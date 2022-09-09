Read full article on original website
BOCC hears appeal in WF Pine Creek Road situation
WALLACE — The Shoshone Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) heard arguments for and against the validation of a section of West Fork Pine Creek Road on Thursday morning during a public hearing at Shoshone County Courthouse. The hearing was an appeal of a decision made by the BOCC earlier...
Legals for September, 13 2022
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE File No.: 618720 Customer Ref No. Sursely/Krivor/3881 On Friday, January 6, 2023 at the hour of 10:30AM, of said day, on the front steps of the Shoshone County Courthouse located at 700 High Bank St., Wallace, Idaho 83873, Alliance Title & Escrow, LLC, as trustee, will sell at public auction, to the highest bidder, for cashiers check, certified check or tellers check, (from a bank which has a branch in the community at the site of the sale), State of Idaho check or local government check in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the same time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Shoshone, State of Idaho, and described as follows, to wit: Surface rights only of the Hearst and Savage Patented Mining Claim (being a portion of a group of claims also known as the Lemhi Group Lode Claim and the Lemhi Patented Load Group), situated in the Hunter Mining District in Section 25, Township 48 North, Range 5 East, Boise Meridian, and in Section 30, Township 48 North, Range 6 East, Boise Meridian, records of Shoshone County, Idaho. THE TRUSTEE HAS NO KNOWLEDGE OF A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION OF THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED REAL PROPERTY, BUT FOR PURPOSES OF COMPLIANCE WITH IDAHO CODE, SECTION 60-113, THE TRUSTEE HAS BEEN INFORMED THAT THIS PROPERTY MAY BE BARE GROUND AND NO STREET ADDRESS HAS BEEN ASSESSED. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE EXACT LOCATION OF SAID PROPERTY, PLEASE CONTACT ALLIANCE TITLE & ESCROW AT (208) 287-5108. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty regarding title, possession or encumbrances to satisfy the obligation secured by and pursuant to the power of sale conferred in the deed of trust executed by David Sursely, an unmarried man, as Grantor to Alliance Title & Escrow, LLC, as Trustee, for the benefit and security of Millennium Trust Company LLC Custodian FBO Michael Krivor Traditional IRA, as Successor Beneficiary, recorded August 26, 2019 as Instrument No. 500555, Mortgage records of Shoshone County, Idaho. THE ABOVE GRANTORS ARE NAMED TO COMPLY WITH SECTION 45-1506(4)(a), IDAHO CODE. NO REPRESENTATION IS MADE THAT THEY ARE, OR ARE NOT, PRESENTLY RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS OBLIGATION. The default for which this sale is to be made is failure to: 1. Make principal and interest payments as set forth on said Deed of Trust and Promissory Note. The original loan amount was $36,000.00 together with interest thereon at the rate of 8% per annum, as evidenced in Promissory Note dated August 23, 2019. Principal and interest payments are in default for the months of September 2021 through and including August 2022 in the amount of $245.00 per month and continuing each and every month thereafter until date of sale or reinstatement. 2. Pay, when due and before delinquency, the real property taxes for all of 2021, plus penalties and interest. The principal balance as of July 26, 2022 is $35,505.20 together with accrued and accruing interest thereon at the rate of 8% per annum. The per diem is $7.78196. In addition to the above, there is also due any real property taxes that may become delinquent during this foreclosure; together with any late charges, advances, escrow collection fees, attorney fees, fees or costs associated with this foreclosure. The balance owing as of this date on the obligation secured by said deed of trust is $35,505.20, excluding interest, costs and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the obligations thereunder or in this sale, as trustee's fees and/or reasonable attorney's fees as authorized in the promissory note secured by the aforementioned Deed of Trust. Dated: September 2, 2022 Alliance Title & Escrow, LLC By:Bobbi Dilley, Trust Officer 208-287-5108 This communication is on behalf of a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Legal#4247 AD#559877 September 13, 20, 27, October 4, 2022.
As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception
While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates say manufactured home communities are […] The post As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
As wildfires continue to burn, air quality has quickly diminished
Several ongoing fires continue to burn in Northern Shoshone County. Both sparked by lightning in late August, little has changed on the Columbus and Bear Gulch Fires in recent days. The Columbus Fire, located on the Coeur d'Alene River Ranger District has now burned an estimated 1,000 acres. Six miles...
Bonner County Daily Bee
'We're surrounded by fires'
Air quality is officially "unhealthy" throughout North Idaho. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Monday morning to notify residents in the five northern counties of the degraded air quality caused by wildfire smoke. The current air quality index for the Coeur d'Alene area is especially...
Jail bookings: Sept. 8-11
• Amy Jo Elliott, 34, of Osburn, Idaho, was arrested for failing to appear. • Jesse Ray Messer, 45, of Smelterville, Idaho, was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender. FRIDAY, SEPT. 9. • Scott Lloyd Ray Cornell, 53, of Osburn, Idaho, was arrested for an outstanding felony...
pullmanradio.com
Volunteer Firefighters From Potlatch & Moscow Contain 5 Acre Fire North Of Moscow Mountain
Volunteer Firefighters from Potlatch and Moscow contained a timber fire on the North side of Moscow Mountain on Sunday morning. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office reports that the rural volunteer departments were called to the fire near Rock Creek Road about 5:30. The fire was contained at five acres. Idaho Department of Lands reports that the cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews are back on scene today mopping up the fire.
Rescue Crews Searching for an Unidentified man Seen in Clearwater River; Orofino man Reported Missing
OROFINO - At about 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office received a report of man in the Clearwater River yelling for help. Deputies responded to the area along with the Orofino Police Department and the Nez Perce Tribal Police, but did not locate anyone. The man had...
Woman dies in crash on US 95 south of Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A 77-year-old woman died from injuries she suffered in a crash on US 95 south of Coeur d’Alene. The crash happened early Tuesday morning. The Idaho State Police say the woman was driving northbound, drove left of center and collided head-on with a southbound car. The crash closed US 95 for an hour and a half. ...
Coeur d’Alene Fire closes all outside burning due to unhealthy air quality
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department has closed all outside burning due to continued unhealthy air quality in the region. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality advised the burn ban. This includes small personal recreational fires, even if it’s in an approved fire pit. CDA Fire will prohibit all recreational fires until further notice and will ask...
SAVE Coalition hosts Suicide Prevention and Awareness walk
KELLOGG — Kellogg’s City Park was filled with more than 100 people to honor and observe World Suicide Prevention Day this past Friday afternoon. The day was honored with a Suicide Prevention and Awareness Walk to break the silence and help reduce the stigma that is associated with mental health.
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office arrest felony suspect in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — Kootenai County deputies and a SWAT team arrest a man during a domestic dispute Saturday afternoon. According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was wanted on a felony charge and is being uncooperative with deputies. The suspect barricaded themselves in a residence on Prairie Ave.
FOX 28 Spokane
Boys charged with arson for setting fires in park in north Idaho
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene police said three boys were charged with arson for setting fires at Bluegrass Park in late July. Officers said they responded to a fire call at Bluegrass Park the morning of July 29. When officers got there, they found the bark in the play area and part of the play structure was on fire.
Three boys arrested for starting fires in Bluegrass Park
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Police arrested three boys suspected of starting two separate fires in Bluegrass Park. Officers responded to Bluegrass Park on July 29 for a reported fire. Officers saw bark and a part of the play area structure on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished by officers and CDA Fire.
Fire crews put out fire at Rustic Home Furniture in Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Fire crews from the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department put out a fire on the site of Rustic Home Furniture. A two-alarm fire was called for the fire burning just off Highway 95. The fire was taking place at a storage building on site, along with other supplies. Crews were able to knock down the fire pretty...
