ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone County, AR

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Road closures on Bull Shoals Dam scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is scheduling a full road closure for Highway 178 across the Bull Shoals Dam from 7 Tuesday morning until 5 Wednesday evening to deploy and remove equipment used to perform maintenance on the dam’s sluice gates. The closure has been coordinated with local emergency and law enforcement agencies.
BULL SHOALS, AR
KTLO

Emergency personnel work accident north of Midway

Motorists traveling on Arkansas Highway 5 north of Midway will want to use caution. According to a Baxter County 911 dispatch spokesperson, emergency personnel are working at the scene of an accident in the area of Highway 5 and County Road 793, near Owen Creek Mobile Home Park. We’ll have more details as they become available.
MIDWAY, AR
KTLO

Vexus Boats grant on agenda for Marion County Quorum Court

The Marion County Quorum Court will meet Tuesday evening at 6. Ordinance discussions include premium pay for employees and elected officials, appropriation to fire departments, body bag appropriation for the coroner, E-911 equipment purchase and election commission hourly rate. They will also discuss a grant for Vexus Boats, E-911 hourly...
MARION COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Marion County OEM encourages reporting from storms this month

Marion County officials wants to make sure all citizens in the County, city or rural, have access to the link for reporting damage done from storms on September 2. The county judge has declared a disaster in the county due to water damage and he wants to gather all information on damages. Assistance will help homeowners whether they are insured or not. According to Dwayne McFarland from the Office of Emergency Management, residents can assist in reporting damages to not only their property, but to streets or roads as well.
MARION COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marion County, AR
Baxter County, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
County
Stone County, AR
County
Baxter County, AR
Marion County, AR
Government
State
Arkansas State
Kait 8

Independence County stabbing under investigation

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Independence County Sheriff’s office is investigating a stabbing. Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said that a stabbing in the northern part of the county is being investigated. Officials say the victim is a male in his 30′s, but due to him withholding information details...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boiled Water#Ice Cubes#Mobile Home#Water Tower#Millpond Drive
KTLO

Minor earthquake in eastern Izard County

A minor earthquake has been reported in eastern Izard County. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.2 quake was recorded 2.6 miles southeast of Franklin Sunday morning at 4:40. The location is also 38.2 miles east-southeast of Mountain Home and 40.6 miles south of West Plains. Experts say...
IZARD COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Mental exam delays rape trial of Gassville man

The trial of a Gassville man facing three counts of rape has been delayed. Thirty-seven-year-old Bradley Thomas Uren was scheduled to go on trial next week, but his attorney filed motions to have his client mentally evaluated. The attorney, Anthony Pirani, Jr., of Fayetteville, asked the court to approve examinations...
GASSVILLE, AR
KTLO

Izard Co. break-ins lead to felony charges for four individuals

A series of break-ins has resulted in felony charges for four individuals.Twenty-four-year-old Alicia Poteete, 19-year-old Zachary Clair, 20-year-old Caleb Bridgewater and 41-year-old Shawnna Lynn Wade, all of Horseshoe Bend, were identified as suspects in a theft occurring at a residence located on McNarin Road in Izard County. Investigators also determined...
IZARD COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KOLR10 News

Sparta man saves two dogs in Ozark house fire

OZARK, Mo.- A message from the young man who saved two dogs from a burning home in Ozark. The family is safe, but their home is lost and not all pets made it out alive. How a stranger stepped in to save the pets he could. A good Samaritan rescued two dogs from a house […]
OZARK, MO
KTLO

Tuesday golf schedule includes MH final day at Bella Vista

There is high school golf scheduled for Tuesday, and it will be the final day of the regular season for Mountain Home. The Bombers and Lady Bombers return to Bella Vista Country Club for the final round of the AR First Tee Confidence Classic. Tee time is scheduled for 8.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Tuesday volleyball schedule includes MHHS hosting Van Buren

Volleyball makes up much of the local schedule with the Mountain Home High School team returning to the Hangar. The Lady Bombers continue 5A-West action against Van Buren. The junior varsity match begins at 4:30 followed by the varsity contest. Two of Mountain Home’s junior high teams will be across...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Jacksonville man killed in motorcycle crash at Jasper

A Pulaski County man is dead after his motorcycle crashed Saturday afternoon in Jasper. Sixty-four-year-old Robert Wortham of Jacksonville was pronounced dead at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison. According to the Arkansas State Police, Wortham was traveling on Arkansas Highway 7. He was near the intersection with Newton...
JASPER, AR
KTLO

Tuesday tennis schedule includes MHHS hosting Russellville

Tuesday’s high school tennis schedule includes the first of three straight home outings for Mountain Home. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will welcome Russellville to the Mountain Home Athletic Club on Coley Drive. The start time is set for 3:30. Elsewhere, Mountain View and Bergman face Haas Hall-Fayetteville at...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy