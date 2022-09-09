ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray, OH

Ohio woman arrested for shooting person, stealing their car

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3twECZ_0hozJeFA00

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after allegedly shooting someone and then stealing their car.

The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says that on Sept. 3, 34-year-old Jennifer Norvell, of Ray, Ohio, shot someone on John St. in Zaleski and then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. They say she crashed the vehicle near the scene of the shooting.

Body found near railroad tracks in Huntington being investigated as homicide

Norvell was arrested after several days of searching on Sept. 8.

She is being held at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

There is no word on the condition of the shooting victim.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 26

Marie Hamlett
3d ago

GOOD GRIEF! What rock was she living under?? She should crawl back where she came from.

Reply
15
Sandra Kirian
3d ago

Glad they caught this nut job! Now keep this crazy behind bars for Life if possible!!

Reply
9
Candy Maldonado
3d ago

Is it Halloween already? Who's tha witch.🤔😆

Reply
23
 

WOWK 13 News

Bond at $500K for man accused of murder, burning body

Editor’s Note: Some details from the criminal complaint could be disturbing for some readers. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A court hearing was set Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, for a man accused of killing a man and trying to hide the body by burning it. According to Mason County Circuit Court records, William Ingram III’s […]
NEW HAVEN, WV
lootpress.com

Ecstasy, crack cocaine, fentanyl, other narcotics found in vehicle of Ohio man

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Ohio man was arrested by Wheeling PD after a traffic stop early Thursday morning. According to reports from the Wheeling Police Department, authorities with the Wheeling PD were dispatched around 3:00am Thursday to Interstate 470 East just past Exit 1 to assist with a traffic stop being conducted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WHEELING, WV
WOWK 13 News

Car crashes into Ohio grocery store, driver left scene

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An east Columbus grocery store suffered heavy damage after a car crashed through it overnight Monday, according to police. At around 1:45 a.m., police went to the El Tulipan grocery store on East Livingston Avenue and saw a car crashed into the building but the driver was not in the vehicle […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen arrested after three men hold Gahanna resident at gunpoint

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested one suspect in connection to an incident where three men held a person at gunpoint to steal firearms. A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with one delinquency count of robbery, according to the Gahanna police. The teen was arrested after three suspects went to a house on […]
GAHANNA, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Police: Father in custody after shooting, killing son in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in custody after police say he shot and killed his son in east Columbus early Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue just before 5:10 a.m., according to a Columbus police dispatcher. When officers arrived, they found the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man, 22, shot and killed by father

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after separate overnight shootings Saturday in Columbus that happened within a nine-minute time frame, according to Columbus police. 5:08 a.m.: 22-year-old man dead after domestic shooting According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue east of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Defense: Wagner had no knowledge of killings

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – Opening statements were heard Monday in the murder trial of George Wagner IV, one of four suspects accused in the Pike County massacre in 2016. The state laid out a thorough description of events that led to the killings, including issues over custody of a child between the Wagners and the […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

21-year-old man indicted in May homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man has been indicted in the shooting of a 32-year-old in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Paul R. Harris III, 21, has been indicted after Columbus police identified him as the suspect in the fatal shooting of Trey L. Glover, 32, on the 700 block of Gibbard Avenue in May, court […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Metro News

Homicide investigation underway in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Police have started a homicide investigation in Huntington. A body was spotted by a person walking on the railroad tracks near Fourth Street and Seventh Avenue Friday morning at about 7:30. The body was found a short distance from the tracks. Huntington police said they were...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Local man arrested in two incidents within the same week

PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Police Department arrested a man in connection with a pair of incidents, including restraining a pair of workers at a Parkersburg GoMart location, according to Wood County Magistrate Court records. Darrell Alan Boggs, 54, homeless, was arraigned in magistrate court on two misdemeanor counts of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling police arrest Ohio man with drugs

Wheeling Police arrested an Ohio man on several felony drug charges early Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., WPD was dispatched to Interstate 470 east, just past Exit 1 to assist a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop. When officers arrived on scene, they say they detected an odor of marijuana […]
WHEELING, WV
Daily Beast

Video Shows Mom Raging at Cops After Her Son Was Shot in Bed

As new video offered a fresh vantage point of the killing of Donovan Lewis, a 20-year-old Black man fatally shot in bed last month by a Columbus Police officer while possibly holding a vape pen, the slain man’s family issued a fresh call for justice. “I want to see...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police chief issues new policy for serving warrants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is changing its policy on when an arrest warrant can be executed after an officer shot and killed 20-year-old unarmed Black man in the middle of the night. Chief Elaine Bryant sent a memo on Thursday to all sworn personnel that “no pre-planned arrest warrants shall […]
COLUMBUS, OH
