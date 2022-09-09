Steve Sarkisian on how Quinn Ewers handled leadership duties: 'You can feel his presence'

Adam Davis | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Quinn Ewers is undertaking a lot of responsibility this season in Austin. First and foremost, he’ll be expected to produce as a redshirt freshman in a high-profile program. However, Steve Sarkisian is also going to need Ewers to take the reins as a leader of the Longhorns.

Sarkisian spoke about Ewers’ leadership in Texas’ debut after their win last weekend over UL-Monroe. He thought he did great to start and believes it’ll only get better as he grows as an individual and with his teammates over the course of the season.

“I think he did great. It’s only going to continue to improve because I’ve seen it. I’ve really started to see it in kind of the second half of this last week. You could feel his presence and you can start to see he’s getting more comfortable,” said Sarkisian. “It’s tough when you’re a first-year starter and you’re barking at (guys) to do something about what the call is or motivating guys. I think he is totally out of his shell now and he’s got a lot of respect from his teammates. That was a positive.”

Ewers’ performance was up to par of a former five-star making his college debut. He completed 66.7% of his pass for 225 yards and a pair of touchdowns. With his weapons, Steve Sarkisian thinks the numbers will only get better. Those weapons are also going to be what will help Ewers grow as a leader as well according to Sarkisian.

“I think Quinn is astute enough to know he’s got some really talented people around him,” said Sarkisian. “Whether it’s the runners, the receivers, the tight ends, or what we’re doing up front. He doesn’t feel like he has to go be the hero, but he’s got to operate our offense.”

Ewers will likely go through his fair share of growing pains this season. His next portion of it may come as soon as tomorrow against No. 1 Alabama. Even so, it may pay dividends for Ewers as he continues to become a better football player. From there, it’ll be about Steve Sarkisian giving him more and more responsibility when he’s ready.