Police: 2nd victim comes forward against ex-Gainesville teacher accused of inappropriate conduct

More charges have been filed against a former Georgia high school teacher and coach accused of inappropriate conduct with a student.

Gainesville police confirmed to WSB that another victim has come forward with accusations against Cameron Millholland.

Police arrested Millholland after an investigation into a complaint received by the Gainesville City School District on Aug. 18.

Police said Millholland started an out-of-bounds virtual relationship with the student when she was 15. Officials originally charged him with child molestation.

“It was through electronic communications, phone, cellphone use and social media,” Sgt. Jessica Vann said about the first case. “There was inappropriate contact that was sexual in nature between the teacher and the student.”

The age of the second victim has not been released.

“The investigation is still very active and ongoing. We will continue to obtain new warrants as charges are developed,” police said.

According to the Gainesville High School’s website, Millholland was a member of the social studies department. He also coached the varsity boy’s golf team.

The district confirmed it hired Millholland in Aug. 2019. He was removed from the classroom and reassigned on Aug. 19.

“While we are shocked and devastated by the action of one of our former employees, we applaud the students for coming forward. Safety is always the top priority, and the GHS administration responded quickly to the allegations. Resources have been and will be available to those impacted by this incident,” the district said in a statement.

