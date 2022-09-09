Read full article on original website
KTLO
Road closures on Bull Shoals Dam scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is scheduling a full road closure for Highway 178 across the Bull Shoals Dam from 7 Tuesday morning until 5 Wednesday evening to deploy and remove equipment used to perform maintenance on the dam’s sluice gates. The closure has been coordinated with local emergency and law enforcement agencies.
KTLO
Emergency personnel work accident north of Midway
Motorists traveling on Arkansas Highway 5 north of Midway will want to use caution. According to a Baxter County 911 dispatch spokesperson, emergency personnel are working at the scene of an accident in the area of Highway 5 and County Road 793, near Owen Creek Mobile Home Park. We’ll have more details as they become available.
KTLO
Vexus Boats grant on agenda for Marion County Quorum Court
The Marion County Quorum Court will meet Tuesday evening at 6. Ordinance discussions include premium pay for employees and elected officials, appropriation to fire departments, body bag appropriation for the coroner, E-911 equipment purchase and election commission hourly rate. They will also discuss a grant for Vexus Boats, E-911 hourly...
KTLO
Marion County OEM encourages reporting from storms this month
Marion County officials wants to make sure all citizens in the County, city or rural, have access to the link for reporting damage done from storms on September 2. The county judge has declared a disaster in the county due to water damage and he wants to gather all information on damages. Assistance will help homeowners whether they are insured or not. According to Dwayne McFarland from the Office of Emergency Management, residents can assist in reporting damages to not only their property, but to streets or roads as well.
KATV
Coming in hot: Arkansas fire department has trailer engulfed in flames delivered to them
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A trailer engulfed in flames had to be extinguished by fire fighters with the Floyd Romance Volunteer Fire Department Sunday afternoon. According to the fire department's Facebook group, the fiery trailer of hay was driven by a truck to their station on Highway 31 at around 2:30 p.m.
FOX 16 Investigates: State investigating alleged unauthorized ‘solar hookup’ fees by utility companies
A Van Buren County man thought he would save money by going solar, but he scratched that plan when he claims the utility company's demands became financially impossible.
KTLO
Ideas for the business district on the agenda for Norfork City Council meeting Tuesday
The Norfork City Council will have a workshop meeting Tuesday evening at 6:30 at the Norfork City Hall located at 49 City Hall Circle. Agenda items include discussions about the basketball court and lights around the walking trail, concrete drive around the youth center, budget planning for 2023, and millage.
Kait 8
Independence County stabbing under investigation
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Independence County Sheriff’s office is investigating a stabbing. Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said that a stabbing in the northern part of the county is being investigated. Officials say the victim is a male in his 30′s, but due to him withholding information details...
KTLO
Minor earthquake in eastern Izard County
A minor earthquake has been reported in eastern Izard County. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.2 quake was recorded 2.6 miles southeast of Franklin Sunday morning at 4:40. The location is also 38.2 miles east-southeast of Mountain Home and 40.6 miles south of West Plains. Experts say...
KTLO
Mental exam delays rape trial of Gassville man
The trial of a Gassville man facing three counts of rape has been delayed. Thirty-seven-year-old Bradley Thomas Uren was scheduled to go on trial next week, but his attorney filed motions to have his client mentally evaluated. The attorney, Anthony Pirani, Jr., of Fayetteville, asked the court to approve examinations...
KTLO
Izard Co. break-ins lead to felony charges for four individuals
A series of break-ins has resulted in felony charges for four individuals.Twenty-four-year-old Alicia Poteete, 19-year-old Zachary Clair, 20-year-old Caleb Bridgewater and 41-year-old Shawnna Lynn Wade, all of Horseshoe Bend, were identified as suspects in a theft occurring at a residence located on McNarin Road in Izard County. Investigators also determined...
Arkansas man reels in potential 'record-breaking' fish from Beaver Lake
ARKANSAS, USA — A potential world-record setting catch was made in Arkansas after Chris Cantrell, of Berryville, reeled in a paddlefish from Beaver Lake. According to Arkansas Game and Fish, the paddlefish was 90 pounds and 12 ounces, with Cantrell swimming towards the creature and taking it down using a spearfishing technique.
KTLO
MC Election Commission meets at Quorum Court Tuesday
The Marion County Election Commission will also be meeting during the Quorum Court meeting Tuesday evening at 6 at the Marion County Courthouse. The public is invited to attend.
Sparta man saves two dogs in Ozark house fire
OZARK, Mo.- A message from the young man who saved two dogs from a burning home in Ozark. The family is safe, but their home is lost and not all pets made it out alive. How a stranger stepped in to save the pets he could. A good Samaritan rescued two dogs from a house […]
KTLO
Tuesday golf schedule includes MH final day at Bella Vista
There is high school golf scheduled for Tuesday, and it will be the final day of the regular season for Mountain Home. The Bombers and Lady Bombers return to Bella Vista Country Club for the final round of the AR First Tee Confidence Classic. Tee time is scheduled for 8.
KTLO
Tuesday volleyball schedule includes MHHS hosting Van Buren
Volleyball makes up much of the local schedule with the Mountain Home High School team returning to the Hangar. The Lady Bombers continue 5A-West action against Van Buren. The junior varsity match begins at 4:30 followed by the varsity contest. Two of Mountain Home’s junior high teams will be across...
KTLO
MH Planning Commission tables controversial proposal for homeless community
With standing room only, the Mountain Home Planning Commission met Monday for a discussion about a gated tiny home community, Eden Village, but in the end, tabled the proposal so the presenters can gather more information and look at alternate sites. Eden Village is a proposed project that would assist...
KTLO
Jacksonville man killed in motorcycle crash at Jasper
A Pulaski County man is dead after his motorcycle crashed Saturday afternoon in Jasper. Sixty-four-year-old Robert Wortham of Jacksonville was pronounced dead at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison. According to the Arkansas State Police, Wortham was traveling on Arkansas Highway 7. He was near the intersection with Newton...
Wichita Eagle
KTLO
Tuesday tennis schedule includes MHHS hosting Russellville
Tuesday’s high school tennis schedule includes the first of three straight home outings for Mountain Home. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will welcome Russellville to the Mountain Home Athletic Club on Coley Drive. The start time is set for 3:30. Elsewhere, Mountain View and Bergman face Haas Hall-Fayetteville at...
