Martin County, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

LYONS AND GLADES: EXPLOSIVE DEVICE SHUTS DOWN AREA IN BOCA RATON

REPORT OF EXPLOSIVE DEVICE. UNCLEAR IF DEVICE ACTUALLY EXISTS. LAW ENFORCEMENT TAKING ALL PRECAUTIONS. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 4:30 p.m. — The scene is now being cleared. Expect traffic to remain challenging in the area for a while. The suspicious device was ultimately nothing of concern. UPDATE: 3:20 p.m. — PBSO confirms to […]
BOCA RATON, FL
veronews.com

Man charged after striking person with vehicle

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 78-year-old man was jailed last week after deputies said he threatened to shoot two people and then struck another man with his car. The incident occurred after the suspect Willie W. Green crashed into a vehicle, officials said. Green, of the 1200 block of...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

One dead, three injured after car crashes into canal

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed and three others were taken to a local Trauma Center after a car crashed into a canal early Tuesday morning. According to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the four individuals were traveling on US Highway 27 around 3 a.m. near John Stretch Memorial Park.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
County
Martin County, FL
Martin County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
#Ford Expedition#S Kanner Highway
BOCANEWSNOW

St. Andrews Country Club Resident Jailed For DUI, Drug Possession

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A St. Andrews Country Club resident is facing multiple charges after being arrested in the 800 block of West Atlantic Avenue on Sunday. While the affidavit of probable cause continues to be processed, citations reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com confirm that […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Shooting in Vero Beach leaves two injured, suspect arrested

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Vero Beach on Saturday morning. According to Vero Beach police, 60-year-old Aaron Paul Bishop was captured on surveillance footage shooting at two vehicles in a parking garage at 445 24th Street around 4 a.m.
VERO BEACH, FL
hubcityradio.com

Vero Beach, FL man named in fatal crash east of Bowdle

BOWDLE, S.D.(Press Release) – A Vero Beach, FL man has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash east of Bowdle. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 1995 International 9400 straight truck was northbound on 330th Avenue when the driver failed to stop at the stop sign and attempted to cross U.S. Highway 12. The truck was struck by a Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer that was westbound on U.S. Highway 12.
VERO BEACH, FL
Ford
Public Safety
veronews.com

Man arrested after early morning shooting that injured 2

VERO BEACH — A 60-year-old man was arrested after police said he shot at two vehicles – injuring both drivers – at a parking garage early Saturday. Both victims – a man and a woman – had non-life threatening injuries, Vero Beach police spokesperson Master Officer Darrell Rivers said.
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Car crashes into canal in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to a car in a canal in western Delray Beach on Monday. According to PBCFR, the crash happened near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Hagen Ranch Road around 11:50 a.m. Investigators found a single car in...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Gunman shoots two people Saturday morning in Vero Beach

(VERO BEACH, Florida)– Two people were shot and wounded early Saturday morning, and the alleged gunman is in custody. According to Vero Beach investigators, the shots were fired in the Parc24 parking garage in the 400 block of 24th Street, south of Royal Palm Boulevard and west of Indian River Boulevard.
VERO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Nearly Hits Police Car, Jailed For DUI

COPS: Margaret Beato Says “You Know Me Baby” When Asked If Drinking…More Than Two Times Legal Limit. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman allegedly almost ran an unmarked police car — and the Street Crimes Agent inside — off the road […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

1-month-old boy found safe, mother arrested in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing infant boy from Delray Beach has been found safe. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for 1-month-old Kain Waters early Monday morning. According to Delray police, the boy and his mother, 26-year-old Jasmine DeJesus, were found at the boy's...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Port St. Lucie police investigating death of 26-year-old man

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 26-year-old man was found dead Saturday morning in Port St. Lucie. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, officers responded to SW De Gouvea Terrace at 9:15 where the found the deceased victim. Investigators said the victim was involved in a...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

