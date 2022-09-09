UVA Health says New Booster Expected Effective

Charlottesville, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - The Director of Epidemiology at UVA Health, Dr. Costi Sifri, says there is no reason not to believe the new "bivalent" vaccines will effective against serious complications from Covid-19. Sifri says data is limited because federal officials felt it was necessary to get the shots, which take into account new variants, to the public.

Sifri says previous vaccines were effective in preventing serious complications, and these should be as well. He also says they may prove better against mild cases, as they will better target the most prevalent variants out there right now.

Sifri says they may also prove to better against future variants as well.