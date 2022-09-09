Read full article on original website
Ex-Special Master Kenneth Feinberg Foresees Problem With Trump's Case
The man brought in to oversee 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund says candidates who match the criteria and are willing to go against the DoJ may be hard to find.
Democrats condemn Lindsey Graham’s nationwide abortion ban proposal – live
Senator’s bill would outlaw procedure after 15 weeks, with certain exceptions – follow all the day’s politics news
Child poverty fell by 46 percent in 2021 amid tax credit expansion
Child poverty in the United States fell by 46 percent in 2021, a record low achieved largely by expanding the child tax credit, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The data shows 5.2 percent of children were in poverty in 2021, down significantly from the 9.2...
Stocks tumble on dashed inflation hopes; S&P 500 loses 3%
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are tumbling, and disappointment is smacking markets worldwide Tuesday, following Wall Street’s sudden realization that inflation isn’t slowing as much as hoped. The S&P 500 was 3% lower in afternoon trading, threatening to snap a four-day winning streak. Bond prices also fell sharply, sending their yields higher, after a report showed inflation decelerated only to 8.3% in August, instead of the 8.1% economists expected. The hotter-than-expected reading means traders are bracing for the Federal Reserve to ultimately raise interest rates even higher than expected to combat inflation, with all the risks for the economy that entails. Fears about higher rates sent prices dropping for everything from gold to cryptocurrencies to crude oil. “Right now, it’s not the journey that’s a worry so much as the destination,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments. “If the Fed wants to hike and hold, the big question is at what level.”
