Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
3-0 Is A Magical Start!
With the 3rd week of the 2022 high school football season in the books, we find a number of teams off to a perfect 3-0 start and for some, it’s something they have not experienced in quite a while. Even more exciting, one team has never started a football season at 3-0 until this year!
Ellis: In defense of bad-weather football, which rules
Dome football is inevitable for the Bears as they eye a move to Arlington Heights, so let us fondly remember the glory that is bad-weather football before it becomes a thing of the past.
Comments / 0