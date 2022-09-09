ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wwoz.org

The Gospel Show Is My Church

I often describe my show as “gospel, spiritual and inspirational music from New Orleans and beyond.” This allows me to push the envelope of what most consider “gospel” music and, in turn, to introduce listeners to music that they otherwise might not discover on their own (Christian Zydeco, anyone?).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Over 200 Ochsner Doctors Recognized on Annual ‘Best Doctors’ List

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans Magazine’s 2022 “Best Doctors” list has recognized 205 physicians across more than 40 specialties from Ochsner Health and partner hospitals in the greater New Orleans area. Doctors from Ochsner affiliated hospitals and facilities accounted for more than 38% of the list, representing more than 45 medical specialties – including cardiovascular disease, family medicine, infectious diseases, obstetrics and gynecology and pediatrics, to name a few.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Mail

New Orleans' Democrat mayor says flying economy is 'unsafe for black women' as she refuses to repay $30,000 of taxpayer cash she splurged on first class flights to France and Switzerland

The Mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell, is refusing to repay the city money she spent on first class flights overseas, despite strict travel guidelines put in place for employees that require them to book the lowest fare available, or agree to the reimbursement. Cantrell has defended her purchase of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

US Foods completes expansion of super-sized Louisiana distribution center

Distributor US Foods Holding Corp. on Monday said it has completed the expansion of its distribution center in Marrero, Louisiana, to expand its reach across that state and into Mississippi. The 205,000-square-foot facility, about 15 minutes from New Orleans, nearly triples the size of the previous one and houses an...
MARRERO, LA
NOLA.com

Lost after Katrina, the Club Desire was a cornerstone of the Ninth Ward for years

No ordinary day would suit the grand opening of Charley Armstead’s Club Desire in 1948: It had to be Mardi Gras. The ambitious proprietor made sure that his palatial 9th Ward nightclub stood out even on New Orleans’s most festive day, booking Dave Bartholomew’s Orchestra for the first night, placing advertisements in the Louisiana Weekly, sending trucks with music and loudspeakers into the neighborhood, and illuminating the night sky with klieg lights that could be seen for 20 miles.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Chalmette grocery store offering 'Fail Cake' to celebrate Saints win

CHALMETTE - A grocery store near New Orleans is celebrating a seemingly-impossible Saints win in an unconventional way. Breaux Mart's Chalmette location is offering a new "Fail Cake" by request only, WWL-TV reports, with a printed fondant image of the scoreboard at the top of the final quarter before the Saints' monumental comeback.
CHALMETTE, LA
Jackson Free Press

Stolen Lives: Remembering the Tragedy of Slavery

A half moon disappeared as the sun rose out of the Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 1, 1832. The humid coastal winds filled the sails and carried the ship through the waves as J.W. Martin captained the Schooner Wild Cat, a 40-plus ton sailboat, out of the port of Charleston, S.C.
JACKSON, MS
WDSU

New Orleans first fall cold front arrives

NEW ORLEANS — Are you ready for that first taste of fall?. Last week, I told you about the potential for the first fall front of the season, and the good news is that it's already passed through. Temperatures won't be noticeably cooler today, but those of us along...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Black Enterprise

Matthew Kincaid, Former Teacher Turned CEO, Builds a More Equitable World By Overcoming Racism

Anti-race expert and entrepreneur Matthew Kincaid started learning about anti-racism and has been putting it into practice since the age of 13. The former New Orleans-based social studies teacher and school administrator is now the founder, CEO, and chief consulting officer of Overcoming Racism, a consulting firm that provides schools and organizations nationwide with “high-impact race and equity professional development and consultation,” per the firm’s website.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
