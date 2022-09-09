ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral planning begins

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Operation Unicorn is now in full effect as Britain prepares for at least 10 days of mourning following Queen Elizabeth II's death in Scotland on Thursday. The plan, which had been devised should the queen die in Scotland -- as she did -- will run parallel to Operation London Bridge, will include lowering of the flags, national memorializing and a transition to a new monarch.
Time Out Global

7 ways London has changed since Queen Elizabeth II was crowned

Queen Elizabeth II was crowned on June 2 1953, at Westminster Abbey, in a joyful outpouring of pageantry, fireworks, street parties and all-round partying. This epic knees-up cost £1.57 million at the time (a huge £48.73 million in today’s money), and was held one year after her father George VI’s death, both to allow for a period of mourning, and to give time for the elaborate preparations. But behind the triumphant flag-waving, London was still a city scarred by WWII, littered with bombsites, and faced with the mammoth task of rebuilding after the Blitz. We’ve come a long, long way since then: here are some of the biggest ways London’s changed since 1953.
The Independent

Date of Queen’s state funeral announced

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday 19 September, it has been announced.The Queen’s body will be brought down from Scotland to lie in state in Westminster Hall for “four clear days”, from 14 September until 6.30am on the morning of the funeral, to allow the public to pay their respects.Earlier on Saturday King Charles III declared the date of the state funeral to be a bank holiday across the UK.The coffin bearing the Queen’s body – lying at Balmoral Castle – will begin its journey to the abbey...
AOL Corp

Plane carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lands in London

LONDON (AP) — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left the monarch's beloved Scotland and landed Tuesday evening in London, where crowds have gathered along the route it will take to Buckingham Palace. Her son, King Charles III, returned to London from Northern Ireland, where his visit drew a...
The Independent

Will schools be open after Queen’s death as nation mourns Elizabeth II

Britain enters a 10 day period of national mourning on Friday, after the death of Queen Elizabeth. Her Majesty died on Thursday aged 96, hours after Buckingham Palace announced she was under medical supervision. An official period of mourning will have an impact on a number of instutions over the coming days, as the UK formally pays its respects to the country’s longest serving monarch. Prime minister Liz Truss will lead MPs’ tributes Friday afternoon, and the House of Commons will sit on Saturday to allow as many as possible to offer their respects. In an election-style purdah, there...
Robb Report

How Queen Elizabeth Became the Ultimate Champion of British Luxury Brands

The late Queen Elizabeth II could accurately be described as a conspicuous consumer of British luxury. Not that she did anything as vulgar as flaunting her wealth and status—far from it. More that she was acutely and professionally aware of how she looked, famously choosing to wear bright colors, for example, so as to be easy to spot in a crowd. She was always aware, also, that her choices would be noticed—and that by wearing clothes by homegrown brands, she was championing British luxury as surely as she would later do when she joined Anna Wintour on the front row...
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II to lie in state in London: Everything you need to know

Details have been published on how the public can attend Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state, with people warned to expect long queues and be prepared to stand for many hours through the night.Those wishing to pay their respects to the late monarch’s coffin in London’s Westminster Hall will be able to file solemnly past 24 hours a day from 5pm on Wednesday, 14 September until 6.30am on the day of the funeral - Monday 19 September.Guidelines on how people should behave and what they should wear have also been published.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Margaret Minnicks

Some people are refusing to mourn Queen Elizabeth II

By now, most people know that Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. She was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. She had been the only monarch many of her subjects had known over the last 70 years. Needless to say, there has been an outpouring of tributes from almost all people from around the world who are grieving over her passing. However, some people refuse to mourn her death.
Louder

The world of rock pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The world of rock music has taken to social media to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, who has died at the at the age of 96. The news was announced in a short statement from Buckingham Palace which said, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
CBS News

Bill Clinton on Queen Elizabeth II

The United States' "special relationship" with the United Kingdom has endured in no small measure due to the presence of Elizabeth II, who as Queen met with all but one U.S. president since Eisenhower. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with former President Bill Clinton about his memories of the Queen, including her curiosity, her kindness, and her devotion to duty.
BBC

Queen Elizabeth: The London homes that made a monarch

Much of Queen Elizabeth II's reign centred on London, not least because she spent much of her life living in and hosting events at Buckingham Palace. The capital was also a constant feature of the Queen's formative years, with a number of different properties being homes for the then-princess. Only...
POPSUGAR

Queen Elizabeth II Wore the Same Nail Color For 33 Years

During Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of reign as the monarch of the United Kingdom, she could often be found in a bright ensemble and matching pair of gloves. That, along with a bright pink or red lipstick, was her go-to. But there was another element of the late queen's signature look that many people might not know, and it has to do with her nails.
