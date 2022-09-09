Read full article on original website
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
Commissioners deny assessor’s request for lawyer
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County commissioners rejected a request on Tuesday from embattled Assessor Béla Kovacs to approve funding for outside legal services. The request came almost two weeks after commissioners slashed Kovacs’ salary in half, from about $90,000 per year to $45,000, citing a failure to perform the duties of his office.
Shoshone News Press
BOCC hears appeal in WF Pine Creek Road situation
WALLACE — The Shoshone Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) heard arguments for and against the validation of a section of West Fork Pine Creek Road on Thursday morning during a public hearing at Shoshone County Courthouse. The hearing was an appeal of a decision made by the BOCC earlier...
Shoshone News Press
Legals for September, 13 2022
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE File No.: 618720 Customer Ref No. Sursely/Krivor/3881 On Friday, January 6, 2023 at the hour of 10:30AM, of said day, on the front steps of the Shoshone County Courthouse located at 700 High Bank St., Wallace, Idaho 83873, Alliance Title & Escrow, LLC, as trustee, will sell at public auction, to the highest bidder, for cashiers check, certified check or tellers check, (from a bank which has a branch in the community at the site of the sale), State of Idaho check or local government check in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the same time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Shoshone, State of Idaho, and described as follows, to wit: Surface rights only of the Hearst and Savage Patented Mining Claim (being a portion of a group of claims also known as the Lemhi Group Lode Claim and the Lemhi Patented Load Group), situated in the Hunter Mining District in Section 25, Township 48 North, Range 5 East, Boise Meridian, and in Section 30, Township 48 North, Range 6 East, Boise Meridian, records of Shoshone County, Idaho. THE TRUSTEE HAS NO KNOWLEDGE OF A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION OF THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED REAL PROPERTY, BUT FOR PURPOSES OF COMPLIANCE WITH IDAHO CODE, SECTION 60-113, THE TRUSTEE HAS BEEN INFORMED THAT THIS PROPERTY MAY BE BARE GROUND AND NO STREET ADDRESS HAS BEEN ASSESSED. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE EXACT LOCATION OF SAID PROPERTY, PLEASE CONTACT ALLIANCE TITLE & ESCROW AT (208) 287-5108. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty regarding title, possession or encumbrances to satisfy the obligation secured by and pursuant to the power of sale conferred in the deed of trust executed by David Sursely, an unmarried man, as Grantor to Alliance Title & Escrow, LLC, as Trustee, for the benefit and security of Millennium Trust Company LLC Custodian FBO Michael Krivor Traditional IRA, as Successor Beneficiary, recorded August 26, 2019 as Instrument No. 500555, Mortgage records of Shoshone County, Idaho. THE ABOVE GRANTORS ARE NAMED TO COMPLY WITH SECTION 45-1506(4)(a), IDAHO CODE. NO REPRESENTATION IS MADE THAT THEY ARE, OR ARE NOT, PRESENTLY RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS OBLIGATION. The default for which this sale is to be made is failure to: 1. Make principal and interest payments as set forth on said Deed of Trust and Promissory Note. The original loan amount was $36,000.00 together with interest thereon at the rate of 8% per annum, as evidenced in Promissory Note dated August 23, 2019. Principal and interest payments are in default for the months of September 2021 through and including August 2022 in the amount of $245.00 per month and continuing each and every month thereafter until date of sale or reinstatement. 2. Pay, when due and before delinquency, the real property taxes for all of 2021, plus penalties and interest. The principal balance as of July 26, 2022 is $35,505.20 together with accrued and accruing interest thereon at the rate of 8% per annum. The per diem is $7.78196. In addition to the above, there is also due any real property taxes that may become delinquent during this foreclosure; together with any late charges, advances, escrow collection fees, attorney fees, fees or costs associated with this foreclosure. The balance owing as of this date on the obligation secured by said deed of trust is $35,505.20, excluding interest, costs and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the obligations thereunder or in this sale, as trustee's fees and/or reasonable attorney's fees as authorized in the promissory note secured by the aforementioned Deed of Trust. Dated: September 2, 2022 Alliance Title & Escrow, LLC By:Bobbi Dilley, Trust Officer 208-287-5108 This communication is on behalf of a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Legal#4247 AD#559877 September 13, 20, 27, October 4, 2022.
KHQ Right Now
Keeping Vigil: Coeur d'Alene man gaining national recognition for project
COEUR d'Alene, Idaho - a Coeur d'Alene man got the experience of a lifetime by asking random pictures from strangers. In Keeping Vigil, Stephanie Vigil talks with Adam Schluter about the project.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kootenai Health facing financial challenge
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health is not for sale, nor is it on the brink of financial collapse. The hospital and health care system is, however, facing a significant financial challenge, one driven by a national health care staffing crisis that Kootenai Health CEO Jon Ness has been alerting the community to for months.
As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception
While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates say manufactured home communities are […] The post As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Shoshone News Press
Jail bookings: Sept. 8-11
• Amy Jo Elliott, 34, of Osburn, Idaho, was arrested for failing to appear. • Jesse Ray Messer, 45, of Smelterville, Idaho, was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender. FRIDAY, SEPT. 9. • Scott Lloyd Ray Cornell, 53, of Osburn, Idaho, was arrested for an outstanding felony...
Shoshone News Press
SAVE Coalition hosts Suicide Prevention and Awareness walk
KELLOGG — Kellogg’s City Park was filled with more than 100 people to honor and observe World Suicide Prevention Day this past Friday afternoon. The day was honored with a Suicide Prevention and Awareness Walk to break the silence and help reduce the stigma that is associated with mental health.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bonner County Daily Bee
'We're surrounded by fires'
Air quality is officially "unhealthy" throughout North Idaho. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Monday morning to notify residents in the five northern counties of the degraded air quality caused by wildfire smoke. The current air quality index for the Coeur d'Alene area is especially...
Shoshone News Press
As wildfires continue to burn, air quality has quickly diminished
Several ongoing fires continue to burn in Northern Shoshone County. Both sparked by lightning in late August, little has changed on the Columbus and Bear Gulch Fires in recent days. The Columbus Fire, located on the Coeur d'Alene River Ranger District has now burned an estimated 1,000 acres. Six miles...
Shoshone News Press
KCSO SWAT responds to a barricaded subject
A Wallace man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly threw a table at a female and threatened law enforcement. On Sept. 10 around 4 p.m., the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies responded to the 6200 Block of West Prairie Avenue for a report of a physical domestic dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and contacted a female victim who said she was struck with a table when it was thrown at her by a male subject.
pullmanradio.com
Volunteer Firefighters From Potlatch & Moscow Contain 5 Acre Fire North Of Moscow Mountain
Volunteer Firefighters from Potlatch and Moscow contained a timber fire on the North side of Moscow Mountain on Sunday morning. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office reports that the rural volunteer departments were called to the fire near Rock Creek Road about 5:30. The fire was contained at five acres. Idaho Department of Lands reports that the cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews are back on scene today mopping up the fire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wildfires prompts emergency declaration in Sanders County
The Sanders County commissioners have issued an emergency declaration and activated the Sanders County Emergency Operation Plan.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Sunshine Mine kicks-off drilling exploration program
OSBURN — For the last decade, operations at the historic Sunshine Mine in Big Creek have been limited. A skeleton crew of approximately 15 employees has largely been responsible for slowly updating the mine since a 2012 rehabilitation and drilling project was terminated. Safety & Environmental Manager Tyson Clyne...
Woman dies in crash on US 95 south of Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A 77-year-old woman died from injuries she suffered in a crash on US 95 south of Coeur d’Alene. The crash happened early Tuesday morning. The Idaho State Police say the woman was driving northbound, drove left of center and collided head-on with a southbound car. The crash closed US 95 for an hour and a half. ...
Coeur d’Alene Fire closes all outside burning due to unhealthy air quality
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department has closed all outside burning due to continued unhealthy air quality in the region. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality advised the burn ban. This includes small personal recreational fires, even if it’s in an approved fire pit. CDA Fire will prohibit all recreational fires until further notice and will ask...
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office arrest felony suspect in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — Kootenai County deputies and a SWAT team arrest a man during a domestic dispute Saturday afternoon. According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was wanted on a felony charge and is being uncooperative with deputies. The suspect barricaded themselves in a residence on Prairie Ave.
KHQ Right Now
University of Idaho ranked "best value in the west" by U.S. News & World Report
MOSCOW, Idaho - The U.S. News & World Report named University of Idaho (UI) the top public higher education institution in the West on its list of Top 50 Best Value colleges. This is the third year in a row UI has secured the ranking. The only national public university ranked ahead of UI was the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill.
pullmanradio.com
23 Year Old Man Charged For Allegedly Raping Girl Multiple Times In Juliaetta
A 23 year old man has been charged for allegedly raping a girl several times in Juliaetta. Jason Umphenour has been charged with 3 counts of rape and one child sexual battery felony related to soliciting a minor. According to charging documents filed in Latah County Second District Court the alleged rapes were reported to Idaho State Police in December. ISP investigators determined the Umphenour raped the girl multiple times starting in 2020 when she was 14 years old. Umphenour reportedly admitted to raping the girl when he was interviewed by ISP investigators. He is scheduled to be back in court next month.
Fire crews put out fire at Rustic Home Furniture in Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Fire crews from the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department put out a fire on the site of Rustic Home Furniture. A two-alarm fire was called for the fire burning just off Highway 95. The fire was taking place at a storage building on site, along with other supplies. Crews were able to knock down the fire pretty...
Comments / 0