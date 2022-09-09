Read full article on original website
If You Own These Old iPhone Or iPad Models, Apple Has A Rare Software Update For You
Apple Inc AAPL released a security update for some older iPhone, iPad, and iPod models on Wednesday. What Happened: The iOS 12.5.6 update is available for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones. Apple said that the update also extends to the iPad Mini 2 and iPad Mini...
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!
There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple'siPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall.
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
iPhone is killing passwords next month – here’s how you’ll log in instead
APPLE is now just days away from beginning its hacker-busting plot to kill off passwords. All iPhone owners will have the chance to start binning passwords in favour of Apple's slick new alternative. It might sound strange, but passwords are actually a very poor security system. Cyber-security experts have been...
Why Now Is the Worst Possible Moment to Buy a New iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Thinking about buying a new iPhone? It may be in your best interest to hold off just a bit longer. Apple's "Far Out" launch event is set for today...
The new iPhone 14 will be available in 5 colors — here's how they look
The iPhone 14 starts at $799 and comes in 5 colors: blue, purple, midnight, starlight, and red.
iPhone 14 Pro Max: Here’s everything we know so far
More and more leaks are coming out as the very much anticipated launch gets closer and closer. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to launch at Apple’s Far Out launch event on September 7. This means we might see the new iPhone 14 series sooner than we expected.
iTunes album syncing seems broken, any fix?
Bought an EP a few months back. Good stuff. Couple months later I bought the follow-up full album and it has 2 tracks from the EP on it. All should be okay, right? Because Apple knows the tracks are the same. And they do know, kind of. But they don't *really* know how to deal with it, because my full album shows up with tracks 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11....
iOS 15.7, macOS 12.6 now available for older devices
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has released a complete set of updates spanningiOS, iPadOS, and macOS to ensure users can stay up to date without upgrading to iOS 16 or buying newer supported products.
Apple just released a major update for your iPhone — here's what's new and how to get it
Apple released its new iOS 16 software Monday, which means anyone with an iPhone 8 or newer can install the big update for the iPhone 14. IOS16 will let users unsend and edit iMessages, schedule emails, customize their iPhone's lock screen and more. Apple released its big new iOS 16...
How to enable the haptic keyboard in iOS 16
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — IniOS 16 Apple introduced Haptic Feedback to the iPhone keyboard. Here's how to use it. Apple first introduced haptic...
Google also has iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets - here's what they look like
As Apple rolls out iOS 16, Google has revealed widgets for Search, Maps, and more -- although some of them won't arrive for weeks. "In the coming weeks," Google will release a series of widgets to be added to the new Lock Screen in iOS 16. While it's given no more precise detail of when they will be available, it has given a sneak peek at half a dozen of them.
Apple's iPhone 14 battery capacities revealed in filing
Apple only ever talks about battery life in hours of use, but now specific details have been revealed -- and two of the four iPhone 14 models have increased battery capacities. Apple's listing of battery capacity in terms of hours is practical in the sense that it is what most...
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
The big day is finally here, boys and girls, but just because we're mere hours away from the official announcement of the iPhone 14 family at the time of this writing, that doesn't mean said family of highly anticipated premium handsets has stopped leaking. The latest (last?) juicy information spill...
How to create a customizable fitness interface in iOS 16
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Staying active can be a hard task to stay on top of, but iniOS 16, Apple allows you to create the ultimate fitness-based customization layout throughout your devices to help you stay on track. Here's how to do it.
Apple releases watchOS 9 update for Apple Watch
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Announced at WWDC 2022, watchOS 9 is now available to the general public. Users can update to watchOS 9 by accessing the iOS Watch app and navigating to General, then Software Update.
Sonos releases long-awaited Sub Mini for $429
After a series of leaks, Sonos has released its long-awaited Sub Mini as a more affordable way to add substantial bass in small to medium-sized rooms. The Sub Mini, available in both black and white, has a cylindrical shape with a hole directly in the center. It's designed to bolster your existing setup with a Sonos Ray or Beam soundbar, Sonos One, or other Sonos devices.
Safari 16.0 for iOS 16 gains AVIF image format support
Safari 16.0 has been released for Apple's ecosystem, with the latest version of the browser for iOS 16 now able to open AVIF images ahead of similar support in macOS Ventura and iPadOS. Announced following Monday's release of iOS 16 to the public, the development team behind WebKit detailed some...
