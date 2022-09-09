For many New Jersey residents, the summer months mean weekend trips to the Jersey Shore, where they can soak up the sun and enjoy the quaint small shore towns that line the Jersey coast. However, when looking to avoid the crowded beaches and Turnpike traffic, there’s another option for Jersey beachgoers: Rhode Island — and there’s nothing better than a trip up north in September, when the weather is cooling and the crowds are truly dwindling. The smallest state is home to some of the northeast’s best beaches and the crowd tends to be a fraction of the size. While Newport and Providence are the Rhode Island towns that typically come to mind, there is a small beach town right on the border of Connecticut called Westerly, which is about a 3-hour drive from Hoboken. The town has beautiful beaches, a historic downtown district for shopping, bars and restaurants right on the water, and family-friendly activities for all ages. If you are looking for a new spot for your next weekend getaway before the weather gets too cold, check out Westerly and all the fun things it has to offer. Read on for all the must-do activities in Westerly, Rhode Island.

WESTERLY, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO