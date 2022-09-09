Read full article on original website
DMACC honors summer grads, releases scholar lists
Nearly 700 students graduated from the Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Ankeny, Boone, Carroll, Newton, Urban and West Campuses at the end of the summer term, including nine Perry-area scholars:. Connor Post, Electrical Trades, Bouton. Jimmy Enriquez, Auto Mechanics Technology, Perry. Roselyn Gonzalez, Marketing, Perry. Brynley Hayes, Nurse Aide,...
One killed Monday in gravel rollover east of Lake Robbins
One person died Monday night in a rollover crash on a gravel road east of Lake Robbins Ballroom and south of Woodward. The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in about the 28500 block of 150th Street west of Iowa Highway 141. The victim was the sole occupant of the...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 13
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Scott Michael Smidt, 52, of 3224 Ashwood Dr., Urbandale, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of theft. September 13, 2022. Taylor Lynn Cosper, 25, of 308 S. J St., Indianola, was arrested...
West Des Moines man threatens to shoot cops, hospital staff
A West Des Moines man was arrested for harassment after allegedly threatening to shoot hospital staff and police officers Sunday morning. Richard Dale Moore III, 21, of 1316 Locust St., West Des Moines, was charged with two counts of first-degree harassment. The incident began about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the...
West Des Moines man allegedly strangles fiancee
A West Des Moines man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly strangling his fiancee in their home. Dominick Christopher Carapella, 33, of 431 S. 91st St., West Des Moines, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding blood/air flow. The incident began about 9:45 p.m. in the 400 block of S. 91st...
Be prepared for personal, system-wide disasters
As any good scout knows, we should always be prepared. September is Preparedness Month, a good time to plan what to do “just in case.”. Non-profit organizations, such as the American Red Cross and Salvation Army, help persons experiencing house fires, storm damage and other personal losses. These agencies also educate individuals and groups on prevention and appropriate response to unavoidable disasters.
