ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Police: 2nd victim comes forward against ex-Gainesville teacher accused of inappropriate conduct

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U97A0_0hozGS4300

More charges have been filed against a former Georgia high school teacher and coach accused of inappropriate conduct with a student.

Gainesville police confirmed to WSB that another victim has come forward with accusations against Cameron Millholland.

Police arrested Millholland after an investigation into a complaint received by the Gainesville City School District on Aug. 18.

Police said Millholland started an out-of-bounds virtual relationship with the student when she was 15. Officials originally charged him with child molestation.

“It was through electronic communications, phone, cellphone use and social media,” Sgt. Jessica Vann said about the first case. “There was inappropriate contact that was sexual in nature between the teacher and the student.”

The age of the second victim has not been released.

“The investigation is still very active and ongoing. We will continue to obtain new warrants as charges are developed,” police said.

According to the Gainesville High School’s website, Millholland was a member of the social studies department. He also coached the varsity boy’s golf team.

The district confirmed it hired Millholland in Aug. 2019. He was removed from the classroom and reassigned on Aug. 19.

“While we are shocked and devastated by the action of one of our former employees, we applaud the students for coming forward. Safety is always the top priority, and the GHS administration responded quickly to the allegations. Resources have been and will be available to those impacted by this incident,” the district said in a statement.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Independent Florida Alligator

Man who recorded victim in UF dorm shower in December released on probation

The man caught recording a female student in a UF Murphree Hall shower was released from the Alachua County Jail Friday afternoon. Deontre Mason, a 25-year-old Illinois resident, was arrested in Carterville, Illinois, on nine counts of video voyeurism from the UF Police Department June 22. He was brought back to Gainesville where he served 81 days in the Alachua County Jail, according to court records.
CARTERVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gainesville, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox35orlando.com

Recognize them? Women accused of stealing from Best Buy in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. - Do you know these women? Police are asking for the public's help finding the four ladies who they say stole several items from a Best Buy store recently. According to a Facebook post by Ocala police, on Aug. 29, the women "actively worked together" to steal multiple items from Best Buy, totaling over $500.
OCALA, FL
bctelegraph.com

Guilty of murder, sues sheriff’s office

A man who pleaded guilty to the beating death of a Lake Region man in 2019 is suing the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, claiming that deputies used excessive force when arresting him. In a federal lawsuit, Travis Roe claims he did not resist nor pose a threat to officers...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Ghs
WCJB

Teen arrested after hitting school employee in Chiefland

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager in Levy County faces criminal charges after a fight at Chiefland Middle-High School. Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 15-year-old male student for battery on a school employee. Deputies say the teen was fighting another student when school officials got between them. They say the...
CHIEFLAND, FL
WCJB

Alachua County deputies arrest man for battering pregnant woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after he strangled a pregnant woman at UF Health Shands Hospital last month. Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old Joseph Reynolds Friday night. He is charged with aggravated battery with knowledge the victim was pregnant. The incident report says Reynolds...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Action News Jax

Palatka PD: Update to deadly shooting outside a club

PALATKA, Fla — As authorities continue to investigate the shooting that took place Saturday September 3, Police say that after multiple interviews, evidence collection and eye witness testimony they are able to provide an update. Authorities have learned that the two victims, Donte Diaz and Luther Ward were involved...
PALATKA, FL
WCJB

Marion County deputies arrest man for murdering toddler

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with the death of a toddler whose spine was completely severed. Travis Ray Thompson, 25, was arrested Thursday on first-degree murder charges while Engaged in aggravated child abuse. Investigators say they received reports from AdventHealth...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Parents of Gainesville 3-year-old who shot and killed himself charged with manslaughter

Gainesville police arrested the parents of a 3-year-old who fatally shot himself with an unsecured gun Aug 24, charging them with negligent manslaughter and other charges. Ledrick Lataurus Ferguson, 48, and Kayla Shelynn Carter, 34, were charged with manslaughter, unsafe storage of a firearm and three counts of neglect Wednesday, court documents show. The neglect charges refer to two of their other young children who were present at the time of the shooting.
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
44K+
Followers
91K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy