Read full article on original website
Related
LYONS AND GLADES: EXPLOSIVE DEVICE SHUTS DOWN AREA IN BOCA RATON
REPORT OF EXPLOSIVE DEVICE. UNCLEAR IF DEVICE ACTUALLY EXISTS. LAW ENFORCEMENT TAKING ALL PRECAUTIONS. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 4:30 p.m. — The scene is now being cleared. Expect traffic to remain challenging in the area for a while. The suspicious device was ultimately nothing of concern. UPDATE: 3:20 p.m. — PBSO confirms to […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
veronews.com
Man charged after striking person with vehicle
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 78-year-old man was jailed last week after deputies said he threatened to shoot two people and then struck another man with his car. The incident occurred after the suspect Willie W. Green crashed into a vehicle, officials said. Green, of the 1200 block of...
Deputy injured in wreck as horse runs loose in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE — A horse running loose in rural Palm Beach County on Saturday led to an accident that injured a sheriff's deputy before the animal passed out from heat exhaustion, police said. The deputy, whose name was not released, was traveling north on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road shortly before...
cw34.com
One dead, three injured after car crashes into canal
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed and three others were taken to a local Trauma Center after a car crashed into a canal early Tuesday morning. According to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the four individuals were traveling on US Highway 27 around 3 a.m. near John Stretch Memorial Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collapse Causes Road Closure On Treasure Coast
A stretch of Allapattah Road at Warfield Boulevard was shut down on Monday after the collapse was discovered.
Woman who ran out of gas hit and killed on South Florida highway
A woman who was stranded on the entrance ramp of a South Florida highway was hit and killed by another vehicle early Friday morning.
WPBF News 25
Loose horse leads to deputy-involved crash in Palm Beach County
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a deputy's car was hit in Loxahatchee Saturday while the official was trying to keep a loose horse on the side of the road. The horse lives at 53 Road North but got loose and ran up and...
Man dies after fight at Port St. Lucie house
Port St. Lucie police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old man who died at a house in the 300 block of SW De Gouvea Terrace.
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Andrews Country Club Resident Jailed For DUI, Drug Possession
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A St. Andrews Country Club resident is facing multiple charges after being arrested in the 800 block of West Atlantic Avenue on Sunday. While the affidavit of probable cause continues to be processed, citations reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com confirm that […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Shooting in Vero Beach leaves two injured, suspect arrested
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Vero Beach on Saturday morning. According to Vero Beach police, 60-year-old Aaron Paul Bishop was captured on surveillance footage shooting at two vehicles in a parking garage at 445 24th Street around 4 a.m.
Plans announced to extinguish mulch fire in Port St. Lucie
The St. Lucie County Fire District is announcing new plans to help put an end to the mulch fire that has, at times, filled areas with smoke.
hubcityradio.com
Vero Beach, FL man named in fatal crash east of Bowdle
BOWDLE, S.D.(Press Release) – A Vero Beach, FL man has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash east of Bowdle. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 1995 International 9400 straight truck was northbound on 330th Avenue when the driver failed to stop at the stop sign and attempted to cross U.S. Highway 12. The truck was struck by a Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer that was westbound on U.S. Highway 12.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
veronews.com
Man arrested after early morning shooting that injured 2
VERO BEACH — A 60-year-old man was arrested after police said he shot at two vehicles – injuring both drivers – at a parking garage early Saturday. Both victims – a man and a woman – had non-life threatening injuries, Vero Beach police spokesperson Master Officer Darrell Rivers said.
cbs12.com
Car crashes into canal in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to a car in a canal in western Delray Beach on Monday. According to PBCFR, the crash happened near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Hagen Ranch Road around 11:50 a.m. Investigators found a single car in...
850wftl.com
Gunman shoots two people Saturday morning in Vero Beach
(VERO BEACH, Florida)– Two people were shot and wounded early Saturday morning, and the alleged gunman is in custody. According to Vero Beach investigators, the shots were fired in the Parc24 parking garage in the 400 block of 24th Street, south of Royal Palm Boulevard and west of Indian River Boulevard.
Boca Raton Woman Nearly Hits Police Car, Jailed For DUI
COPS: Margaret Beato Says “You Know Me Baby” When Asked If Drinking…More Than Two Times Legal Limit. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman allegedly almost ran an unmarked police car — and the Street Crimes Agent inside — off the road […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
1-month-old boy found safe, mother arrested in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing infant boy from Delray Beach has been found safe. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for 1-month-old Kain Waters early Monday morning. According to Delray police, the boy and his mother, 26-year-old Jasmine DeJesus, were found at the boy's...
cw34.com
Port St. Lucie police investigating death of 26-year-old man
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 26-year-old man was found dead Saturday morning in Port St. Lucie. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, officers responded to SW De Gouvea Terrace at 9:15 where the found the deceased victim. Investigators said the victim was involved in a...
wsfltv.com
Florida Missing Child Alert canceled for 1-month-old last seen in Delray Beach
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled the statewide missing child alert for a 1-month-old baby boy that was issued early Monday morning. According to FDLE, Kain Waters is now safe.
5-year-old who went missing In South Florida found dead
South Florida authorities have located the body of a 5-year-old boy a day after he was reported missing.
Comments / 0