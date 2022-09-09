Thursday's Top Prep Performers from cross country, volleyball, golf, tennis, water polo
Highlights from Thursday in high school sports:
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
- Senior twins Lex and Leo Young finished 1-2 as top-ranked Newbury Park had the top five runners to take first at the first Marmonte League meet of the season at Peppertree Playfield in Thousand Oaks. Lex Young came in at 14:48.40; Leo Young was right next to him at 14:48.42. Dev Doshi was third in 14:59.68, Aaron Sahlman was fourth in 15:14.75 and Brayden Seymour was fifth in 15:20.42 as the Panthers finished with a team score of 15. Aaron Cantu took seventh in 15:49.66. Agoura placed second overall with Dan Barreto leading the Chargers with a ninth-place finish in 16:04.86. Thousand Oaks took third with Baptiste Garderes finishing eighth in 15:58.24. Oaks Christian was fourth with Christopher Pellettiere leading the Lions with a 10th-place finish in 16:16.03. KC Barber took sixth in 15:39.17 to lead fifth-place Westlake. Calabasas finished sixth.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
- Newbury Park had five of the top-10 finishers to take first place with a score of 27 and Payton Godsey of Oaks Christian won the individual title at the first Marmonte League meet of the season at Peppertree Playfield in Thousand Oaks. Leading the way for the top-ranked Panthers were Tiffany Sax, 2nd, 17:35.01; Ailish Hawkins, 3rd, 17:40.55; Sophia Grant, 6th, 18:49.36; Danielle Brotcke, 7th, 19:19.65; and Maya Natarajan, 9th, 19:44.61. Godsey won the race in 16:52.65 for the second-place Lions. Grace Geyer finished fourth in 17:55.27, Sarah Colebrooke was fifth in 18:29.45, and Gianna Sanchez was 10th in 19:51.00 for Oaks Christian. Agoura place third, led by Jenna Johnson's 13th-place finish in 19:55.18. Madeline Cooper took eighth in 19:40.88 for fourth-place Thousand Oaks.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
- Senior captain Addison Benson finished with 22 kills and senior Ella Hatch had 15 kills to lead Newbury Park to a 28-26, 26-24, 25-21 sweep of Agoura in a Marmonte League match.
- Hailey Byron had 12 kills and three blocks, Emily Ford had 13 kills and two blocks, Leah Orsini compiled 29 digs, Bea Gamboa finished with 14 kills, 14 digs and five aces, and Shae Rizzo contributed 37 assists and two aces to lead Royal (11-1) to a 25-19, 25-17, 22-25, 18-25, 15-11 victory over Louisville in a nonleague match.
- Jada Stone had five kills and 55 assists, Anika Huelskamp finished with 27 kills, Jade Alexander had 14 kills, and Ava Ordonez added 15 digs for Oxnard (4-3, 3-2) in its 25-22, 16-25, 22-25, 26-24, 15-8 loss to San Marcos in a Channel League match.
- Sydney Davis finished with 64 assists, Gracie Piro had 37 digs, Shai Daniels amassed 27 kills and 15 digs, and Ashley Sulkowski had 10 kills and four blocks for Buena in its 22-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-21, 15-5 loss to Santa Barbara in a Channel League match.
- Rio Mesa lost to Dos Pueblos 25-11, 25-15, 25-17 in a Channel League match.
- Kayleigh May had 13 assists, freshmen hitters Leah Curtin and London Halvorsen had nine kills and six kills, respectively, and Alyssa Hunnicutt added 12 digs to lead Thousand Oaks (9-5) to a sweep of Camarillo in a nonleague match.
- Eliana Urzua finished with 23 kills, six digs and nine assists, Mia Bazzani added six kills, two aces and two digs, and Sage Thorne-Thomsen had three kills, seven aces and 19 assists as Bishop Diego rallied for a 25-18, 11-25, 11-25, 25-13, 15-9 win over La Reina in a Tri-Valley League match. Sarah Shaw had 11 kills and six blocks, Logan Burns had seven aces and six kills, and Emily Morge had nine kills and four digs for the Regents.
- Yazmin Wiggins had 10 kills, Jayla Pettit had eight kills and Brisas Prado had five assists to lead Santa Clara (2-2, 1-0) to a 25-22, 25-23, 13-25, 19-25, 15-10 win over Thacher in a Frontier League opener.
- Nordhoff defeated Channel Islands in three sets.
GIRLS GOLF
- Lillian Spratt fired an even-par 33, Mathea Sagel shot a 34 and Addison Kloch had a 35 to lead Agoura to a 194-231 win over Chaminade in its season-opening match at Westlake Golf Course.
- Derica Chiu was the medalist with a 1-under 35 and Lily Huynh had a 37 to lead Oak Park to a 208-291 win over Moorpark in a Coastal Canyon League match at Moorpark Country Club. The Eagles improved to 3-0 in league.
GIRLS TENNIS
- Ventura defeated Oxnard 12-6. Avry Girtsman, a first-year tennis player, played her first singles match for the Cougars.
BOYS WATER POLO
- Buena defeated Villanova Prep 25-2 in a nonleague game. Jonas Rutherford netted both goals for the Wildcats.
- Camarillo lost to Burbank 12-8 in a nonleague game.
Comments / 0