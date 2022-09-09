Read full article on original website
North Alabama chiropractor charged with poisoning wife, released on bond
A chiropractor from Hartselle charged with attempting to kill his wife by poisoning her has been released from jail on a $500,000 bond. Brian Thomas Mann, 33, of Coleman Street Northwest, was released from the Morgan County Jail on Wednesday, five days after his arrest. Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles...
Incarcerated man dead at Bibb Correctional Facility
An incarcerated man at Bibb Correctional Facility died on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections. Lavonte Tyreeke Jefferson, a 23-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb Correctional facility, was found unresponsive on the ground at the facility on Friday, according to the ADOC spokesperson. In a...
2 women charged with public intoxication while working in Alabama
Two women were arrested in Jackson County after authorities say they were using drugs while on the job.
Alabama man charged in overdose death of Hixson mother of 2
HIXSON, Tenn. — An Alabama man faces several charges in connection with the death of a 36-year-old mother of two in Hixson. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says agents in Lake View, Alabama arrested Christopher Clay Garrison on September 1st. An HCSO release says Garrison's arrest comes after...
Calera woman killed in Chilton County crash
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Chilton County claimed the life of a Calera woman. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Teresa Forman, 40, was injured when her 4Runner left the roadway, overturned and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Chilton County […]
Victim’s brother arrested in connection with Albertville shooting
Police investigators said the two brothers were arguing when one shot the other in the torso.
Fight At Alabama Plant Ends With One Shot Says Tpd
I don’t suppose many of us can understand what could be so terrible as to make you want to shoot a coworker. I know I have been angry at times when someone steals my lunch out of the break room refrigerator, but I never thought about shooting someone over my tuna sandwich.
Leesburg man killed in Etowah County crash
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash in Etowah County claimed the life of a Leesburg man Saturday night. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Bobby Garmon, 60, was injured when his motorcycle left the road and hit a culvert around 6:40 p.m. The crash occurred on Centre Road near Ballplay Drive, four miles […]
1 dead, 1 injured in Bessemer shooting
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday afternoon where two people were shot, leaving one injured and another dead. According to officers, four people were involved in an argument in the area of McNeil Park in Bessemer’s Pipe Shop community. Preliminary investigation shows the argument started over a child […]
Alabama pastor files lawsuit against Childersburg police following his May arrest while watering flowers for a neighbor
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama pastor, Michael Jennings, has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Childersburg and its police department. This comes after Jennings’ arrest in May while he was watering flowers for a neighbor. The charges were dropped a week after the arrest, but Jennings believes his rights were violated and is […]
ALEA clocks driver at 131 mph during joint traffic detail with Tuscaloosa PD
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a driver was going 131 miles per hour in Tuscaloosa County when they tried to stop him during a joint traffic detail with Tuscaloosa Police. Troopers said they pursued the driver on n I359 southbound, where the speed limit is 65 mph....
Tuscaloosa Police investigating rash of car break-in cases and guns stolen
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are issuing a warning to the public about locking their car doors and securing weapons. Deputy Chief Sebo Sanders says investigators are seeing a rise in car break-in cases. “Car break-ins are very serious, and it happens many times because people leave their cars unlocked. In the past month we’ve […]
Jasper man charged in shooting death of Walker County man
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — A Walker County man was shot and killed Saturday morning near Jasper, authorities said. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred at a home on Fall City Road and stemmed from a domestic dispute. The coroner's office identified the victim as 61-year-old Roger...
Local volunteer fire chiefs discuss needs, challenges
Cullman County is home to more than 83,000 residents. There are two full-time fire departments serving the residents of the city of Cullman (about 16,000) and the residents of the city of Hanceville, (about 3,300). That means approximately 63,000 residents are served by the unpaid men and women who make up the 26 volunteer fire departments (VFDs) throughout the rest of the county, although West Point and Vinemont do have some paid members on staff. Just like the departments in Cullman and Hanceville, VFDs are dispatched to fires, vehicle crashes, medical calls, weather-related emergencies and other events. Baileyton VFD Chief Zack McGee...
'It's unfair:' Jefferson County residents react to garbage collection bills
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — People who live in unincorporated Jefferson County noticed what they are paying for trash pick up has gone up. AmWaste said diesel fuel costs in the area are up 226% so the increase was necessary. “I thought it was maybe a mistake on the...
56-year-old man killed in Jefferson County crash identified
SYLVAN SPRINGS, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a man dead Saturday night. According to JCSO, officers arrived to the 5700 block of Birmingport Road in Sylvan Springs around 6:34 p.m. Officers then found 56-year-old Woodrow Larrie Williams Jr. whose motorcycle had left the roadway and crashed. […]
Woman shot inside home in Center Point
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 8:40 p.m. the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 3rd Street NE in Center Point. Deputies say they arrived on the scene and found a 36 year old woman suffering from a...
‘I felt dehumanized’: Alabama pastor wants police accountability after arrest while watering flowers
Watering flowers while Black. That’s what Michael Jerome Jennings was doing on May 22, 2022, when he was questioned, handcuffed and arrested by white police officers in Childersburg, Alabama. Jennings, the pastor of Vision of Abundant Life Ministries in Sylacauga, says he’s the latest in a long line of...
Alabama man killed in barrage of gunfire at bank ATM in ambush attack, police say
Police say an Alabama man was killed in an ambush Sunday as he was doing business at a bank ATM machine. Homewood police released photographs showing the suspect, who was wearing a facemask and riding in a Volvo SUV. The victim, Justin Jamond Hendrix, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama, was doing...
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office looking for families of 2 victims found dead earlier this month
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is attempting to locate the families of two men who were found dead at separate times earlier this month. On Sept. 1, police were called to a report of a body that had been found in a ditch along Grant Street in Midfield. The victim was […]
