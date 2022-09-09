ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 15

Samuel Culper
3d ago

So glad I saw this article so I can be sure to avoid that spot. The fact that he is still trying to get money out of the people of Providence and RI is disgusting...as if he hasn't stolen or confiscated enough of it already!

Reply(1)
18
KEEP IT 100
3d ago

taxpayer's must be paying him well to be able to open a bar in Providence wonder how easy it was for him to obtain a liquor license

Reply
6
Sarkis Yazidjian
3d ago

Still screwing providence. Screw me once.... you idiots in the city know the rest. You love the weasal

Reply
6
Related
ABC6.com

Voters head to primary polls in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Voters in Rhode Island will be able to make their primary selections Tuesday. Polls across the Ocean State opened as early as 7 a.m. Some key races that we’ve been keeping an eye on at ABC 6 News include both the Democratic and Republican gubernatorial nominations.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Five Things to Know on Primary Day in Rhode Island

Stay tuned to GoLocal for the primary day coverage - all day and into the night. We will have updates, and GoLocal LIVE will have election night coverage Tuesday night and analysis on Wednesday. Here are some things you may need to know:. 1) Providence Mayor's Race. If you are...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
Providence, RI
Lifestyle
State
Washington State
Providence, RI
Food & Drinks
Providence, RI
Restaurants
City
Providence, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island Hospital expands visiting hours

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Lifespan announced Tuesday that Rhode Island Hospital’s visiting hours have expanded. Patients will be able to have visitors from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. “These expanded hours are intended to better meet the needs of our patients and visitors, while still maintaining...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Cicilline
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Bar Info#Restaurant Info#Cocktail Bar#Classic Cocktails#Bartenders#Alcoholic Beverages#Food Drink#Trinity Rep Theater
GoLocalProv

Political Profile: Juan Pichardo, Candidate for Providence City Council, 9th Ward

Juan Pichardo is running for Providence City Council in the 9th Ward -- here's why. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign season in Providence?. Quality of life – Public safety is the major concern, as I have spoken to many throughout the city. It is affecting all aspects of our lives in our Capital city. The neighbors want peace and quiet, businesses want a better parking system that encourages flow of customers. Young people want to feel safe while walking to school or the local stores. We need to invest in our neighbors to establish meaningful relationships with those that serve us and protect us, such as firefighters, Police, and city public workers. I am committed to lead and invest in efforts of quality services for Non-Violent approaches to address these issues and make our city more friendly and respectable for us all.
PROVIDENCE, RI
hobokengirl.com

A Weekend Getaway Guide to Westerly, Rhode Island

For many New Jersey residents, the summer months mean weekend trips to the Jersey Shore, where they can soak up the sun and enjoy the quaint small shore towns that line the Jersey coast. However, when looking to avoid the crowded beaches and Turnpike traffic, there’s another option for Jersey beachgoers: Rhode Island — and there’s nothing better than a trip up north in September, when the weather is cooling and the crowds are truly dwindling. The smallest state is home to some of the northeast’s best beaches and the crowd tends to be a fraction of the size. While Newport and Providence are the Rhode Island towns that typically come to mind, there is a small beach town right on the border of Connecticut called Westerly, which is about a 3-hour drive from Hoboken. The town has beautiful beaches, a historic downtown district for shopping, bars and restaurants right on the water, and family-friendly activities for all ages. If you are looking for a new spot for your next weekend getaway before the weather gets too cold, check out Westerly and all the fun things it has to offer. Read on for all the must-do activities in Westerly, Rhode Island.
WESTERLY, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Turnto10.com

Police: One arrested after fight breaks out at Providence dance club

(WJAR) — Providence police said one man was arrested after a fight broke out at Mi Sueño club in Providence on Sunday. A video circulating on social media shows customers fighting inside the Providence dance club and bar. People are seen hitting and punching each other, some of them tossing furniture.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Ryan J. Sionni of Cranston Dies at 33

Ryan J. Sionni, 33, of Cranston, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Born in Providence, he was the beloved son of Paul Sionni (Judy) of Cranston and Dawn Sionni (Richard Falcone) of Scituate. He was the loving brother of Eric Sionni of West Greenwich. Ryan was the cherished uncle...
CRANSTON, RI
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy