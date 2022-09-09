ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dead at Bibb Correctional Facility

An incarcerated man at Bibb Correctional Facility died on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections. Lavonte Tyreeke Jefferson, a 23-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb Correctional facility, was found unresponsive on the ground at the facility on Friday, according to the ADOC spokesperson. In a...
BIBB COUNTY, AL
WTVC

Alabama man charged in overdose death of Hixson mother of 2

HIXSON, Tenn. — An Alabama man faces several charges in connection with the death of a 36-year-old mother of two in Hixson. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says agents in Lake View, Alabama arrested Christopher Clay Garrison on September 1st. An HCSO release says Garrison's arrest comes after...
LAKE VIEW, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lauderdale County, AL
City
Bessemer, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Bessemer, AL
Crime & Safety
Cullman County, AL
Crime & Safety
Lauderdale County, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Cullman County, AL
State
Indiana State
CBS 42

Calera woman killed in Chilton County crash

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Chilton County claimed the life of a Calera woman. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Teresa Forman, 40, was injured when her 4Runner left the roadway, overturned and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Chilton County […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Leesburg man killed in Etowah County crash

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash in Etowah County claimed the life of a Leesburg man Saturday night. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Bobby Garmon, 60, was injured when his motorcycle left the road and hit a culvert around 6:40 p.m. The crash occurred on Centre Road near Ballplay Drive, four miles […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Gentry
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Bessemer shooting

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday afternoon where two people were shot, leaving one injured and another dead. According to officers, four people were involved in an argument in the area of McNeil Park in Bessemer’s Pipe Shop community. Preliminary investigation shows the argument started over a child […]
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Alabama pastor files lawsuit against Childersburg police following his May arrest while watering flowers for a neighbor

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama pastor, Michael Jennings, has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Childersburg and its police department. This comes after Jennings’ arrest in May while he was watering flowers for a neighbor. The charges were dropped a week after the arrest, but Jennings believes his rights were violated and is […]
CHILDERSBURG, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Crime Spree#Police#Violent Crime#Donaldson Prison#The Defense Team
wvtm13.com

Jasper man charged in shooting death of Walker County man

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — A Walker County man was shot and killed Saturday morning near Jasper, authorities said. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred at a home on Fall City Road and stemmed from a domestic dispute. The coroner's office identified the victim as 61-year-old Roger...
JASPER, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Local volunteer fire chiefs discuss needs, challenges

Cullman County is home to more than 83,000 residents. There are two full-time fire departments serving the residents of the city of Cullman (about 16,000) and the residents of the city of Hanceville, (about 3,300). That means approximately 63,000 residents are served by the unpaid men and women who make up the 26 volunteer fire departments (VFDs) throughout the rest of the county, although West Point and Vinemont do have some paid members on staff. Just like the departments in Cullman and Hanceville, VFDs are dispatched to fires, vehicle crashes, medical calls, weather-related emergencies and other events. Baileyton VFD Chief Zack McGee...
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

56-year-old man killed in Jefferson County crash identified

SYLVAN SPRINGS, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a man dead Saturday night. According to JCSO, officers arrived to the 5700 block of Birmingport Road in Sylvan Springs around 6:34 p.m. Officers then found 56-year-old Woodrow Larrie Williams Jr. whose motorcycle had left the roadway and crashed. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrc.com

Woman shot inside home in Center Point

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 8:40 p.m. the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 3rd Street NE in Center Point. Deputies say they arrived on the scene and found a 36 year old woman suffering from a...
CENTER POINT, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy