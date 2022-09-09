Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
UNC Basketball 2022-2023 conference schedule released
On Tuesday, the ACC officially released the conference schedules for the 2022-2023 season. We break down the UNC basketball program’s conference slate here. You know the college basketball season is drawing near when the full schedule is released. On Tuesday, the ACC released the conference schedules for each of...
Duke basketball: Five-star recruit gets visit from entire coaching staff
The Duke basketball coaching staff is going “all in” for a prized five-star recruit. Gestures that are made on the recruiting trail are a clear sign how bad a program wants a recruit and the Duke basketball coaching staff have made its intentions very clear. The entire Blue...
UNC Basketball: Watch: Bacot and Davis Baseball Stars?
The UNC basketball stars were getting some swings in at a baseball field in Kentucky this weekend. Since taking over the head coaching job, Hubert Davis has constantly talked about how he wants his players to have fun experiences during their time in Chapel Hill. Two of his best players...
WRAL Power Rankings: UNC falls despite improving to 3-0
North Carolina improved to 3-0 and avoided a loss against a Sun Belt Conference opponent with a 35-28 victory at Georgia State on Saturday, but the Tar Heels still managed to fall in the latest WRAL Power Rankings behind an Appalachian State team they already defeated in their opening game.
Kickoff Time Set for Notre Dame at North Carolina
Notre Dame will take on North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Fighting Irish have Cal this upcoming weekend following the season-opening loss to Ohio State and last week's upset loss to Marshall. Up until today, the kickoff time set for the game against the Tar Heels...
Staley may have "jumped the gun" in cancelling game following racism allegations
Brigham Young University says, their investigation finds no evidence that fans shouted racial slurs at a Duke volleyball player at a match in Provo last month.
UNC Baseball: Jacob Stallings Sets MLB Catching Record
Former UNC Baseball catcher Jacob Stallings set a Major League Baseball record for consecutive games without a passed ball previously held by Gold Glover Johnny Bench. Jacob Stallings has not been charged with a passed ball since August 14, 2020. Through Saturday’s action, the former UNC baseball standout has extended his streak to 231 games which is now a Major League Baseball record. The previous record of 224 games was held by Gold Glove catcher Johnny Bench.
Marshall to play North Carolina State in 2023
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Instead of hosting Navy, the Herd will travel to Raleigh to face North Carolina State in 2023, according to Athletic Director Christian Spears. Spears says Marshall football was originally scheduled to host Navy in 2023, but that has now been changed. On Saturday, in a historic upset, Marshall defeated the Notre […]
NCCU shutouts WSSU 41-0 in slippery conditions
Durham, N.C. — The NCCU Eagles steamrolled WSSU Rams 41-0 in heavy rain conditions Saturday. The Rams started the game with a promising drive but an interception by Khalil Baker began the controlling night for the NCCU Eagles. NCCU carried their stellar performance from last week to this week.
Duke and UNC earn top rankings by US News. Here’s where other NC universities stand.
Duke University took the top national ranking for North Carolina universities, while UNC-Chapel Hill ranked 5th among public universities and 15th for best value.
Sloane Heffernan: Borrowed time
Raleigh, N.C. — I can almost hear the clock ticking. With each milestone, the hands of time move closer to the moment when we will say goodbye. I am not talking about death. This particular farewell is not nearly as dramatic and final, but it can sometimes feels that way. I am talking about the moment when your child heads off to college. The way my cousin describes it, this major life transition feels like a form of “grief.”
Poets and Quants
Former Ph.D. Student Files Racial Discrimination Suit Against UNC Kenan-Flagler
From Chapel Hill, North Carolina: The University of North Carolina is facing allegations of racial discrimination as a former graduate student filed a federal lawsuit against UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School claiming discrimination and retaliation, according to local news reports. The attorney for the former student, Rose Brown, told local...
jocoreport.com
Eggs Up Grill Opens In Garner Today
GARNER – Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, began serving the most important meal of the day at 6 a.m. today (Monday) in Garner, N.C. Its new location is located at 2686 Timber Drive in Garner Town Square. The restaurant is the third for franchise partners and brothers Scott and Rob Johnson, who own locations in Fuquay-Varina and Holly Springs.
This Is The Best Milkshake In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the tastiest milkshake in each state, including this frozen favorite in North Carolina.
cbs17
Wake Forest community steps up to help senior center damaged by lightning
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The doors remain closed at the Northern Wake Senior Center in Wake Forest, but the work continues. “We are now in eight locations. All the [older] population’s needs are being met as much as possible,” said Jennie Griggs. In July, lightning hit...
Ted Budd agrees to debate Cheri Beasley in North Carolina Senate race
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – After saying Friday afternoon that he was considering his options to debate, Ted Budd, the Republican candidate the U.S. Senate, has agreed to meet Democrat Cheri Beasley, his chief opponent in November, on the debate stage sponsored by Spectrum. The News & Observer of Raleigh reported this morning that Budd’s campaign […]
helpmechas.com
Coming Soon Fly From Raleigh/Durham, NC To The Bahamas
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. This fall, Bahamasair will begin nonstop flights from RDU (Raliegh/Durham International Airport) to the tropical destination of Freeport, Grand Bahama, with connections to Nassau. When service begins in November, Bahamasair will become RDU’s 14th airline, and Freeport will be its 7th international destination. The Bahamas Islands are popular with tourists and will fill a void for those who enjoy scuba diving, boating adventures, and exploring tropical beaches.
This Bakery Has The Best Cinnamon Rolls In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the most delicious cinnamon rolls in each state, including this tasty treat served in North Carolina.
chapelboro.com
Crash Between Bicyclist and Dump Truck Hospitalizes UNC Student
A UNC student sustained injuries Thursday afternoon from a collision with a dump truck, according to the university. The Daily Tar Heel reported a crash happened between a student on a bicycle and a turning dump truck shortly before 2 p.m. After the student was struck near the intersection of Cameron Avenue and Pittsboro Street, they were later transported to the hospital, according to the student newspaper. UNC Media Relations confirmed the collision to Chapelboro on Friday, saying both the dump truck and bicycling student were traveling eastbound on Cameron Avenue before crashing during a right-hand turn.
Rent in North Carolina has risen by more than $500 a month since last year, report says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina cities are facing some of the most dramatic increases to average rent prices in the country, according to an August report from Rent.com. The report revealed that North Carolina has seen a 57.55% increase in rent prices based on its 12-month weighted rent analysis. In 2021, rent averaged about […]
