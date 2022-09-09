ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks tumble on dashed inflation hopes; S&P 500 loses 3%

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are tumbling, and disappointment is smacking markets worldwide Tuesday, following Wall Street’s sudden realization that inflation isn’t slowing as much as hoped. The S&P 500 was 3% lower in afternoon trading, threatening to snap a four-day winning streak. Bond prices also fell sharply, sending their yields higher, after a report showed inflation decelerated only to 8.3% in August, instead of the 8.1% economists expected. The hotter-than-expected reading means traders are bracing for the Federal Reserve to ultimately raise interest rates even higher than expected to combat inflation, with all the risks for the economy that entails. Fears about higher rates sent prices dropping for everything from gold to cryptocurrencies to crude oil. “Right now, it’s not the journey that’s a worry so much as the destination,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments. “If the Fed wants to hike and hold, the big question is at what level.”
