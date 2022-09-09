Marion County officials wants to make sure all citizens in the County, city or rural, have access to the link for reporting damage done from storms on September 2. The county judge has declared a disaster in the county due to water damage and he wants to gather all information on damages. Assistance will help homeowners whether they are insured or not. According to Dwayne McFarland from the Office of Emergency Management, residents can assist in reporting damages to not only their property, but to streets or roads as well.

MARION COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO