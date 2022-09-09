Tale of the Tape: Texas vs. Alabama

Barryn Sorrell (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Texas fans have looked forward to facing the Alabama Crimson Tide since the home-and-home was added to the schedule several years ago. Since then, the Longhorns changed coaches while Alabama head coach Nick Saban has kept chugging along.

As a result, the Crimson Tide has a distinct talent advantage at many positions, but where could Steve Sarkisian’s team make an impact? That’s laid out in the tale of the tape.

Quarterback

Quinn Ewers certainly acquitted himself well in his Longhorn debut, recovering nicely after two poor throws to begin his outing versus Louisiana-Monroe. His game against the Warhawks offered glimpses of his immense talent. With Ewers, it’s potential. With Bryce Young, it’s real in the form of a Heisman Trophy.

Tale of the tape: Advantage Alabama

Running back

The combination of Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, Keilan Robinson, and even Jonathon Brooks gives Texas one of the more talented running back groups in the nation, and nobody on Bama’s roster has proven themselves like the Longhorns’ mustard man has. That said, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jamarion Miller, and Jase McClellan form a strong group in their own right, but just not as strong as what Tashard Choice has at his disposal.

Tale of the tape: Advantage Texas

Wide receiver

Traeshon Holden, Kobe Prentice, and Jermaine Burton are a strong trio without long resumes at Alabama. Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington are a strong duo with good-to-great track records in burnt orange. This isn’t the receiver corps of Bama teams past, at least as far as production in Tuscaloosa. They are talented, however, and Worthy alone isn’t enough to give Texas the outright advantage.

Tale of the tape: Even

Tight end

Cameron Latu should be back this week, and he’s a welcome sight for a Bama offense that utilizes tight ends when they are difference makers. Ja’Tavion Sanders had a strong debut but his track record is very short. If Latu wasn’t back, this might be advantage Texas.

Tale of the tape: Even

Offensive line

This isn’t a world-beating Alabama offensive line of years past. But make no mistake, it is still a unit that can likely impose their will against the Texas defensive front. Pair that with inexperience along the Texas O-line, and this one goes the Crimson Tide’s way

Tale of the tape: Major advantage Alabama

Defensive line

Will Anderson is on the Alabama defensive front. That’s about all that needs to be written.

Tale of the tape: Major advantage Alabama

Linebacker

Though DeMarvion Overshown and Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey had good showings last week, Jaylan Ford was a no-show in the stat sheet. With Jaylen Moody and Henry To’o To’o, the Alabama second level presents another challenge if Texas can get past the trenches.

Tale of the tape: Major advantage Alabama

Secondary

D’Shawn Jamison and Ryan Watts showed signs of improvement last week, but it’s difficult to discount the ability of Nick Saban to coach defensive backs. Plus, Eli Ricks, Kool-Aid McKinstry, and Jordan Battle have a level of talent that the Longhorns don’t have on the roster.

Tale of the tape: Major advantage Alabama

Specialists

This is an advantage for other teams until Isaac Pearson, Will Stone, and Bert Auburn prove otherwise.

Tale of the tape: Advantage Alabama