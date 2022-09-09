ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas County, OH

Book about May 4, 1970 shootings at Kent State subject for One Book, One Community

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PTsIv_0hozGIU100

The Tuscarawas County Literacy Coalition has announced that the 15th edition of its annual One Book, One Community project is now under way in the Tuscarawas Valley and will run through Nov. 10. The featured book for 2022 is "Kent State" by Deborah Wiles, a two-time National Book Award finalist.

The book explores the time whenmembers of the Ohio National Guard fired into a crowd of students protesting the Vietnam War at Kent State University on May 4, 1970, killing four and wounding nine students.

As protestors roil the campus, National Guardsmen are called in. In the chaos of what happens next, shots are fired, and four students are killed. To this day, there is still argument of what happened and why. Told in multiple voices from a number of vantage points ― protestor, Guardsman, city resident, student ― Wiles' account gives a moving, terrifying, galvanizing picture of what happened that weekend in Ohio, an event that, more than 50 years later, still resonates deeply, according to Jim Gill, 2022 One Book, One Community chair.

“What happened on May 4, 1970 at Kent State was something that defined America in so many ways,” Gill said. “We have put together a great committee that is committed to honoring the legacy of those impacted by the Kent State shootings. We encourage the community to get involved, to read the book and to join the conversation. Over 1,000 copies of Kent State have been distributed to students, teachers, schools and libraries thanks to our generous sponsors and donors.”

One Book, One Community is a nation-wide grassroots reading movement that aims to bring communities together by giving them the shared experience of reading the same book. "When we all read the same book we have something to talk about," says Lori Douglass, president of the TCLC. "One Book's goal is to break down barriers between different groups and to strengthen Tuscarawas County. We are excited about bringing a lineup of diverse programs and events to our community. From book discussion groups, to art and writing contests, to a panel discussion, to a presentation by the author on November 7 at Kent State Tuscarawas, there is no doubt there is something for everyone."

Deborah Wiles' books include the picture book Freedom Summer and the novels Love, Ruby Lavender; The Aurora County All-Stars; the National Book Award finalist Each Little Bird that Sings; and A Long Line of Cakes. The first book in the Sixties Trilogy, Countdown, received five starred reviews upon its publication and has appeared on many state award lists. The second, Revolution, was a National Book Award Finalist. The third book, Anthem, was called "brilliant" in a starred review in Booklist and "musically and culturally immersive" in a starred review in Kirkus Reviews. Wiles lives in Atlanta, Georgia. You can visit her on the web at deborahwiles.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A teen from Oklahoma who had been missing for the last 10 months was found in Ohio Monday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Shawna Justice, 17, was reported missing to the Woodward County Sheriff’s Office in December of 2021. The Akron Police...
AKRON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Police: Threats to bring AK-47 to Kent elementary

Kent schools were locked down Friday afternoon after an unknown caller threatened to bring an AK-47 to the elementary school. An unknown male called Walls Elementary School at about 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Kent Police Department, prompting "precautionary safety measures" at Walls and two other schools.
KENT, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tuscarawas County, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Tuscarawas County, OH
Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Ohio Entertainment
kentwired.com

Students protest anti-LGBTQ+ preachers on campus

A group of students gathered on campus Thursday afternoon to protest a pair of preachers that were spreading anti-LGBTQ+ messages outside the K on Risman Plaza. The protest group waved signs of positive affirmations and acceptance to negate the preachers’ messages of anti-homosexuality and claims that everyone walking by them was going to hell.
KENT, OH
whbc.com

OSP: Waynesburg Woman Dead in Sandy Accident

SANDY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fatal accident in Tuscarawas County just south of the Stark County line on Thursday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol says 68-year-old Rhonda Horner who has a Waynesburg address was killed when she went off Route 800 in Sandy Township and hit an embankment and a culvert.
WAYNESBURG, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Gill
WKYC

Akron: Man shot while sitting on his porch

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police were called to the 800 block of Merton Avenue Friday night to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm. The victim told police that he was sitting on his porch and three men...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Police: Alcohol suspected in Jackson Township deadly crash

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A Uniontown man was killed following a crash late Sunday night in the 7700 block of Strausser Street NW, Jackson Township police said in a news release. Police say a 27-year-old North Canton man was driving a 2014 Chevy Silverado westbound when he traveled left of the center line and struck a 2017 Toyota.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kent State Shootings#Book Review#First Book#Community Project#The Ohio National Guard#Kent State University
WKYC

Jayland Walker update: New body camera footage shows Akron officers attempting lifesaving procedures after shooting

AKRON, Ohio — New body camera video released Friday by the city of Akron shows different angles of Jayland Walker being shot and killed by police on June 27. The 32 video clips, which are mostly blurred out and often muted, show several officers at the scene attempting to save Walker's life. Officers are seen grabbing medical gear and putting gloves on to work on Walker before paramedics arrive.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Medina County

GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a vehicle struck and killed 61-year-old man late Friday as he was walking along a Medina County roadway. The highway patrol has identified the victim as Alan E. Herrington, of Wadsworth. Troopers said the crash happened at 8:17 p.m....
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
cleveland19.com

Suspect charged in deadly crash after surrendering to Akron police

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers took a 22-year-old man into custody Thursday in connection to a deadly crash. According to police, Gregory Drexler is facing several charges linked to the crash on July 15 at Massillon and East Waterloo roads:. Aggravated vehicular homicide. Vehicular manslaughter. OVI. OVI-BAC...
AKRON, OH
wtuz.com

Starbucks Coming to Dover

Mary Alice Reporting – The City of Dover has announced a date for a groundbreaking ceremony for a coffee shop. The Starbucks franchise is set to build on Ohio Avenue, which is on the north side. City and other representatives are expected to be at the groundbreaking on Thursday,...
DOVER, OH
NewsTimes

My Hometown’s Salty-Sweet Sundae Still Holds Up 90 Years After Its Invention

I’m from Canton, Ohio–the meat-and-potatoes middle of the country. A town most famous for being home to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and lots of cream soup–based casseroles. It’s the kind of Midwestern place where the food is abundant and uncomplicated, often forgettable and occasionally sublime. The Canton-born Bittner, a 90-year-old ice cream sundae, falls into the latter category and remains one of the best desserts I’ve ever eaten, beating out my new favorites like Milk Bar’s cereal milk ice cream and my old standbys like Nestle Drumsticks.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman survives I-76 crash after her car flies into ditch, other car flips

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Alexis Durst is bruised and traumatized after surviving a terrifying car crash on I-76 west near the Arlington exit in Akron, Friday evening. Luckily, no one was seriously injured. “They turn on their left blinker and they immediately just started moving over and pushing me into...
AKRON, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy