'An illusion of safety' | Why the head of Fulton's Conviction Integrity Unit says every county should have one
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 20 years ago, a woman died in an exchange of gunfire. It happened on the corner of McDaniel and Delevan Streets in Atlanta's Pittsburgh neighborhood. Two men went to prison for murder. “When the police came, they saying my gun is the one that...
4 arrested with possession of heroin after drug trafficking investigation, Carrollton Police say
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were arrested and charged Wednesday after Carrollton Police said the suspects were in possession of heroin after an on-going drug trafficking investigation. After a series of drug overdose deaths, the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit started investigating opioid sales over a multiple-week span in...
“We are going to come after you” Alabama lawmaker calls for harsher penalties for fentanyl traffickers
MONGTOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — From March 2021 to March this year the CDC reported a 20% uptick in drug overdose deaths in Alabama. DEA Assistant Special Agent for Alabama Towanda Thorne-James says that trend is largely fueled by fentanyl. She says just 2 milligrams, the equivalent of about 15 grains of salt, can be fatal. […]
Atlanta could crack down on pet owners with Nuisance Animal Ordinance
ATLANTA — Neighbors who believe they live next to a loud pet might be able to use a city ordinance more often - if an amendment passes. Atlanta City councilmember Dustin Hills has proposed a change to the Nuisance Animal Ordinance. In the interest of public safety and "to...
Family, friends say farewell to Cobb County Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr.
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Funeral services were held Thursday for Cobb County Sheriff's Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin Jr. Deputy Ervin, 38, and Deputy Koleski, 42, were killed during an ambush while serving a warrant at a home just outside Marietta last Thursday. Ervin had been with the sheriff's office...
Hours-long SWAT confrontation with woman ‘in mental health crisis’ ends with arrest, no shots fired
EAST POINT, Ga. — A tense standoff in an East Point neighborhood that lasted for more than four hours – between the SWAT team and a woman inside her home who they believed was armed – ended Tuesday night with no shots fired and the woman taken safely into custody.
'He was every good thing in this world' | Wife's letter read at Cobb deputy's funeral
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The wife of Cobb County Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. remembered him Thursday as "every good thing in this world" in a letter read during his services. Ervin was killed in the line of duty last week, one of two Cobb sheriff's deputies shot as...
Man shot, killed by pellet gun, Atlanta Police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for assistance in a case in which a man died after being shot with a pellet gun by an unknown person. This happened on Sept. 14 on Forsyth Street, not far from the MARTA Garnett Station, according to police. The victim was identified as 52-year-old Horace Meadows, who is also known as Obie. Authorities said Meadows was experiencing homelessness.
Watch funeral for fallen Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Koleski
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Funeral services are being held Wednesday for Cobb County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski. Deputy Koleski, 42, and Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr., 38, were killed during an ambush while serving a warrant at a home just outside Marietta last Thursday. Koleski was a longtime deputy...
Grady Hospital to get $130M, 200 beds to offset closing of Atlanta Medical Center, Kemp says
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced a plan Thursday to inject new money into Grady Hospital and help it expand to offset for the closure of Atlanta Medical Center. The governor said in a press conference at the Capitol that $130 million would go to Grady out of Georgia's remaining American Rescue Plan Act money, which will allow the hospital to add 200 beds.
Hundreds line streets to pay tribute to Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Koleski
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Fellow law enforcement officers, military members, veterans, and civilians paid their respect to Cobb County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jonathan Koleski by lining the streets of Kennesaw for his final ride home. People from as far as California came out to honor and pay tribute to...
Georgia Attorney General race: Carr, Jordan differ on 'heartbeat' law, prosecutions
ATLANTA — Republican Attorney General Chris Carr told 11Alive News that it's "preposterous" to claim that pregnant women who induce abortions themselves could be prosecuted under the state's new restrictive abortion law. The abortion issue has played a big role in the race for Georgia attorney general between Carr...
Dirty money: credit card fraud charges land Alabama woman behind bars
According to Dothan PD, Purdue made unauthorized personal purchases with a company credit card totaling $88,000 over several months.
Sheriff: Dangerous and colorful new drug circulating in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County law enforcement are warning residents of a dangerous new drug circulating in the area that looks a lot like candy. The Marietta Cobb Smyrna Organized Crime Task Force says they've started seeing a purple drug known as Purple Heroin or Rainbow Fentanyl on the streets in recent months.
Man indicted on 8 charges in murder of 18-year-old in metro Atlanta park
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. With it being now over a year since authorities found 18-year-old Tori Lang shot to death under a tree at a metro Atlanta park, police have indicted the 20-year-old suspect on eight charges. The new...
Family reacts after man is indicted on 8 charges in murder of 18-year-old Tori Lang last year
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Friday would have been the 20th birthday of a woman killed last year; her family joined together to reflect and talk about the recent indictment in her case. Tori Lang was found shot to death under a tree at a Gwinnett County park last year....
Man left in pool of blood after being attacked in Roswell park, police say
ROSWELL, Ga. — A man was attacked in Roswell Area Park Tuesday night and left in a pool of his own blood, police said. A witness stated to police that he was going for an evening walk when he noticed 40-year-old Matthew Donald lying roughly 20 feet off the trail in one of the parking lots around 9:25 p.m, according to Roswell officers. When he walked over closer to him, he realized he was hurt and spotted a large pool of blood surrounding him, according to a statement from police.
$2,000 reward being offered for tips leading to arrest of Lovejoy man accused of killing wife
LOVEJOY, Ga. — A manhunt is underway for a Clayton County suspect accused of gunning down and killing his wife, Lovejoy Police Department said. Authorities believe they may know where he's hiding out. Police are still searching for Ikuko Thurman, a 41-year-old man who is now facing a murder...
Jackson woman finds hundreds of dollars accidently placed in lunch bag, returns to restaurant
JACKSON, Georgia — A woman in Jackson, Georgia, is being praised by local police for her integrity upon discovering something in her fast food bag that most would be tempted to keep for themselves. According to their Facebook post, Joann Oliver discovered $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich after...
2 Georgia children shot, suspect now in custody had just left prison, says GBI
MOULTRIE, Ga. — Two children remain in critical condition in the hospital after they were shot over the weekend in Georgia, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says a suspect is now in custody. The incident happened Saturday night at a home in Moultrie on Old Adel Road,...
