BOWDLE, S.D.(Press Release) – A Vero Beach, FL man has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash east of Bowdle. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 1995 International 9400 straight truck was northbound on 330th Avenue when the driver failed to stop at the stop sign and attempted to cross U.S. Highway 12. The truck was struck by a Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer that was westbound on U.S. Highway 12.

