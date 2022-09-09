Season 4 of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale featured the long-awaited reunion between June and Luke in Canada, after June was separated from her husband and tormented in Gilead for so long. Although they’re free, at least for now, June and Luke still have to get their daughter Hannah back from Gilead. Sounds like the perfect storyline for season 5!

