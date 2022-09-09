Georgia football injury report for Samford

Photo: Perry McIntyre

Georgia got its 2022 season off to an ideal start in week one with a 49-3 win over Oregon. The National Championship defense is underway and now the Bulldogs get to play their second game of the season inside the Peach State but first in Sanford Stadium.

As the Bulldogs play in their home stadium for the first time since being crowned National Champions, they’ll be dealing with some injuries. Below, Dawg247 lays out UGA’s injury situation, as we know it, heading into the Samford game.

OUT…

WR Arian Smith (ankle): The fastest player on UGA’s roster can’t seem to dodge the injury bug. He suffered an ankle injury during preseason camp that required surgery and hasn’t yet returned. Georgia needs to get the speedster healthy as soon as possible. That still looks to be at least a few weeks away.

RB Andrew Paul (knee): The late addition to Georgia’s 2022 class was pushing for a spot in the rotation before suffering a torn ACL in the second and final preseason scrimmage. Paul had surgery to repair that injury and will miss the entire 2022 season.

ILB C.J. Washington (neck): We don’t know when Washington might make a return to the football field. The true freshman suffered a neck injury during spring practice and while we’re told that he’s doing well, he hasn’t been able to practice since.

DOUBTFUL…

OL Jacob Hood (lower body): The mammoth offensive lineman has been banged up to some extent since spring drills and maybe before that. He missed spring practice with a foot injury and had a tough time staying healthy in the preseason. Hood wasn’t available when Georgia played Oregon.

CB Nyland Green (hamstring): The former four-star prospect made a move this offseason and challenged for the starting cornerback job that was eventually won by Kamari Lassiter. Kirby Smart told reporters this week that Green has been dealing with a hamstring injury and had a rough go of it in Tuesday’s practice. It’s hard to see him recovering quickly enough for the staff to run him out there in a game like this.

Probable

S Christopher Smith (stinger): The fifth-year senior had a whale of an opener against Oregon, picking up a big interception and delivering a few big hits. He came out of the game after one of those big hits and told reporters after the game that he sustained a stinger in his neck/shoulder. Smart says that Smith is fine and we believe him. Still, the UGA staff might put the veteran on a rep count.

DB Tykee Smith (knee): The former West Virginia standout saw some action against Oregon. He played 19 snaps and appears to have recovered physically from the ACL injury he suffered last season. It’s unclear where he stands in the pecking order but he’ll more than likely get a chance to play in week two.

OL Earnest Greene (hamstring): The massive freshman didn’t get to play in the season opener but he was running with the No. 2 offensive line during pregame warmup. The opportunity to play will probably present itself this week and we believe Greene to be healthy enough to give it a go.

WR C.J. Smith (undisclosed): We didn’t get a chance to see Smith in the opener and a lot of that had to do with him being banged up for all of preseason camp. According to Smart, Smith didn’t get to practice much at all leading into the season. He has been healthy for a couple of weeks now and his head coach says that he has been coming on of late.