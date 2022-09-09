Read full article on original website
Fire update Sept. 13
BOUNDARY COUNTY —- As of the morning of Tuesday Sept. 13 the Kootenai River Complex fires are estimated to be at 19, 708 acres and 79 percent completion. The Type 2 Northern Rockies Incident Management Team officials wrote in a press release that 346 personnel are working on the fires.
Kootenai River Complex Fire Update Sept. 12
BOUNDARY COUNTY —-- The Russell Mountain and Trout Fires burned together and will now be called the Russell Mountain Fire. Fire activity on the Russell Mountain and Katka Fires continues to be a low intensity, backing ground fire that has been slowly moving downhill. The estimated size of the...
Fire Update for Saturday Sept. 10
BOUNDARY COUNTY —- The Incident Management Team reported that on Friday Sept. 9 the Russell Mountain Fire slowly backed down the slopes west of the Westside Road, this generated quite a bit of smoke. Officials said, light white smoke is an indicator of a low intensity ground fire burning...
Traffic to shift on US-95 work zone at Granite Hill
ATHOL, Idaho - Drivers will be directed onto the newly paved lanes of US-95 at the work zone at Granite Hill starting Sept. 13, according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD). “We are very close to being done,” ITD Project Manager Steven Bakker said. “We plan to stop impacting traffic...
Boundary County Sheriff's Office reports incident involving grizzly bear and livestock near North Naples
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho — The Boundary County Sheriff's Office is currently reporting an incident involving a grizzly bear and livestock near North Naples. At this time, the office says people should contain their animals with electric fences and secure any attractants. This is a developing story and we will...
State of Idaho Ramping up Wildfire Investigations; 2 Suspected Arsonists Recently Arrested
BOISE - The Idaho Department of Lands collaboration with the Idaho State Fire Marshall’s Office and other law enforcement on alleged arson fires has recently resulted in two arrests with another pending. Last week, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Priest River man accused of multiple counts of...
'I hope you can make peace with yourself' | Spirit Lake man who killed girlfriend gets 20 years to life
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — A Spirit Lake man was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison on Friday for shooting and killing his girlfriend in 2021. 55-year-old John Dalton pleaded guilty in March to the second-degree murder of his girlfriend, 56-year-old Tina Swor. On Friday, a district court sentenced Dalton to 20 years fixed to life with credit for time served.
