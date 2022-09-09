Read full article on original website
CEDRIC PAQUETTE PRAISES KHL; 'IT'S DEFINITELY BETTER THAN THE AHL'
After parts of seven seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, including having his named etched on the Stanley Cup in 2020, thing didn't go so well for Cedric Paquette after he left. A victim of the cap crunch in Tampa, Paquette was traded to the Ottawa Senators in 2020. He then went to Carolina and then Montreal, where he found himself riding the bus in the AHL with the Laval Rocket. At the beginning of this season, Paquette signed on with Dynamo Minsk of the KHL, and he couldn't be happier with his decision.
ZDENO CHARA DRAWING INTEREST FROM SURPRISE EASTERN CONFERENCE TEAM
A couple of weeks ago, Toronto-based journalist Steve Simmons reported that Zdeno Chara's career was likely headed to an end. It all made sense, he really struggled last season at the age of 45, and he has led an extraordinary career. Even still, reports have it that he is drawing interest from at least one team, which could be enough to lure him back for another season.
CALGARY FLAMES WORKING ON CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH NEWEST DEFENDER
Calgary has played its cards beautifully this summer, turning what should have been a disastrous offseason into a prosperous one. Upon losing two 100-point scorers, they went out and acquired another one in return, plus one of the NHL's top two-way defenders, and a first-round pick to boot. The ultimate determinant in whether or not their offseason was a success is if they can sign Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar.
JOEL EDMUNDSON SAYS TEAM BELIEVES IN THEIR CHANCES TO RETURN TO THE PLAYOFFS THIS SEASON
After a season to forget in 2021-22, one that saw them finish dead-last in the NHL standings, the Montreal Canadiens will look to turn things around this year. With the additions of Kirby Dach, Sean Monahan, Mike Matheson and drafting Juraj Slafkovsky first overall in July, the Canadiens have certainly improved, mainly among their forward group.
BRUINS JAKE DEBRUSK REVEALS WHY HE RESCINDED TRADE REQUEST
When the Boston Bruins fired Bruce Cassidy, it marked the end of a lingering drama within the dressing room between the head coach and at least one player, although conjecture has it that several players felt uncomfortable under Cassidy. Cassidy openly demands a lot from his players, and even the Bruins' brass felt that a new approach was needed.
BO HORVAT ADDRESSES CONCERNS OVER PENDING UFA STATUS NEXT SUMMER
Canucks captain Bo Horvat is entering the final year of his contract and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season. Despite that, Horvat says he wants to remain a Vancouver Canuck. "Obviously, I want to be a Vancouver Canuck, and I want to stay...
DAVID PASTRNAK REPORTEDLY UNWILLING TO SIGN WITH BOSTON RIGHT NOW
The Boston Bruins' window to contend is quickly closing, as the contracts of David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and several others all expire after this season. The Bruins only have five forwards signed after the upcoming season, and rumor has it David Pastrnak is one guy who is not willing to sign right now.
JACK CAMPBELL UNDER MASSIVE PRESSURE FROM EDMONTON MEDIA ALREADY
Goaltender Jack Campbell has yet to play a game for the Edmonton Oilers, but he's already under massive pressure from media in the city. In a new column, Robert Tychkowski of the Edmonton Sun said the team's entire hopes for a Stanley Cup rests squarely on Campbell's shoulders. "It's on...
DALLAS STARS SIGN GENERAL MANAGER JIM NILL TO CONTRACT EXTENSION
The Dallas Stars announced on Tuesday that they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with long-time General Manager Jim Nill, that will see him in his current role until the end of the 2023-24 season. "Jim has done tremendous work in his nine years since joining the Stars,...
JORDAN KYROU SIGNS MAX CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH BLUES
The St. Louis Blues announced today that they have signed forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year, $65 million contract extension ($8.125M AAV):. Kyrou blew up last season, scoring 75 points in 74 games including 9 points in 12 playoff games. His impressive outputs last season matched with his strong play in his rookie and sophomore campaigns earned him a serious raise, identical to that of his teammate Robert Thomas.
FLYERS RECEIVE POSITIVE UPDATE ON THE STATUS OF SEAN COUTURIER
After missing the majority of last season with a back injury that required surgery, Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier told reporters on Monday that he is cleared to return to game action and will be a full participant in training camp coming in within the next week. "I feel good....
COLORADO AVALANCHE SIGN UFA FORWARD EVAN RODRIGUES
After a career year with the Pittsburgh Penguins last season, it was a little strange to still see forward Evan Rodrigues unsigned with NHL training camps beginning early next week. But now Rodrigues has found a new home. The Colorado Avalanche announced on Monday that they've agreed to terms with...
NEW JERSEY DEVILS RECEIVE BAD NEWS HEADING INTO 2022-23
The New Jersey Devils will reportedly start the upcoming season without G Jonathan Bernier, who underwent hip surgery last season. The Devils, of course, traded for G Vitek Vanecek and signed him to a three-year deal. Vanecek and Mackenzie Blackwood will man the cage together, but their tertiary option will not be ready.
KINGS RE-SIGN RFA DEFENCEMAN MIKEY ANDERSON
The Los Angeles Kings announced on Saturday that they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $1 million with restricted free agent defenceman Mikey Anderson. Anderson, 23, was selected by the Kings in the fourth round (103rd overall) in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Following his sophomore year at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Anderson signed his entry-level contract with Los Angeles.
EDMONTON REMAINS AGGRESSIVE IN PURSUITS OF TRADING ONE OF THEIR FORWARDS
Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland cannot be impressed with the way his salary cap looks right now. Without long-term injured reserve, the Oilers would be $6.7 million over the NHL's salary cap, and they have several contracts of which Holland would like to unburden himself. Tyson Barrie's $4.5 million had...
BROCK BOESER REFLECTS ON DEATH OF HIS FATHER
Vancouver Canucks' star forward Brock Boeser had a rough year off the ice last season. His father, Duke Boeser, passed away on May 27 following years and years of unfortunate events and medical diagnoses. For Duke, the list of medical concerns was extensive. Duke was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2010....
BLACKHAWKS DEFENSEMAN TO MISS AT LEAST 3 MONTHS AFTER SPINAL SURGERY
The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that defenseman Jake McCabe will miss at least the next three months after successful cervical spinal surgery. They also announced that minor league forward Jalen Luypen will also miss 14-18 weeks following a repair to one of his rotator cuffs. McCabe signed a four-year, $16...
PATRICK ROY BOOTED FROM JUNIOR MATCH FOLLOWING HEATED EXCHANGE WITH REFEREE
Tensions were high last night in a QMJHL preseason match featuring the Quebec Ramparts and the Shawinigan Cataractes. With less than thirty-seconds remaining in the first period, Ramparts' head coach and general manager Patrick Roy was ejected from the game after contesting a penalty. F Théo Rochette was booked for tripping, and Roy let referees Nicolas Dutil and Olivier Gouin have it.
FLAMES SIGN 701-GAME NHL VETERAN TO PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT
NHL training camps are right around the corner, with most teams opening up on September 19th or 20th. There are several prominent free agents still available, along with depth players who are looking for a PTO to earn an NHL contract. One of those depth players appears to be off...
