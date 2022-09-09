Read full article on original website
Fire damages high school under construction in Worcester
WORCESTER - A fire damaged a building under construction at Doherty High School in Worcester Monday afternoon. WBZ-TV's drone camera captured firefighters still on the roof as the sun set Monday, hosing down the smoldering stacks of insulation that had fueled spectacular flames. It was just after 3 p.m. when firefighters got several 911 calls about heavy smoke atop one of four new buildings under construction as part of the new, $316 million Doherty High School. "It's like a punch to the gut," said Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty. "You put a lot of time and effort. A lot of time went...
BREAKING: Medical Helicopter Requested For Rollover Holliston Crash
HOLLISTON – A medical helicopter has been request for a serious crash in Holliston tonight, September 11. The helicopter is expected to land at the Warren Center in Ashland. The rollover crash happened on Highland Street near Summit Point Road just before 10 p.m. The single-vehicle crash has multiple...
Overnight Ramp Closures in Framingham at Routes 9 & 126
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be conducting overnight construction operations at the Route 9 and Route 126 ramps. The work will require temporary overnight ramp closures and detours from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.during the nights of Sunday, September 11, Monday, September 12.
UPDATE: Framingham DPW Repairs Water Main Break in Saxonville
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham DPW crews have repaired a major water main break in the Saxonville section of the City of Framingham tonight, September 8. The break was near Sudbury Landing in the Stapleton Elementary neighborhood. Sudbury Landing is a dead end street with a 14-house subdivision built in the...
Police reopen NK road after ‘serious motorcycle crash’
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police say they have reopened Lafayette Road In North Kingstown after part of the street was blocked off Sunday night due to a serious motorcycle crash. North Kingstown Police are not immediately commenting on the crash, but say the road the accident happened on is very narrow. Police also say […]
Massachusetts weather: Strong to severe thunderstorms passing over region Tuesday
Forecasters expect rain showers to pass eastward across the state Tuesday morning, bringing potentially heavy rain to some areas during the morning commute, before more severe thunderstorms arrive in the afternoon. The wet weather could begin in the morning, arriving around daybreak in the westernmost areas of Massachusetts and northern...
Framingham Police: Avoiding Deer, Vehicle Lands On Its Roof
FRAMINGHAM – A woman driver, trying to avoid a deer in the road, rolled over her vehicle on Friday night, September 9, according to police. The crash happened at the intersection of Edmands Road and Grove Street at 10;25 p.m. The female driver “drove off road to avoid a...
Framingham Police: Driver Cited in 4-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – A driver was issued a citation following a 4-vehicle crash on Route 135 on Sunday afternoon, September 11. The crash happened at 1:42 p.m. at the intersection of Route 135 and South Street. “Two vehicles collided causing another two vehicles to be rear ended,” said Framingham Police...
Framingham Police: Pedestrian Struck Sunday Night & Driver Cited
FRAMINGHAM – A man was struck by a car Sunday night, September 11 in Framingham. The incident happened at 6:34 p.m. at 1400 Worcester Road, according to police. A man was “crossing the parking lot driveway of 1400 Worcester Road when he was struck by individual turning onto Route 9 from the parking lot,” explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Latest apartment project in Worcester: 218-unit building off Shrewsbury Street
WORCESTER — A developer is proposing a 218-unit residential building for a block at 225 Shrewsbury St. and 68 Albany St. The seven-story building will be behind the current shopping plaza at the site. ...
whdh.com
Car catches fire on Route 3 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire on Route 3 in Plymouth over the weekend. Video showed smoke and flames coming from the car while it was on the side of the road Sunday. The Plymouth Fire Department said no one was hurt and they’re investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
ABC6.com
Crash snarls morning traffic on Interstate 95 in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash with a car fire caused significant traffic delays on Interstate 95 north in Warwick during Friday’s morning commute. The two left lanes were blocked because of it. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. near...
BREAKING: Water Main Break in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – There is a major water main break in the Saxonville section of the City of Framingham tonight, September 8. The break is near the Sudbury Landing. Portion of the road has been washed away. Many homes are without water tonight. Crews are working on repairs but may...
Rep. Lewis: Crosswalk at Route 9 & California Avenue To Be Completed in October
FRAMINGHAM – State Rep. Jack Patrick Lewis (D-Framingham) said a crosswalk, where a pedestrian was killed in January, should be completed by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation by the end of October. “After hearing of the pedestrian killed crossing Route 9 near California Avenue in January, I reached out...
Framingham Police: Minor Injuries in Cyclist vs Motorcyclist Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Two individuals suffered minor injuries in a crash between bicycle and a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon, September 10. The incident happened at Concord Street at 1:14 p.m. A “male cyclist attempted to cross Route 9 overpass and was struck by a motorcycle operator,” said Framingham Police spokesperson...
Traffic Alert: Crash at Pleasant and Temple Streets
FRAMINGHAM – Reports of a serious crash at Temple and Pleasant streets tonight, September 8. Traffic is being detoured as of 4:45 p.m. Expect delays in the area. SOURCE will update when we have more facts confirmed.
Car strikes multiple cars, house in Springfield
Saturday morning, Springfield police and fire crews were called to 439 Eastern Ave. in Springfield for a car crash.
7 people without home after fire on Sumner Avenue in Springfield
Springfield firefighters are working to put out a fire on Sumner Avenue Friday evening.
Tiverton police investigating car crash
TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Tiverton police are investigating a crash that happened Friday night. Around 5:15 p.m., first responders were called to the intersection of Main Road and Central Avenue for a report of a two car crash. According to the fire department, two people were taken to Rhode Island Hospital for their injuries. At […]
Framingham Police Arrest Natick Man For Stealing Golf Clubs
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Natick man on Monday night and charged him with stealing golf clubs. Police arrested at 6:14 p.m. on September 12, Wally Miller, 26, of 48 North Main Street of Natick at Gold Galaxy. Miller “was observed taking two golf clubs out of the...
