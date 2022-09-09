NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE File No.: 618720 Customer Ref No. Sursely/Krivor/3881 On Friday, January 6, 2023 at the hour of 10:30AM, of said day, on the front steps of the Shoshone County Courthouse located at 700 High Bank St., Wallace, Idaho 83873, Alliance Title & Escrow, LLC, as trustee, will sell at public auction, to the highest bidder, for cashiers check, certified check or tellers check, (from a bank which has a branch in the community at the site of the sale), State of Idaho check or local government check in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the same time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Shoshone, State of Idaho, and described as follows, to wit: Surface rights only of the Hearst and Savage Patented Mining Claim (being a portion of a group of claims also known as the Lemhi Group Lode Claim and the Lemhi Patented Load Group), situated in the Hunter Mining District in Section 25, Township 48 North, Range 5 East, Boise Meridian, and in Section 30, Township 48 North, Range 6 East, Boise Meridian, records of Shoshone County, Idaho. THE TRUSTEE HAS NO KNOWLEDGE OF A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION OF THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED REAL PROPERTY, BUT FOR PURPOSES OF COMPLIANCE WITH IDAHO CODE, SECTION 60-113, THE TRUSTEE HAS BEEN INFORMED THAT THIS PROPERTY MAY BE BARE GROUND AND NO STREET ADDRESS HAS BEEN ASSESSED. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE EXACT LOCATION OF SAID PROPERTY, PLEASE CONTACT ALLIANCE TITLE & ESCROW AT (208) 287-5108. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty regarding title, possession or encumbrances to satisfy the obligation secured by and pursuant to the power of sale conferred in the deed of trust executed by David Sursely, an unmarried man, as Grantor to Alliance Title & Escrow, LLC, as Trustee, for the benefit and security of Millennium Trust Company LLC Custodian FBO Michael Krivor Traditional IRA, as Successor Beneficiary, recorded August 26, 2019 as Instrument No. 500555, Mortgage records of Shoshone County, Idaho. THE ABOVE GRANTORS ARE NAMED TO COMPLY WITH SECTION 45-1506(4)(a), IDAHO CODE. NO REPRESENTATION IS MADE THAT THEY ARE, OR ARE NOT, PRESENTLY RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS OBLIGATION. The default for which this sale is to be made is failure to: 1. Make principal and interest payments as set forth on said Deed of Trust and Promissory Note. The original loan amount was $36,000.00 together with interest thereon at the rate of 8% per annum, as evidenced in Promissory Note dated August 23, 2019. Principal and interest payments are in default for the months of September 2021 through and including August 2022 in the amount of $245.00 per month and continuing each and every month thereafter until date of sale or reinstatement. 2. Pay, when due and before delinquency, the real property taxes for all of 2021, plus penalties and interest. The principal balance as of July 26, 2022 is $35,505.20 together with accrued and accruing interest thereon at the rate of 8% per annum. The per diem is $7.78196. In addition to the above, there is also due any real property taxes that may become delinquent during this foreclosure; together with any late charges, advances, escrow collection fees, attorney fees, fees or costs associated with this foreclosure. The balance owing as of this date on the obligation secured by said deed of trust is $35,505.20, excluding interest, costs and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the obligations thereunder or in this sale, as trustee's fees and/or reasonable attorney's fees as authorized in the promissory note secured by the aforementioned Deed of Trust. Dated: September 2, 2022 Alliance Title & Escrow, LLC By:Bobbi Dilley, Trust Officer 208-287-5108 This communication is on behalf of a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Legal#4247 AD#559877 September 13, 20, 27, October 4, 2022.

