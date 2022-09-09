Read full article on original website
Samuel Culper
3d ago
So glad I saw this article so I can be sure to avoid that spot. The fact that he is still trying to get money out of the people of Providence and RI is disgusting...as if he hasn't stolen or confiscated enough of it already!
18
KEEP IT 100
3d ago
taxpayer's must be paying him well to be able to open a bar in Providence wonder how easy it was for him to obtain a liquor license
6
Sarkis Yazidjian
3d ago
Still screwing providence. Screw me once.... you idiots in the city know the rest. You love the weasal
6
ABC6.com
Voters head to primary polls in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Voters in Rhode Island will be able to make their primary selections Tuesday. Polls across the Ocean State opened as early as 7 a.m. Some key races that we’ve been keeping an eye on at ABC 6 News include both the Democratic and Republican gubernatorial nominations.
Pelosi calls Foulkes ‘the full package’ at Providence campaign rally
The House speaker traveled to Rhode Island to support the Democratic gubernatorial candidate and daughter of one of her best friends.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island woman honors sister, gives back to first responders statewide on 9/11
(WJAR) — A Woonsocket woman is continuing her sister's yearly tradition of giving back to first responders on the anniversary of 9/11. Heather Camirand's sister, Lori Parris, has long been known for gifting baked goods to first responders in Pawtucket, as her way of giving back to the men and women serving her community.
GoLocalProv
Five Things to Know on Primary Day in Rhode Island
Stay tuned to GoLocal for the primary day coverage - all day and into the night. We will have updates, and GoLocal LIVE will have election night coverage Tuesday night and analysis on Wednesday. Here are some things you may need to know:. 1) Providence Mayor's Race. If you are...
VIDEO: Brawl breaks out inside Providence club
Providence police arrested a man in possession of a ghost gun outside a club on Broad Street.
Police see rising threat from ghost guns in RI
Police say ghost guns have become increasingly popular in recent years -- especially among Rhode Island criminals.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island Hospital expands visiting hours
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Lifespan announced Tuesday that Rhode Island Hospital’s visiting hours have expanded. Patients will be able to have visitors from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. “These expanded hours are intended to better meet the needs of our patients and visitors, while still maintaining...
Antisemitic banners with Sept. 11 conspiracy theory hung above Massachusetts roads by emerging neo-Nazi group
A group of masked individuals representing an emerging neo-Nazi group hung banners bearing antisemitic conspiracy theories and racist messages above roads in Saugus and Danvers on Sunday, the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. On Gab.com, a social media website popular with the far-right, the Nationalist Socialist Club, a...
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
fallriverreporter.com
Local man admits to scheme that defrauded Home Depots in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire of $600,000
A local man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, having been charged for his role in a scheme that defrauded Home Depot out of approximately $600,000 in tools and building supplies, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, Luiyi Taveras-Garcia, 35, of Providence,...
9/11 memorial ceremonies being held around Southern New England
It’s been 21 years since the attacks on Sept. 11, 2021.
New England Revolution
NESN's Dining Playbook visits Damian Rivera and family at Papi's Tacos in Cranston, R.I.
NESN's Dining Playbook recently visited Papi's Tacos in Cranston, R.I., owned and operated by Oswaldo Rivera, father of New England Revolution midfielder Damian Rivera. Hear both Oswaldo and Damian talk about their family business, and visit Papi's Tacos at two locations on Oaklawn Avenue and Budlong Road.
GoLocalProv
Political Profile: Juan Pichardo, Candidate for Providence City Council, 9th Ward
Juan Pichardo is running for Providence City Council in the 9th Ward -- here's why. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign season in Providence?. Quality of life – Public safety is the major concern, as I have spoken to many throughout the city. It is affecting all aspects of our lives in our Capital city. The neighbors want peace and quiet, businesses want a better parking system that encourages flow of customers. Young people want to feel safe while walking to school or the local stores. We need to invest in our neighbors to establish meaningful relationships with those that serve us and protect us, such as firefighters, Police, and city public workers. I am committed to lead and invest in efforts of quality services for Non-Violent approaches to address these issues and make our city more friendly and respectable for us all.
Remembering the local victims of 9/11
Sunday marks 21 years since the U.S. was the target of a coordinated terrorist attack that killed thousands, including several people from Southern New England.
hobokengirl.com
A Weekend Getaway Guide to Westerly, Rhode Island
For many New Jersey residents, the summer months mean weekend trips to the Jersey Shore, where they can soak up the sun and enjoy the quaint small shore towns that line the Jersey coast. However, when looking to avoid the crowded beaches and Turnpike traffic, there’s another option for Jersey beachgoers: Rhode Island — and there’s nothing better than a trip up north in September, when the weather is cooling and the crowds are truly dwindling. The smallest state is home to some of the northeast’s best beaches and the crowd tends to be a fraction of the size. While Newport and Providence are the Rhode Island towns that typically come to mind, there is a small beach town right on the border of Connecticut called Westerly, which is about a 3-hour drive from Hoboken. The town has beautiful beaches, a historic downtown district for shopping, bars and restaurants right on the water, and family-friendly activities for all ages. If you are looking for a new spot for your next weekend getaway before the weather gets too cold, check out Westerly and all the fun things it has to offer. Read on for all the must-do activities in Westerly, Rhode Island.
ABC6.com
Brown University welcomes over 3,000 new students at 259th Opening Convocation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Brown University held its 259th annual Opening Convocation Saturday afternoon. The university welcomed 3,203 new students at Saturday’s event. Earlier this week, Brown saw 17 of its dorm rooms flooded after the Labor Day rainstorm. The flooding left 35 students without a place to...
ABC6.com
‘This is not just some harmless prank’: community center fence vandalized in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — The Portsmouth Democratic Town Committee said that the fence of the Common Fence Point Community center was vandalized. The community center is scheduled to be the location of the committee’s annual fundraiser Sunday. Ahead of the event, messages reading, “Not welcome demon rats,” “LBQT...
Turnto10.com
Police: One arrested after fight breaks out at Providence dance club
(WJAR) — Providence police said one man was arrested after a fight broke out at Mi Sueño club in Providence on Sunday. A video circulating on social media shows customers fighting inside the Providence dance club and bar. People are seen hitting and punching each other, some of them tossing furniture.
GoLocalProv
Ryan J. Sionni of Cranston Dies at 33
Ryan J. Sionni, 33, of Cranston, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Born in Providence, he was the beloved son of Paul Sionni (Judy) of Cranston and Dawn Sionni (Richard Falcone) of Scituate. He was the loving brother of Eric Sionni of West Greenwich. Ryan was the cherished uncle...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
