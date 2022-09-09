Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Young Kids Dead. Mother Allegedly Accused of Drowning Her Babiesjustpene50New York City, NY
Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet Now Open in East Hanover, NJMarilyn JohnsonEast Hanover, NJ
Six Paterson Police Officers Sentenced to Prison for Violating Civil Rights, Filing False ReportsMorristown MinutePaterson, NJ
Related
Elton John Dedicates Song To Queen Elizabeth II In 2nd Performance For A Late Royal
When Elton John heard news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death in the U.K., he didn’t cancel his Thursday show in Canada. Instead, the singer dedicated a performance of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” to the royal — and eulogized her before a crowd.
Queen Elizabeth II Owned The 2nd Most Expensive Car In The World. Here's Why It Was Special
Queen Elizabeth II notoriously traveled around in a custom Bentley, one that cost millions of dollars and was equipped with one-of-a-kind features.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral planning begins
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Operation Unicorn is now in full effect as Britain prepares for at least 10 days of mourning following Queen Elizabeth II's death in Scotland on Thursday. The plan, which had been devised should the queen die in Scotland -- as she did -- will run parallel to Operation London Bridge, will include lowering of the flags, national memorializing and a transition to a new monarch.
Queen Elizabeth II obituary
Monarch who through her seven decades of public service became a figure of fascination by remaining steadfastly private
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Time Out Global
7 ways London has changed since Queen Elizabeth II was crowned
Queen Elizabeth II was crowned on June 2 1953, at Westminster Abbey, in a joyful outpouring of pageantry, fireworks, street parties and all-round partying. This epic knees-up cost £1.57 million at the time (a huge £48.73 million in today’s money), and was held one year after her father George VI’s death, both to allow for a period of mourning, and to give time for the elaborate preparations. But behind the triumphant flag-waving, London was still a city scarred by WWII, littered with bombsites, and faced with the mammoth task of rebuilding after the Blitz. We’ve come a long, long way since then: here are some of the biggest ways London’s changed since 1953.
Date of Queen’s state funeral announced
The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday 19 September, it has been announced.The Queen’s body will be brought down from Scotland to lie in state in Westminster Hall for “four clear days”, from 14 September until 6.30am on the morning of the funeral, to allow the public to pay their respects.Earlier on Saturday King Charles III declared the date of the state funeral to be a bank holiday across the UK.The coffin bearing the Queen’s body – lying at Balmoral Castle – will begin its journey to the abbey...
AOL Corp
Plane carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lands in London
LONDON (AP) — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left the monarch's beloved Scotland and landed Tuesday evening in London, where crowds have gathered along the route it will take to Buckingham Palace. Her son, King Charles III, returned to London from Northern Ireland, where his visit drew a...
Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Army regiment rehearse moving monarch’s coffin through London
Footage shows the Household Division practising the ceremonial transportation of Her late Majesty from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, which will take place on Wednesday, 14 September. Queen Elizabeth will then lie in state in the Houses of Parliament until her funeral on Monday. The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct...
RELATED PEOPLE
Will schools be open after Queen’s death as nation mourns Elizabeth II
Britain enters a 10 day period of national mourning on Friday, after the death of Queen Elizabeth. Her Majesty died on Thursday aged 96, hours after Buckingham Palace announced she was under medical supervision. An official period of mourning will have an impact on a number of instutions over the coming days, as the UK formally pays its respects to the country’s longest serving monarch. Prime minister Liz Truss will lead MPs’ tributes Friday afternoon, and the House of Commons will sit on Saturday to allow as many as possible to offer their respects. In an election-style purdah, there...
How Queen Elizabeth Became the Ultimate Champion of British Luxury Brands
The late Queen Elizabeth II could accurately be described as a conspicuous consumer of British luxury. Not that she did anything as vulgar as flaunting her wealth and status—far from it. More that she was acutely and professionally aware of how she looked, famously choosing to wear bright colors, for example, so as to be easy to spot in a crowd. She was always aware, also, that her choices would be noticed—and that by wearing clothes by homegrown brands, she was championing British luxury as surely as she would later do when she joined Anna Wintour on the front row...
Changing A Car Tire And Eating With Her Hands: 31 Photos Of Queen Elizabeth II You've Never Seen Before
Take a look back at the fascinating life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday at the age of 96. In addition to ruling for over 70 years, she also was on a swim team in her teenage years and cared for many dogs and horses.
Queen Elizabeth II to lie in state in London: Everything you need to know
Details have been published on how the public can attend Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state, with people warned to expect long queues and be prepared to stand for many hours through the night.Those wishing to pay their respects to the late monarch’s coffin in London’s Westminster Hall will be able to file solemnly past 24 hours a day from 5pm on Wednesday, 14 September until 6.30am on the day of the funeral - Monday 19 September.Guidelines on how people should behave and what they should wear have also been published.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Some people are refusing to mourn Queen Elizabeth II
By now, most people know that Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. She was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. She had been the only monarch many of her subjects had known over the last 70 years. Needless to say, there has been an outpouring of tributes from almost all people from around the world who are grieving over her passing. However, some people refuse to mourn her death.
The world of rock pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
The world of rock music has taken to social media to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, who has died at the at the age of 96. The news was announced in a short statement from Buckingham Palace which said, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
Elton John Pauses Concert to Honor Queen Elizabeth II With Emotional Tribute
Elton John honored Queen Elizabeth II in a special way following her death at age 96 on Thursday, Sept. 8. Following the news on Thursday, the British musician, 75, paused his show later that evening and took a moment to deliver a speech dedicated to the Queen's legacy. "She led...
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was met with applause as it arrived at Buckingham Palace
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II completed the last leg of her final journey. The late British monarch's coffin was flown from Edinburgh, Scotland, back to London on Tuesday and was then driven in a state hearse to her official home, Buckingham Palace — six days before her state funeral at Westminster Abbey.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Professor Who Caused An Uproar By Wishing The Queen “Excruciating” Pain On Twitter Is Defending Her Position
Uju Anya, a professor at Carnegie Mellon University who sparked backlash after her tweet wishing Queen Elizabeth II “excruciating” pain went viral, is defending her position, saying in a statement that “I stand by what I said.”. As news of the Queen’s failing health emerged on Thursday...
Bill Clinton on Queen Elizabeth II
The United States' "special relationship" with the United Kingdom has endured in no small measure due to the presence of Elizabeth II, who as Queen met with all but one U.S. president since Eisenhower. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with former President Bill Clinton about his memories of the Queen, including her curiosity, her kindness, and her devotion to duty.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth: The London homes that made a monarch
Much of Queen Elizabeth II's reign centred on London, not least because she spent much of her life living in and hosting events at Buckingham Palace. The capital was also a constant feature of the Queen's formative years, with a number of different properties being homes for the then-princess. Only...
Queen Elizabeth II Wore the Same Nail Color For 33 Years
During Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of reign as the monarch of the United Kingdom, she could often be found in a bright ensemble and matching pair of gloves. That, along with a bright pink or red lipstick, was her go-to. But there was another element of the late queen's signature look that many people might not know, and it has to do with her nails.
Comments / 0