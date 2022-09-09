After parts of seven seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, including having his named etched on the Stanley Cup in 2020, thing didn't go so well for Cedric Paquette after he left. A victim of the cap crunch in Tampa, Paquette was traded to the Ottawa Senators in 2020. He then went to Carolina and then Montreal, where he found himself riding the bus in the AHL with the Laval Rocket. At the beginning of this season, Paquette signed on with Dynamo Minsk of the KHL, and he couldn't be happier with his decision.

