Police: Thousands in cash, drugs seized in Bluff City operation
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A suspect is in custody after the Bluff City Police Department (BCPD) executed a warrant Sunday and found more than a pound of meth and thousands of dollars in cash. According to a release from the BCPD, officers and Sullivan County deputies executed the arrest warrant on Travis Hunter Wilson […]
‘It was chaos’: apartment tenant recalls possible arson incident
WASHINGTON Co., Va. (WJHL)- Investigators in Washington County, Virginia are looking into a possible case of arson after an apartment tenant started a fire Sunday night. “I hear a big bang- and I’m like what the crap was that? And he’s just down here slamming stuff around and then maybe two seconds after that– smoke […]
JCPD: 1 dead after motorcycle collides with deer in Boones Creek
BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday, the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports. According to the JCPD, Donald Newell, from Johnson City, was riding east on Boones Creek Road on a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the motorcycle hit a deer in the roadway. Newell was taken to […]
WCSO: Man threatened to kill assault victims with rifle
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) announced multiple charges against a Limestone man on Monday in connection to a domestic assault incident last week. According to a release from the WCSO, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Bowmantown Road on Friday night in reference to an assault with […]
wcyb.com
1 pound of meth seized in Bluff City drug bust
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Fentanyl, meth, firearms and more than $7,000 in cash has been seized in a recent arrest, according to police. Travis Wilson was taken into custody Sunday following the search of a residence on Ridgeview Circle. Officers with the Bluff City Police Department and Sullivan...
Sheriff: Possible arson displaces dozens of Bristol residents
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A structure fire that ended up damaging multiple apartments over the weekend is now being investigated as arson, and police say they have identified a potential suspect. According to a release from the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 24000 block of […]
Kingsport Times-News
Police: Two arrested in Hawkins County after traffic stop reveals large amounts of drugs
MOORESBURG — Two individuals from out of state were arrested by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop after they were allegedly found in possession of 29 grams of marijuana and 154 grams of fentanyl. According to a report by the HCSO, on Sept. 11, at...
Non-profits, city hope new homes on East Myrtle block start of something bigger
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — By next spring, Army veteran Roland Smith and Keena Mathes will be neighbors on East Myrtle Avenue, right across from the Langston Centre — Mathes in a three-bedroom, two-bath home built by Habitat for Humanity and Smith in a two-bedroom built by Appalachia Service Project (ASP). “I have a 16-year-old […]
HCSO: Out-of-state felons arrested with 154g of suspected fentanyl
MOORESBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two out-of-state felons face a slew of drug charges from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) after a K-9 officer reportedly discovered over 150 grams of a substance believed to be fentanyl during a Sept. 11 traffic stop. Arrest reports from the HCSO detailed the incident that began at 2:45 a.m. […]
JCPD: Two arrested after officer find Xanax, ledgers
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two men were arrested early Saturday morning after officers spotted a car parked behind a closed business. Jason Smith and Jamison Garrett from Johnson City were arrested after officers found the two parked behind a closed auto repair business in a red Ford Taurus at approximately 12:15 a.m., according to […]
JCPD: Woman arrested after evading arrest
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough woman was arrested Saturday night and charged with evading arrest, among other charges. Kaylie Vaughn, 23, was arrested after officers spotted her swerving on I-26 and attempted to make a traffic stop. During the stop, Vaughn drove away later coming to a stop at I-26 and Bobby Hicks […]
wjhl.com
UPDATE: Traffic clear on I-26 West near downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Traffic is moving again in the westbound lanes of Interstate 26 near downtown Johnson City Monday afternoon. Earlier Monday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Smartway Traffic Map showed heavy congestion and stalled traffic on I-26 West originating between the Unaka Avenue and downtown exits.
wcyb.com
More than 20 people displaced following apartment fire in Washington County, Virginia
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis said Monday morning that one person was taken into custody following an apartment fire in Washington County, Virginia. We'll have updates as they become available. --- An apartment fire in Washington County, Virginia, has displaced more than...
THP: Driver cited after straight truck overturns on 19-E in Carter Co.
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Charlotte, North Carolina, driver faces a due care citation after a tractor-trailer overturned on 19-E (Route 37) in Carter County, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The Smartway traffic map provided by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) initially reported that the single-vehicle crash was […]
elizabethton.com
Carter County Jail certification in limbo until December; state cites critically low staffing issues
Despite improvements, Carter County Jail certification status will remain in limbo until December due to critically low staffing issues. Inspectors with the Tennessee Corrections Institute conducted a reinspection of the Carter County Jail on Friday and despite improvements having been made, said the certification status will not be determined until the board meets in December.
993thex.com
Deer versus motorcycle crash leaves one dead
A Johnson City man has died after a motorcycle he was riding collided with a deer in Boones Creek Sunday afternoon. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Donald Newell was traveling East on Boones Creek Road near the intersection of Browns Road when he struck a deer in the roadway.
Neighboring homes damaged in Bristol explosion Saturday
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The shockwave from a massive home explosion in Bristol, Virginia Saturday caused damage to neighboring homes, ranging from loose siding to possible foundation damage. The explosion leveled one home on the 300 block of Booher Springs Road. No one was home, and no one was injured. The Bristol Virginia Fire Department […]
supertalk929.com
Fire Displaces Several Families, Suspect In Custody In Connection With Blaze
Virginia State Police say a suspect is in custody after fire broke out in an apartment building in Washington County Virginia that displaced several families. State Police say the fire broke out at the 24 hundred Block of Wilson Haus Road Monday morning. The fire was in the suspects apartment and the suspect lives with a mental heath condition. No injuries were reported, and the blaze remains under investigation.
At least four cited and/or charged for threatening school violence in East Tennessee this school year
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee authorities said school safety is a top priority as students return to the classroom. And already, they've arrested and/or cited at least four people for threatening violence on school grounds this academic year. Two of those people were juveniles; the other two were 18-year-olds.
Docs: Man shot by THP trooper told police to shoot him in similar 2020 incident
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greene County man shot and killed by a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) officer Wednesday after a police pursuit pled guilty to multiple charges after a similar August 2020 incident, during which he rammed a police cruiser and at one point yelled at officers “shoot me.” Tyler M. Gardner, then 25, […]
