on the field, and real progress.

“I don’t want to hear anymore about how great Sauce is, how great Garrett Wilson is, how great Elijah Moore is, how great Breece Hall is gonna be,” BT said. “I need to see it.

“Just start putting some wins out there…the New York Jets are officially on the clock.”

BT is optimistic about the team this season, and says it’s the most talented roster Gang Green has had in the past decade, but it’s still time to show it, and the franchise can’t afford to go into another offseason talking about potential or what can be in the future. The time is now.

“I believe in Robert Saleh, I believe in Joe Douglas, but the expiration point is here,” BT said. “No more do I want to hear about ‘this guy is gonna be a superstar.’ I don’t wait to wait nine weeks to see Garrett Wilson has a bust-out day. I don’t want to wait 13 weeks before Breece Hall catches a 78-yard wheel route touchdown. I don’t want to wait seven weeks before Sauce Gardner is popping and his PFF grade is tremendous. I want to see it starting Sunday.”

Follow WFAN's midday team on Twitter: @TikiandTierney , @TikiBarber , @BrandonTierney , and @TheHoffWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)