Beachwood motorcyclist killed in Berkeley accident

By Jenna Calderón and Ken Serrano, Asbury Park Press
 4 days ago

BERKELEY - A Beachwood motorcyclist was killed last week in Berkeley after colliding with a car, officials announced Friday.

On Aug. 30, at 5:11 p.m., Berkeley police responded to Pinewald-Keswick Road, also known as Route 530, after getting reports of an accident with a motorcyclist down in the woods, according to news release from the Berkeley Township Police Department.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Daniel Wisnewski, the release said. Officers and EMS performed several cycles of CPR on Wisnewski but were unsuccessful, and he died of his injuries at the scene.

Preliminary investigation efforts determined that Joseph Rider, 73, of the Whiting section of Manchester pulled out of a parking lot in his 2020 Hyundai Tuscon to head west on Route 530 when the accident occurred. Wisnewski was heading east, according to the press release, and the collision sent him off the road.

Summonses were issued to Rider for careless driving and an improper turn, and the incident is being investigation by the Berkeley Township Traffic Safety Bureau.

Wisnewski leaves behind a 9-month-old daughter, Luna Sage. A family member has started a GoFundMe account for the child.

By Friday afternoon, the fund had raised over $16,000.

