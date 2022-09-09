ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear, AZ

Arizona HS Thursday football roundup: No. 1 Desert Edge rolls, Eastmark rallies from deficit to shock 4A ALA Gilbert North in OT

By Richard Obert, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

Top-ranked (5A) Goodyear Desert Edge rode the strong arm of sophomore Hezekiah Millender and running of Chris Cordero to roll past host Phoenix Barry Goldwater 65-15 on Thursday night.

Millender was 10 of 13 for 272 yards and five touchdowns.

Cordero, a senior, ran eight times for 122 yards and two scores.

Aundre Gibson had a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to spark the 2-0 Scorpions. Gibson also had a 50-yard punt return for a score but that got called back by a penalty.

Vinny Mansfield had four catches for 104 yards and two TDs, and Jaylen Dawson had nine tackles in one half.

"Very proud of the team display," co-head coach Mark Carter said. "Offense, defense, special teams were clicking. One step closer to our goal."

Eastmark rallies to beat 4A ALA Gilbert North in OT

Mesa Eastmark had an extra week to absorb the disappointing last-second loss to Thatcher with a bye.

That time off helped the Firebirds recover and rally from a 23-point deficit and stun 4A American Leadership Gilbert North 36-33 in overtime.

"Eastmark is a very well-coached team that plays with a ton of heart and grit," ALA Gilbert North coach Randy Ricedorff said. "They have great size and speed and are led by a very good QB (Mack Molander)."

Molander hit Kaiden McCarthy with a touchdown pass with 6:13 to play to cut the deficit to 33-25. He then found Austin Johnston with under 30 seconds to play for a score. Molander converted the two-point play on a pass to send the game into overtime. Molander was 27 of 40 passing for 252 yards and two TDs, and ran for 111 yards and a score on 19 carries.

Linebacker Kaden Armstrong led the defense that held ALA Gilbert North to only seven second-half points. He applied the pressure on quarterback Adam Damante on the failed two-point conversion try in overtime.

After Eastmark's Spencer Elzinga connected on a field goal in overtime, ALA Gilbert North, on its OT possession, went for the touchdown and the win on fourth-and-3 but was stopped on a pass.

"They had a great second half and we had some pretty bad mishaps on critical downs," Ricedorff said.

ALA GN led 26-3 at the half, before Eastmark scored its first touchdown late in the third quarter.

Damante completed 19 of 30 passes for 300 yards and four TDs and ran for 123 yards and a score on eight carries. Junior wide receiver Brandon Phelps caught seven passes for 145 yards and two scores for the Eagles.

"Their QB is the real deal and they are extremely well-coached," coach Scooter Molander said.

For subscribers: Arizona high school football rising to national level not seen before

Notre Dame rolls past Ironwood

Junior quarterback Noah Trigueros ran 50 yards for a touchdown on Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep's first possession and the Saints' defense shut down Glendale Ironwood in a 50-0 home rout.

Sophomore wide receiver Cooper Perry, who caught four TD passes in last week's 48-21 win over defending 5A champion Horizon, hauled in a scoring catch from Trigueros on Notre Dame's second possession.

Defensive end Ben Roberts had three sacks for the Saints.

Trigueros was 14 of 20 for 280 yards and four TDS. He also ran three times for 60 yards and a score.

Perry had his second straight four-TD-reception game to start the season. He caught five passes for 124 yards.

Hudson Stych also had a scoring catch, and Brady Meyer ran 10 times for 58 yards and a score.

"Tonight was a complete team effort," NDP coach George Prelock said. "The boys played extremely well. And we look to build off of the victory."

Notre Dame (2-0) returns to another Thursday night game next week, playing host to top-ranked Chandler.

Game of the Week: Breaking down Pinnacle-Liberty high school football showdown | Top Pinnacle-Liberty players to watch

South Mountain shuts out second straight opponent

Phoenix South Mountain duplicated its season-opening 47-0 score against Glendale Copper Canyon last week with a home rout of Avondale La Joya Community.

La Joya has been shut out in its first two games.

Zytavion Mingo ran eight times for 212 yards and two TDs, and, playing linebacker, he had eight tackles and an interception.

Safety Jabari Rogers had seven tackles and returned an interception 56 yards for a score.

Gilbert Christian sophomore breaks out big

Sophomore Sam Webb had his breakout game, rushing for 374 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in a 40-21 win over Phoenix Christian.

It was the first time in school history that Gilbert Christian beat Phoenix Christian in a varsity football game.

Under the lights: The ultimate guide to Arizona high school football

Shadow Mountain remains unbeaten

A year after going 0-10, Phoenix Shadow Mountain improved to 4-0 with a 24-10 win over Glendale Independence.

Running back TJ Allen had 108 yards and two TDs on 10 carries.

"It wasn't our best game but they just kept playing. I'm really proud of the way they don't quit," coach Ron Fagan said.

HS football notebook: Salpointe maneuvering its way in 6A

Youngker QB throws 6 TD passes in rout

Buckeye Youngker quarterback Jacob Lira completed 16 of 26 passes for 385 yards and six TDs with one interception in a 48-14 win at Buckeye Odyssey Prep.

Thunderbird has bounce-back win

After opening the season with a l3-8 loss to Avondale West Point, Phoenix Thunderbird responded with a 56-7 rout of El Mirage Dysart.

The Titans accumulated 330 yards rushing, led by Sean Matthews, who ran 11 time for 113 yards and a TD. Tyler Woods ran three times for 98 yards and two scores. He also had eight tackles, and blocked a punt that he recovered for a touchdown.

