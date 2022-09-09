Thursday's Top Prep Performers from cross country, volleyball, golf, tennis, water polo

A finely balanced offense enabled the St. Bonaventure High football team to even its record Friday night. The Seraphs picked up their first road victory, too. Anthony Wolter completed 18 of 25 attempts for 164 yards and two touchdowns, Delon Thompson rushed for 142 yards and scored three touchdowns and Joaquin "Juice" Johnson caught 11 receptions for 104 yards as St. Bonaventure overpowered host Notre Dame, 42-17.

VENTURA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO