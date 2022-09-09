ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankston, TX

East Texas Food Bank to offer new Mobile Pantry in Frankston

By Alisha Tagert
 4 days ago

FRANKSTON, Texas ( KETK ) – The East Texas Food Bank will offer a new Mobile Pantry monthly with fresh produce and meat in Frankston on the second Tuesday of each month.

Mobile Pantry in Frankston begins on Sept. 13 at the United Methodist Church of Frankston located at 161 Weldon Street 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

“Anderson County has a great need for food assistance as 13.9% of the residents are food insecure or 8,060 people according to the latest data from Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “Studies show a direct link to good nutrition and health outcomes so the ability to offer more vegetables and fruits will greatly benefit the residents.”

The drive-thru Mobile Pantry is open to anyone needing food and there are no ID requirements. To find out more information about the different programs in Anderson County, visit East Texas Food Bank website.

