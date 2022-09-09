Some to get special alert on cell phone Monday

Some people in Sedgwick County Monday may get an alert message on their phone.

The county and the City of Wichita are joining with the Federal Communications Department taking part in a test of the Wireless Emergency Alert system. Anyone who receives the one sent out on Monday at 3 p.m. is asked to click on the link and complete a survey.

In Monday’s test, the FCC is working with select jurisdictions across the country to see if the message can go to a specific geo-targeted area and not to other places. Sedgwick County plans to send the message to a half-mile square area northwest of Douglas and Topeka. The area starts at Douglas and Topeka, goes north to Central and Topeka, then west to Central, south to Douglas and the river, then back east to Topeka.