Sebastian, FL

Environmentalists still pressing Sebastian to hire outside consultant for annexation effort

By Janet Begley, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 4 days ago

SEBASTIAN — Environmental concerns about the Graves Brothers annexation haven't been sufficiently addressed by the city, four local groups insist, and they're renewing their push for a detailed master plan to be created before the annexation process moves forward.

Friends of the Sebastian River, the Indian River Neighborhood Association, the Clean Water Coalition of Indian River County and the Pelican Island Audubon Society still want the City Council to hire an independent consultant to oversee environmental concerns over the proposed 1,984-acre annexation.

The groups issued a joint letter in July, asking the City Council to consider their suggestion, but after consulting with City Manager Paul Carlisle, the council nixed the idea.

“In my opinion, I think our staff is more than qualified to do the annexation and to do the things that were asked to be sublet to some other entity,” Carlisle said July 27. “I think communication with all the entities is paramount and no one should be excluded from the conversation, but I don’t know it’s prudent for the City Council to turn over their delegation and their responsibilities to an outside entity.”

Environmentalists want community input into the master plan and believe it should be crafted in collaboration with local, county and state officials. It also should include a plan to protect the headwaters of the St. Sebastian River that runs through the property.

The environmental organizations are not trying to stop the city from growing, but are trying instead to ensure growth is done in a way that protects the natural environment, according to Tim Glover, president of the Friends of the St. Sebastian River.

“It is common for large development projects with the capability of changing the character of a community to utilize professional consultants to develop a collaborative process by collecting input from citizens, advocacy groups and other governmental entities,” the four environmental groups said in a statement Wednesday, their second addressing the annexation.

Mayor Jim Hill was noncommital about how the council would respond to the most recent statement from the environmental groups.

“I’m sure we’ll go through the same things we did two years ago” when Graves Brothers first requested an annexation, Hill said Friday. “But I believe Sebastian has been the leaders in environmental stewardship over the last several decades with the Stormwater Park, the fertilizer ordinance, installing baffle boxes along the riverfront.

"I am very comfortable Sebastian will do whatever it needs to do to protect the environment,” he said.

While rejecting the call for an environmental consultant, the City Council did vote Aug. 26 to hire South Florida land-use attorney Paul Gougelman to draft an annexation agreement between the city and Graves Brothers Co. He is to be paid $325 per hour.

“The city did hire a law firm that has expertise in this but we’re not sure what they are paying for,” said Glover. “We are hoping to impress on the City Council people have concerns about the annexation because it will permanently change the face of the city forever.”

The environmental groups want people to attend Tuesday's City Council meeting and the Sept. 15 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting to make sure officials guarantee the annexation is handled in a way that protects the environment and Sebastian’s quality of life.

Hill said he expects people who oppose the annexation for a variety of reasons will come out to have their voices heard.

Both meetings are at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1225 Main St.

Janet Begley is a local freelance writer for TCPalm.com. If you like articles like this and other TCPalm coverage of Treasure Coast news, please support our journalism and subscribe now.

