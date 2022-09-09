ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msn.com

Yellowstone ranger makes a strange catch while fishing in steaming geyser

Wearing a hat is always wise when visiting a National Park, particularly in summer, and it seems rangers at Yellowstone will be only too happy to help if you lose it. Yellowstone Teton Tours, which offers private guided tours of the park, has shared a video of one ranger casually fishing for a stray hat in Excelsior Geyser Crater with a rod and line.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mountain Goat Throws Itself Down a Mountain To Avoid Being Killed By an Eagle

Ah, nature. How you never cease to amaze. Especially when it comes to the life and times of the world’s mountain goats. Would you throw yourself off a cliff to prevent being eaten alive? It’s a natural first instinct to say “absolutely not,” but as a wildlife tech who has seen things eaten alive in person, I can firmly confess I would rather hurl myself off a cliff. No contest.
Jax Hudur

The Tribe with the Rarest Electric Blue Eyes in the World

Tribe with the rarest electric blue eyesGeo.rock888/ Instagram. Although blue eyes and blond hair are typical traits of people with European ancestry, the people of the Indonesian Island of Buton have the rarest electric blue eyes in the world. This is because the Islanders have Waardenburg Syndrome, caused by a rare genetic mutation. The condition affects 1 in 42000 people worldwide, making the Buton tribe unique.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Denali National Park Rangers Capture Pics of Extremely ‘Rare’ Creature

Rangers at Denali National Park in Alaska recently shared photos of a rare animal sighting they had in the park. On Saturday, the park posted two photos on Facebook that officials had taken of two rarely seen wolverines. These little guys are so slippery and elusive that even park rangers rarely, if ever, see them. But, they were spotted this weekend, and the rangers managed to snap a few photos before the critters disappeared again.
Anita Durairaj

Scientists claim that the Earth is moving toward a Sixth Mass Extinction

Credit: Western Arctic National Parklands; CC-BY-SA-2.0 According to scientists, the Earth may be moving towards a Sixth Mass Extinction event. Scientists define a mass extinction as having occurred when three-quarters of all species die out in a geological span of less than 2.8 million years. They claim that the Earth has already undergone five mass extinctions.
Anita Durairaj

The most isolated tree on Earth stood alone in the Sahara Desert until it was knocked down by a truck

The Tree of TenereCredit: Michel Mazeau; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Tree of Tenere was considered to be the most isolated tree on Earth until it was destroyed in 1973 by a truck driver. The Tree of Tenere was the only tree for 250 miles in the Sahara Desert. It was an acacia tree that grew when the desert was more hospitable. It grew when the northeast Niger region was wetter. It was also the last of a group of trees that grew in the region. As the climate grew hotter and drier, only one tree - the Tree of Tenere survived.
msn.com

Cave Explorers Find Mysterious "Ancient" Creature Crawling on the Ice

The Dachstein Giant Ice Cave in Austria is a popular tourist attraction. The caves are located thousands of feet above sea level, and are only accessible by taking a cable car high into the Alps. Once there, however, there are many staircases, rungs, ladders, ropes, and lights built into the walls to help guide visitors through the tours. But dress warm, as the average temperature inside the cave is below freezing.
scitechdaily.com

Researchers Unravel the Secret of a 45 Million-Year-Old Death Trap

For fossil frogs, an ancient swamp is a sex death trap. Paleontologists at University College Cork (UCC) have determined why hundreds of fossil frogs in a prehistoric swamp perished 45 million years ago while mating. Over 50,000 prehistoric animals perished in the watery death trap in the Geiseltal region of...
scitechdaily.com

Surprise Discovery: Sleeping Giant Could End Deep Ocean Life

Continental movement is capable of throttling marine oxygen. A previously overlooked factor — the position of continents — helps fill Earth’s oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing the majority of deep ocean creatures. “Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing...
