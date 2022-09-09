Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Remnants of Tropical Storm Kay Could Bring Scattered Showers to East San Diego County
Parts of eastern San Diego County could see some afternoon thunderstorms and showers Monday from the remnants of a tropical storm hundreds of miles off the coast. Scattered showers are possible in the mountains and inland valleys and possibly the deserts, NBC 7 forecaster Ashley Matthews said. The rest of...
NBC San Diego
Toddler Kidnapped in Vista, Prompting Search: San Diego Sheriff's
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was searching across the county and beyond Tuesday for a 3-year-old boy who was kidnapped from Vista. The toddler was taken from an area near Postal Way and Civic Center Drive sometime before 11:30 p.m. Monday, a San Diego lieutenant said. An Amber Alert...
NBC San Diego
Police Activity Closes Roads in Oceanside; Public Asked to Avoid Area
A full SWAT team has been called out to Oceanside, prompting police to close Fireside Street between Mission Avenue and Warner Street to the pubic, according to Oceanside Police Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza. The public has been advised to avoid the area while police investigate reports of an assault...
NBC San Diego
Police Open Roads in Oceanside Following Investigation
A full SWAT team was called out to Oceanside Monday evening, prompting police to close Fireside Street between Mission Avenue and Warner Street to the pubic, according to Oceanside Police Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza. The public was advised to avoid the area while police investigated reports of an assault...
NBC San Diego
Family Desperate for Answers After Father, Stepson Gunned Down in Chula Vista
A grief-stricken family is hoping their community can help bring them justice after two of their loved ones were shot dead near a South Bay park last month. A tearful Deborah Schlemmer is struggling to understand the unsolved double homicide that took the lives of her oldest son, David Bruley, and her step-grandson, Joseph Arias.
NBC San Diego
Man Shot to Death During Argument in San Diego; Suspect Remains At-Large
A 40-year-old man was shot to death Saturday during an argument in the Shelltown neighborhood of San Diego. The shooting was reported at 5:51 p.m. in the 1600 block of Una Avenue, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department. "Upon arriving, officers found Mario Galvez of...
NBC San Diego
Woman Dies of Apparent Gunshot Wounds in Pacific Beach: SDPD
An investigation is underway in Pacific Beach after a woman was found with apparent gunshot wounds early Tuesday. The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said it received calls around 12:30 a.m. of a person injured near the sand at the end of Mission Boulevard and Reed Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found bystanders trying to help a woman who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
NBC San Diego
Police Searching for Suspect Who Shot 16-Year-Old in Mission Bay
San Diego Police are looking for a suspect who shot a 16-year-old in Mission Bay Sunday morning. The shooting happened just after midnight during an alcohol-filled teen party, police said. Investigators said someone fired three shots hitting a 16-year-old in the arm. After the shooting, everyone ran and left the area, police said.
NBC San Diego
Two Separate Killings in Span of 6 Hours Under Investigation in Lemon Grove
Detectives were investigating Monday two separate homicides in the city of Lemon Grove, which occurred within the span of six hours but were not believed to be connected. The first call came in around 8 p.m. Sunday when someone reported gunshots in the area near the 2200 block of Washington Street. At the scene, a 38-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
NBC San Diego
Man Fatally Stabs Ex's Boyfriend in Bonita: SDSO
A man was arrested Sunday at his Corridor-area home after authorities said he killed his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in Bonita. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said they arrested 35-year-old Ulises Gutierrez in connection with the deadly stabbing of Aylmer Navarrete, 40. SDSO deputies were called at 5 a.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 3100 block of Bonita Road. There, the victim was found with stab wounds to his upper torso.
NBC San Diego
Suspect in Beheading of Woman in San Carlos Makes First Court Appearance
The man suspected of beheading a woman in San Carlos appeared in court for the first time since the killing on Monday. Jose Landaeta Solano was arrested Thursday after beheading 27-year-old Karina Castro on the street in front of her neighbors. Landaeta Solano was the woman's estranged boyfriend. He was...
NBC San Diego
Aztecs Get 1st Win at Snapdragon Stadium
For a few minutes on Saturday evening, Aztecs fans had a terrible feeling that they were about to witness the worst loss in the 100-year history of San Diego State's football program. SDSU fell behind Idaho State, an FCS program, on a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage.
NBC San Diego
Deputies Investigating Alleged Misconduct Involving Vista High School Football Players
Vista Unified School District's superintendent is asking witnesses to come forward with information about alleged misconduct involving players on the Vista High School football team. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident, as is, as of Monday, an outside investigator referred by the district, according to Superintendent...
