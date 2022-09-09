Read full article on original website
Milan Fall Fiesta to kick off Saturday, September 17th
The Milan Chamber of Commerce has organized events for the Market on Main “Fall Fiesta” on Saturday, September 17th. The first items listed on the schedule include 9 am starts to register for the chili cookoff, the senior center breakfast, tours of the county museum, vendors, and bounce houses.
Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau to meet on Wednesday
Trenton City Hall will be the location of a noon meeting on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, of the Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau. The meeting will be available on Zoom. The agenda includes a photography update, the review of proposals for website maintenance and social media management, digital marketing, and...
Central Zone Polocrosse to hold Regional Mega Clinic at Green Hills Equestrian near Harris
The Central Zone Polocrosse will be holding a 3-day Regional Mega Clinic at Green Hills Equestrian near Harris, MO, two miles south of Highway E on Ava Drive in Sullivan County. The event begins Friday, September 16th, and continues through Sunday the 18th. “This is the King of the one-horse...
Annual Chautauqua in Gallatin set to begin September 16th
The 36th Annual Chautauqua will be held on the Gallatin Square next weekend. Activities will start with Mixology performing rock and honky tonk on September 16th evening from 5 to 8 o’clock. Twenty businesses will offer wine samples during a wine stroll from 5 to 7 o’clock. A beer garden will be available until midnight. Food trucks will also be available.
Thousand Hills State Park to hold outdoor event for women
Thousand Hills State Park near Kirksville will hold an outdoor event taught by female instructors. Women can learn new outdoor skills or improve their techniques in the park’s special use area on September 24th from 8:30 to 4:30. The event is part of the Women in Nature program held...
Simulated mass casualty event to take place on NCMC Barton campus
On Saturday, September 17th emergency responders from Grundy County will be honing skills in a simulated emergency at the NCMC Barton campus. These emergency exercises allow first responders to practice skills in case a mass casualty event happens. The public is advised to not be alarmed by seeing a large...
Trenton City Council selects engineering firm, approves purchase of used equipment
The Trenton City Council on Monday night selected an engineering firm to prepare a preliminary report on projects that the city could undertake if it’s approved for federal funds through ARPA, the American Rescue Plan Act.” Out of three interested companies, the Trenton City Council accepted a committee’s recommendation to hire Howe Company based in large part on its familiarity with past Trenton infrastructure projects.
Obituary & Services: Roy Martin Harrison
Roy Martin Harrison 86, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at his residence. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, September 16, 2022, at Springer Cemetery north of Brimson, Missouri. Family visitation will be held Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Slater-Neal Funeral...
Winners announced in Spickard Fun Day parade
First place finishers in the Spickard Fun Day parade held on Saturday were Kellene Korody in the Best Rider with Mule category, Jerry Korody for Best Tractor, Betty Lee in the Best Horse with Rider division, Ilana and Riley Raymo in the Group Riders judging, Milo Simpson for Oldest Tractor, the Spickard school for the Best Float, and Tyler Etter in the Most Unusual category.
Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic scheduling influenza vaccinations for established patients
Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group in Trenton and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic in Princeton announced they are currently scheduling influenza vaccinations for established patients. Influenza vaccinations at Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group will begin on Friday, September 16, and will be offered each Friday going forward. Influenza vaccinations at...
Grundy R-5 Board of Education to meet Thursday
The Grundy R-5 Board of Education will meet Thursday, September 15th at 6 pm in the high school business room at Galt. The agenda includes final approval of the bus routes, bus condition, updates on building improvements, the bid to supply beef, scheduling the date for graduation, and flu shots for staff members.
Three citizen requests on the agenda for public hearings at Trenton City Hall
Three public hearings are on the agenda for October 3rd meetings at Trenton City Hall. The first of the hearings will begin at 7 pm. The planning and zoning commission will hear a request from Kipp and Cara McClellan who seek a conditional use permit for the proposed construction of a full-site camper hookup on vacant land adjacent to 31 hundred Hoover Drive.
Obituary & Services: Leslie Ferrell Vandevender
Ferrell Vandevender, a 79-year-old Spickard resident, passed away at 7:30 a.m., Monday, September 12, 2022, at his residence, where he was under hospice care. Graveside services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Spickard Masonic Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m until 1:00 p.m. at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested in lieu of flowers to the Spickard Masonic Cemetery and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Obituary & Services: Gene Austin Whitmer
Gene Austin Whitmer, age 92, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital, North Kansas City, Missouri. Gene was born in a country home near Hamilton, Missouri, during a snowstorm on December 3, 1929, the son of Milbern and Juanita Whitmer. He grew up on the farm and attended Lovely Ridge Elementary School through the 8th Grade. He graduated from Hamilton High School in May of 1947. While in high school, he was on the committee that founded the Missouri State Student Council Association. Gene received his Bachelor’s Degree with a major in Mathematics and a minor in Science from Northwest Missouri State College in Maryville, Missouri, in August of 1951. He received his Masters of Secondary Education from the University of Missouri-Columbia in August of 1955. Later, he received his Secondary School Specialist Degree also from the University of Missouri.
Grundy County Commission pay increase for ambulance employees
The Grundy County Commission on September 13th unanimously approved a pay increase for ambulance employees for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year. The pay increase involves raising the base pay to $14.50 per hour for emergency medical technicians and $20.00 per hour for paramedics. It also includes pay increases as presented in the information presented by Ambulance Director Sarah Porter last week, which involved raises for most current paramedics of $5.50 per hour. The pay for clerical and administrative will remain the same.
Trenton Police Department officers receive letter of commendation
The Trenton Police Department announces that two officers have been presented with letters of commendation. The presentation for Zachary Underwood and Michael Williams followed actions they took on August 21st when they came to the aid of a detention officer who was having a medical emergency. The Trenton Police report...
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of September 12, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the North Missouri region for the week of Sept. 12 – 18. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may...
Obituary & Services: Jerald “Jerry” Carter
Jerald “Jerry” Carter, 78, Gallatin, MO passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, at his Lake Viking home in a mowing accident. Jerry enjoyed helping others including mowing for neighbors and friends. He was born the middle of three boys on May 10, 1944, in Bethany, Missouri the son...
Obituary & Services: Christine Simmons
On Saturday, September 10, Christine Simmons, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 103. Christine (Limes) Simmons was born on August 1, 1919, to Lewis and Bernice (Ellington) Limes on a farm near Dunlap, Missouri. She graduated from North Central Missouri College in 1939. She attended Kirksville State Teachers College in the fall of 1939, where she met and married RW Simmons. In 1948, they settled permanently in Chillicothe, Missouri, where they raised a daughter, Jan, and a son, LJ.
Funeral Services: Joan Scott
A Bethany resident, Joan Scott, died Friday at a Bethany nursing home. She was 80 years old. Memorial Graveside Services and Inurnment will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 17 in the Christian Union Cemetery of Gilman City under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany. Family...
