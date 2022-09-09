ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

ESPN's Desmond Howard talks about Texas-Alabama on Saturday

By Justin Wells
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wQlWl_0hozIzUy00
(Steve Limentani/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

When the ESPN College GameDay crew comes to campus on a fall Saturday, it’s a big deal. College football analyst and Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard spoke to the media today about the big game, Bryce Young, Bijan Robinson, and keeping Austin weird.

Howard was asked about the Texas vs. Alabama showdown on Saturday and what he’s expecting from the new-look Longhorns versus the No. 1 Crimson Tide.

“Well, I think it’s going be a really interesting game,” said Howard. “Obviously Alabama’s heavily favored, but that’s why we play these games and you get a chance to see where everyone is at this stage of of the season. I love when you have these big matchups this early in the season, especially non-conference games. This seems like nowadays teams are kind of hesitant to take on big, big name-brand (programs) this early in the season. So I’m excited about it.”

For Howard, it’ll be the first time he sees one of the most heralded recruits in recent memory playing quarterback for the Longhorns.

“It’s my first time to see Quinn Ewers live and in-person,” said Howard. “We saw Bijan Robinson before, and he’s such a talented player. Just to watch him live is always a pleasure. So, you get Bryce Young again and his new receiving corps. Then there’s Will Anderson who is just a beast. It’s good to see these guys play against top competition at the end of the day. This is why you come to Texas. Let’s tee it up and go get after it.”

Howard was asked if the 20-point underdogs in Texas have a shot at the big, bad Crimson Tide.

“Texas has a chance,” Howard said. “Yeah, I mean, that’s what we play the game, right? They need to win the battle in the trenches. That’s where it starts, especially when you have big programs like Alabama and Texas. You start in the trenches, the line of scrimmage, and they’re going to have to obviously try to protect the quarterback as much as they can because Alabama has a really, really good defense.”

“But I think in the trenches, (Texas) has got to make sure that they can hold those guys, that front four for Alabama, and try and get the ball in their (playmakers) hands in creative ways, which I think Sark is really brilliant at doing. He’s a really good play-caller.”

What does Howard think it’ll be like for GameDay and inside DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday?

“I think it’s going to be vintage Austin/UT,” Howard said. “It should be pandemonium. I think it’s going to get people excited about this game. They’re excited to have football, the fanbase, at the beginning of the season. People are excited. They’re optimistic. So you got to play off of that right now. So that’s what I expect.“

What is Texas going to have to do to find success against that vaunted Alabama defense with a bunch of veterans like aforementioned Anderson and Dallas Turner?

“Well, you have to understand that you can’t be intimidated by (Saban),” said Howard. “I think a lot of teams, they’re already down 10-0 to Alabama because of (the intimidation factor). Like they’re instantly intimidated by Alabama. And the teams that aren’t those types are teams that go toe-to-toe with No. 1 Alabama. So if you walk to the line of scrimmage, and that’s your mentality, then you’re already defeated. It’s just a matter of time that the score is going to indicate by how much.

College GameDay will be on campus Saturday morning with the show beginning at 8 a.m. on ESPN.

On3.com

On3.com

