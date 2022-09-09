ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!

There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple'siPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios#Smart Phone#Shared Albums
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone

Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Why Now Is the Worst Possible Moment to Buy a New iPhone

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Thinking about buying a new iPhone? It may be in your best interest to hold off just a bit longer. Apple's "Far Out" launch event is set for today...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Here’s everything we know so far

More and more leaks are coming out as the very much anticipated launch gets closer and closer. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to launch at Apple’s Far Out launch event on September 7. This means we might see the new iPhone 14 series sooner than we expected.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

iTunes album syncing seems broken, any fix?

Bought an EP a few months back. Good stuff. Couple months later I bought the follow-up full album and it has 2 tracks from the EP on it. All should be okay, right? Because Apple knows the tracks are the same. And they do know, kind of. But they don't *really* know how to deal with it, because my full album shows up with tracks 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11....
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

iOS 15.7, macOS 12.6 now available for older devices

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has released a complete set of updates spanningiOS, iPadOS, and macOS to ensure users can stay up to date without upgrading to iOS 16 or buying newer supported products.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

How to enable the haptic keyboard in iOS 16

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — IniOS 16 Apple introduced Haptic Feedback to the iPhone keyboard. Here's how to use it. Apple first introduced haptic...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Google also has iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets - here's what they look like

As Apple rolls out iOS 16, Google has revealed widgets for Search, Maps, and more -- although some of them won't arrive for weeks. "In the coming weeks," Google will release a series of widgets to be added to the new Lock Screen in iOS 16. While it's given no more precise detail of when they will be available, it has given a sneak peek at half a dozen of them.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple's iPhone 14 battery capacities revealed in filing

Apple only ever talks about battery life in hours of use, but now specific details have been revealed -- and two of the four iPhone 14 models have increased battery capacities. Apple's listing of battery capacity in terms of hours is practical in the sense that it is what most...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

How to create a customizable fitness interface in iOS 16

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Staying active can be a hard task to stay on top of, but iniOS 16, Apple allows you to create the ultimate fitness-based customization layout throughout your devices to help you stay on track. Here's how to do it.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple releases watchOS 9 update for Apple Watch

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Announced at WWDC 2022, watchOS 9 is now available to the general public. Users can update to watchOS 9 by accessing the iOS Watch app and navigating to General, then Software Update.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Sonos releases long-awaited Sub Mini for $429

After a series of leaks, Sonos has released its long-awaited Sub Mini as a more affordable way to add substantial bass in small to medium-sized rooms. The Sub Mini, available in both black and white, has a cylindrical shape with a hole directly in the center. It's designed to bolster your existing setup with a Sonos Ray or Beam soundbar, Sonos One, or other Sonos devices.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Safari 16.0 for iOS 16 gains AVIF image format support

Safari 16.0 has been released for Apple's ecosystem, with the latest version of the browser for iOS 16 now able to open AVIF images ahead of similar support in macOS Ventura and iPadOS. Announced following Monday's release of iOS 16 to the public, the development team behind WebKit detailed some...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy