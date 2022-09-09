Read full article on original website
New study claims the Sun will destroy Mercury, Venus, and Earth – here’s when
All stars dies and our Sun is a star. Therefore, it makes sense that at some point down the line, our Sun, which provides life to Earth, will die, too. When it does, scientists say that the Sun will destroy Earth, Mercury, and Venus, leaving our entire solar system devastated.
msn.com
Yellowstone ranger makes a strange catch while fishing in steaming geyser
Wearing a hat is always wise when visiting a National Park, particularly in summer, and it seems rangers at Yellowstone will be only too happy to help if you lose it. Yellowstone Teton Tours, which offers private guided tours of the park, has shared a video of one ranger casually fishing for a stray hat in Excelsior Geyser Crater with a rod and line.
The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is a sinkhole that appears to be draining the sea
Thor's WellCredit: John Fowler from Placitas, NM, USA; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is also called Thor's Well. It is one of America's natural wonders and is located in the middle of Cape Perpetua, south of Yachats in Oregon.
WATCH: Mountain Goat Throws Itself Down a Mountain To Avoid Being Killed By an Eagle
Ah, nature. How you never cease to amaze. Especially when it comes to the life and times of the world’s mountain goats. Would you throw yourself off a cliff to prevent being eaten alive? It’s a natural first instinct to say “absolutely not,” but as a wildlife tech who has seen things eaten alive in person, I can firmly confess I would rather hurl myself off a cliff. No contest.
The Tribe with the Rarest Electric Blue Eyes in the World
Tribe with the rarest electric blue eyesGeo.rock888/ Instagram. Although blue eyes and blond hair are typical traits of people with European ancestry, the people of the Indonesian Island of Buton have the rarest electric blue eyes in the world. This is because the Islanders have Waardenburg Syndrome, caused by a rare genetic mutation. The condition affects 1 in 42000 people worldwide, making the Buton tribe unique.
A sudden strange mass die-off in America could be responsible for the deaths of millions of birds
New Mexico has recently gone through an unexpected mass die-off of migratory birds that killed millions of birds at one go. Several hundreds of birds were discovered across several places in the land of New Mexico. Scientists have finally realised that this finding of unexpected bird carcasses is not a mere coincidence.
10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way
It's mid-August and I've already seen my fair share of fall signs from Mother Nature. A maple tree at the lake was starting to turn colors, the acorns are dropping like crazy at friends' houses, and my tomato plant looks like it is on its last leg (no matter how much I water it.)
The disappearance of a Texas river led to the reveal of 113 million-year-old tracks of a carnivorous dinosaur
Dinosaur tracks (generic image)Credit: edmondo gnerre; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Paluxy River in Texas is most famous for the presence of dinosaur footprints on its riverbed. The river flows through the Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas.
Settlers Discovered Mysterious Gigantic Skeletons in West Virginia
Stories of mysterious gigantic skeletons found in several places in West Virginia have been circulating since the arrival of white settlers to the area. These "giant" skeletons were discovered not only in burial mounds but also while excavating the ground in the early days of coal mining.
PHOTOS: Denali National Park Rangers Capture Pics of Extremely ‘Rare’ Creature
Rangers at Denali National Park in Alaska recently shared photos of a rare animal sighting they had in the park. On Saturday, the park posted two photos on Facebook that officials had taken of two rarely seen wolverines. These little guys are so slippery and elusive that even park rangers rarely, if ever, see them. But, they were spotted this weekend, and the rangers managed to snap a few photos before the critters disappeared again.
Scientists claim that the Earth is moving toward a Sixth Mass Extinction
Credit: Western Arctic National Parklands; CC-BY-SA-2.0 According to scientists, the Earth may be moving towards a Sixth Mass Extinction event. Scientists define a mass extinction as having occurred when three-quarters of all species die out in a geological span of less than 2.8 million years. They claim that the Earth has already undergone five mass extinctions.
The most isolated tree on Earth stood alone in the Sahara Desert until it was knocked down by a truck
The Tree of TenereCredit: Michel Mazeau; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Tree of Tenere was considered to be the most isolated tree on Earth until it was destroyed in 1973 by a truck driver. The Tree of Tenere was the only tree for 250 miles in the Sahara Desert. It was an acacia tree that grew when the desert was more hospitable. It grew when the northeast Niger region was wetter. It was also the last of a group of trees that grew in the region. As the climate grew hotter and drier, only one tree - the Tree of Tenere survived.
msn.com
Cave Explorers Find Mysterious "Ancient" Creature Crawling on the Ice
The Dachstein Giant Ice Cave in Austria is a popular tourist attraction. The caves are located thousands of feet above sea level, and are only accessible by taking a cable car high into the Alps. Once there, however, there are many staircases, rungs, ladders, ropes, and lights built into the walls to help guide visitors through the tours. But dress warm, as the average temperature inside the cave is below freezing.
WATCH: Fed-Up Yellowstone National Park Bison Head-butts Car Full of Tourists
A Yellowstone National Park tourist caught an interesting moment with a bison on video recently.… The post WATCH: Fed-Up Yellowstone National Park Bison Head-butts Car Full of Tourists appeared first on Outsider.
The Dead Sea is slowly disappearing leaving behind dangerous sinkholes in place
The Dead Sea is a salt lake and its shores are considered to be the lowest land-based elevation on the planet. It is famous for being one of the saltiest lakes on the planet and a popular tourist attraction. However, a strange phenomenon has been occurring in the past few decades.
scitechdaily.com
Researchers Unravel the Secret of a 45 Million-Year-Old Death Trap
For fossil frogs, an ancient swamp is a sex death trap. Paleontologists at University College Cork (UCC) have determined why hundreds of fossil frogs in a prehistoric swamp perished 45 million years ago while mating. Over 50,000 prehistoric animals perished in the watery death trap in the Geiseltal region of...
scitechdaily.com
Surprise Discovery: Sleeping Giant Could End Deep Ocean Life
Continental movement is capable of throttling marine oxygen. A previously overlooked factor — the position of continents — helps fill Earth’s oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing the majority of deep ocean creatures. “Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing...
A planet-size sunspot grew 10-fold in the last 2 days, and it's aimed directly at Earth
Scientists are watching as a planet-size sunspot has grown tenfold in the last two days and could launch solar flares directly toward Earth.
Teacher Walking Her Dog On Beach Finds Rare Unknown Fossil Older Than Dinosaurs
On Canada’s Prince Edward Island, a high school teacher’s daily dog walk turned into a spectacular find that has thrilled paleontologists across the world: a rare 300 million-year-old fossil. At first, Lisa St. Coeur Cormier saw what she thought was a tree root poking out of the sand...
Mother And Son Hand Feed Shark Until… They Both Fall Directly On Top Of It
It doesn’t get any scarier than that. But, it’s also preventable. Let’s try not to put any kids in harms way due to our own stupidity. I get that this is probably a pretty common occurrence in the area and that its generally fairly safe, but damn, that’s just stupid.
