College Sports

Predicting the Pac-12: Week Two

By Justin Hopkins
 4 days ago
David Madison | Getty Images

There isn’t a ton of Pac-12 coverage overall these days. And while I won’t be considered ‘unbiased’ because of my Oregon affiliation, I’m still going to predict the Pac-12 anyways.

I meant to get this started week one and failed. I will do so moving forward. Nothing fancy, just predicting who wins in the Pac-12 each week.

There’s some interesting games once again in non-conference play. Here are my predictions. (All times in PST)

Southern Utah @ Utah: 10:30

Easy pick here. Utah gets its first win after a tough loss to Florida.

37-7 Utah

Colorado @ Air Force: 12:30

Tougher pick here. Colorado looked really bad. I think Air Force will be too tough to defend.

24-17 Air Force

Wazzu @ Wisconsin: 12:30

Good game here. I thought Wazzu would be a little better. Wisconsin is always tough. Badgers win a close one.

28-24 Wisconsin

Portland State @ Washington: 1:00

As expected, UW looks better. Too early to get too excited, but PSU won’t put up much of a fight. Huskies move to 2-0.

39-12 Washington

UNLV @ Cal: 1:00

Former Oregon coach Marcus Arroyo against former Oregon player Justin Wilcox. Cal has too much firepower for the Rebels.

24-10 Cal

Alabama State @ UCLA: 2:00

Chip easily moves on to 2-0 as the ‘battle for L.A’ rages on.

41-9 UCLA

ASU @ Oklahoma State: 4:30

Tough draw here for ASU after a semi-impressive week one win. Oklahoma State has too much firepower.

31-21 OK State

USC @ Stanford: 4:30

The lone conference matchup. And one I suspect Oregon fans will be closely watching. USC will have a ‘Stanford problem’ in week two.

31-24 Stanford

Oregon State @ Fresno State: 7:30

Some Pac-12 after dark. This one probably won’t get too weird however. OSU looking good early on.

38-20 OSU

Mississippi State @ Arizona: 8:00

Mike Leach is back in the Pac-12. I know I’ll have my eyes on this one personally after Oregon wins. Jedd Fisch will be outmatched by the pirate in this one.

41-24 Miss. St.

Comments / 0

