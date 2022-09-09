Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
A stunt boss in New Orleans' growing film industry, River Ridge man began as an animal wrangler
Wrestling alligators, taming a wild boar, diving off buildings or hanging from helicopters — it’s all in a day’s work for stunt coordinator and animal wrangler Jeff Galpin. An active part of the local film industry now for 32 years, Galpin, 53, is the stunt coordinator on...
wwoz.org
The Gospel Show Is My Church
I often describe my show as “gospel, spiritual and inspirational music from New Orleans and beyond.” This allows me to push the envelope of what most consider “gospel” music and, in turn, to introduce listeners to music that they otherwise might not discover on their own (Christian Zydeco, anyone?).
bizneworleans.com
Over 200 Ochsner Doctors Recognized on Annual ‘Best Doctors’ List
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans Magazine’s 2022 “Best Doctors” list has recognized 205 physicians across more than 40 specialties from Ochsner Health and partner hospitals in the greater New Orleans area. Doctors from Ochsner affiliated hospitals and facilities accounted for more than 38% of the list, representing more than 45 medical specialties – including cardiovascular disease, family medicine, infectious diseases, obstetrics and gynecology and pediatrics, to name a few.
New Orleans' Democrat mayor says flying economy is 'unsafe for black women' as she refuses to repay $30,000 of taxpayer cash she splurged on first class flights to France and Switzerland
The Mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell, is refusing to repay the city money she spent on first class flights overseas, despite strict travel guidelines put in place for employees that require them to book the lowest fare available, or agree to the reimbursement. Cantrell has defended her purchase of...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
US Foods completes expansion of super-sized Louisiana distribution center
Distributor US Foods Holding Corp. on Monday said it has completed the expansion of its distribution center in Marrero, Louisiana, to expand its reach across that state and into Mississippi. The 205,000-square-foot facility, about 15 minutes from New Orleans, nearly triples the size of the previous one and houses an...
NOLA.com
Lost after Katrina, the Club Desire was a cornerstone of the Ninth Ward for years
No ordinary day would suit the grand opening of Charley Armstead’s Club Desire in 1948: It had to be Mardi Gras. The ambitious proprietor made sure that his palatial 9th Ward nightclub stood out even on New Orleans’s most festive day, booking Dave Bartholomew’s Orchestra for the first night, placing advertisements in the Louisiana Weekly, sending trucks with music and loudspeakers into the neighborhood, and illuminating the night sky with klieg lights that could be seen for 20 miles.
fox8live.com
Meg Gatto teaming up with Lee Zurik in the evening; new 4 a.m. show announced
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 is extremely excited to announce Meg Gatto as the new co-anchor of FOX 8 News at 5 and 10pm. Starting Monday, Sept. 19, Meg will join anchor and Chief Investigative Reporter Lee Zurik on FOX 8 News at 5pm and on FOX 8 News at 10pm.
WDSU
'Gone through Hell': Families of workers on board Seacor wait for justice
NEW ORLEANS — Families of the deadly Seacor Power disaster are still desperate for closure after the horrific incident of the Seacor Power capsizing in the Gulf of Mexico in April 2021. There were 19 people on the Seacor Power ship when it capsized after venturing out into stormy...
bigeasymagazine.com
New and Local Owner Breathes New Life Into Algiers Staple, Chubbie’s
Ursula Newell-Davis was born and raised in Algiers and purchased Chubbie’s on August 29. She has a Master’s degree in social work from Southern University and moved back to Algiers after living in Jefferson Parish for a few years. “I attended elementary, middle, and high school here in...
wbrz.com
Chalmette grocery store offering 'Fail Cake' to celebrate Saints win
CHALMETTE - A grocery store near New Orleans is celebrating a seemingly-impossible Saints win in an unconventional way. Breaux Mart's Chalmette location is offering a new "Fail Cake" by request only, WWL-TV reports, with a printed fondant image of the scoreboard at the top of the final quarter before the Saints' monumental comeback.
Jackson Free Press
Stolen Lives: Remembering the Tragedy of Slavery
A half moon disappeared as the sun rose out of the Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 1, 1832. The humid coastal winds filled the sails and carried the ship through the waves as J.W. Martin captained the Schooner Wild Cat, a 40-plus ton sailboat, out of the port of Charleston, S.C.
Cantrell recall organizer: Fake petitions circulating online
Still, recall vice chair Eileen Carter says the recall effort is well ahead of schedule to reach the state-mandated threshold of 53,000 signatures by February 22.
Hen ‘paying respect’ in Popeyes drive-thru line at Popeyes in Louisiana
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — A Livingston Parish woman noticed a potentially fowl situation while waiting in the drive-thru line at a local Popeyes. Angie Dronet Grunewald was in line around 5 p.m. on Wednesday when someone came strutting into her view. A hen was seen trying to cut in line. Grunewald was waiting in line […]
Scoot: LaToya Cantrell confirms why she should be recalled now
LaToya Cantrell no longer deserves to be mayor of the city of New Orleans. The recall effort continues. Information available at: nolatoya.org.
WDSU
New Orleans first fall cold front arrives
NEW ORLEANS — Are you ready for that first taste of fall?. Last week, I told you about the potential for the first fall front of the season, and the good news is that it's already passed through. Temperatures won't be noticeably cooler today, but those of us along...
NOLA.com
With a new name and new leadership The Willow School — formerly Lusher — looks ahead
On an unflinchingly hot and muggy September morning on Freret Street, a band played as two high school students removed a black shroud to reveal a wrought iron arch bearing their school’s new name: The Willow School. It was a moment years, if not decades, in the making. Two...
Funeral services for former New Orleans mayor, civil rights pioneer Moon Landrieu held Saturday
Former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu — whose early, lonely stand against segregationists in the Louisiana legislature launched a political career at the forefront of sweeping changes on race — died Monday, a family friend confirmed. He was 92.
Behind The Lens episode 178: ‘It was like they were trying to keep it a secret’
On this week’s episode, several detainees in the New Orleans jail say they suffered serious injuries at the hands of corrections officers during a raid to end a multi-day protest last month, contradicting public statements from the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office. A methanol company is on the hook...
Matthew Kincaid, Former Teacher Turned CEO, Builds a More Equitable World By Overcoming Racism
Anti-race expert and entrepreneur Matthew Kincaid started learning about anti-racism and has been putting it into practice since the age of 13. The former New Orleans-based social studies teacher and school administrator is now the founder, CEO, and chief consulting officer of Overcoming Racism, a consulting firm that provides schools and organizations nationwide with “high-impact race and equity professional development and consultation,” per the firm’s website.
Newly married mother of 8 fatally shot in Louisiana
"Always has a smile on her face, her nickname is Goosey you know that's just who she was goofy, fun, vibrant," said Geni Navarro, Taylor-Fluker's cousin.
