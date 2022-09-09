ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, MA

CBS Boston

Fire damages high school under construction in Worcester

WORCESTER - A fire damaged a building under construction at Doherty High School in Worcester Monday afternoon. WBZ-TV's drone camera captured firefighters still on the roof as the sun set Monday, hosing down the smoldering stacks of insulation that had fueled spectacular flames. It was just after 3 p.m. when firefighters got several 911 calls about heavy smoke atop one of four new buildings under construction as part of the new, $316 million Doherty High School. "It's like a punch to the gut," said Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty. "You put a lot of time and effort. A lot of time went...
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Overnight Ramp Closures in Framingham at Routes 9 & 126

FRAMINGHAM  – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be conducting overnight construction operations at the Route 9 and Route 126 ramps. The work will require temporary overnight ramp closures and detours from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.during the nights of Sunday, September 11, Monday, September 12.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Driver Cited in 4-Vehicle Crash

FRAMINGHAM – A driver was issued a citation following a 4-vehicle crash on Route 135 on Sunday afternoon, September 11. The crash happened at 1:42 p.m. at the intersection of Route 135 and South Street. “Two vehicles collided causing another two vehicles to be rear ended,” said Framingham Police...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Pedestrian Struck Sunday Night & Driver Cited

FRAMINGHAM – A man was struck by a car Sunday night, September 11 in Framingham. The incident happened at 6:34 p.m. at 1400 Worcester Road, according to police. A man was “crossing the parking lot driveway of 1400 Worcester Road when he was struck by individual turning onto Route 9 from the parking lot,” explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Car catches fire on Route 3 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire on Route 3 in Plymouth over the weekend. Video showed smoke and flames coming from the car while it was on the side of the road Sunday. The Plymouth Fire Department said no one was hurt and they’re investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
PLYMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Crash snarls morning traffic on Interstate 95 in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash with a car fire caused significant traffic delays on Interstate 95 north in Warwick during Friday’s morning commute. The two left lanes were blocked because of it. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. near...
WARWICK, RI
FraminghamSOURCE

BREAKING: Water Main Break in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – There is a major water main break in the Saxonville section of the City of Framingham tonight, September 8. The break is near the Sudbury Landing. Portion of the road has been washed away. Many homes are without water tonight. Crews are working on repairs but may...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WPRI 12 News

Tiverton police investigating car crash

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Tiverton police are investigating a crash that happened Friday night. Around 5:15 p.m., first responders were called to the intersection of Main Road and Central Avenue for a report of a two car crash. According to the fire department, two people were taken to Rhode Island Hospital for their injuries. At […]
TIVERTON, RI
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

