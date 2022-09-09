Read full article on original website
Longtime Henderson County head coach dies
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) Longtime Henderson Co. boys basketball head coach Phil Gibson has passed away. Gibson spent 12 seasons leading the Colonels and is the program’s all-time winningest coach. Gibson won 260 games and two regional championships. Phil Gibson was 67 years old.
wrul.com
More Than 200 Attend 1st Annual Illinois Basin Celebration
More than 200 Illinois Basin oil exploration and production industry professionals attended the first annual Illinois Basin Celebration at the White County Fairgrounds’ Floral Hall in Carmi on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The event was organized by the Illinois Petroleum Resources Board (IPRB) to recognize the efforts of the more...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, September 13th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 60-year-old Faith Moon of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by Salem Police on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a pending possession of controlled substance charge. She remained in jail Tuesday in lieu of $30,000 bond.
freedom929.com
LOCAL / AREA MONDAY UPDATE
(OLNEY) At last check, the Richland County TB & Health Office in Olney and the Jasper County Health Department in Newton are still waiting to announce the availability of the new Bivalent COVID-19 Booster vaccines. The new guidelines from the CDC earlier this week will allow only the new booster shots while the previous booster vaccinations are no longer available. Watch the Richland County Health Office Facebook page and the Jasper County Health Department Facebook page for updates and future vaccination details.
wrul.com
Local Sports Recap – September 13, 2022
The Carmi-White County boys and girls golf teams hosted Zeigler-Royalton on Monday for Senior Day, and it was a rough round of golf for the Bulldogs. The boys fell by a score of 177-186. The Lady Bulldogs fell 188-216. The boys will return to action onTuesday when they travel to Flora. Both teams will travel to Fairfield on Wednesday.
14news.com
Rollover crash shuts down part of Oak Hill
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies in Vanderburgh County say a car rolled over Monday. It happened on Oak Hill Road at Aspen Drive just before 1 p.m. Deputies say an elderly driver ran off the road. Her car rolled and landed several feet down in a ditch. She was taken...
wevv.com
Ground broken for construction of new Gallatin County church after old one destroyed by fire
Community members in the Gallatin County village of Junction, Illinois, held a groundbreaking ceremony over the weekend for a new church. Back in June, the Junction General Baptist Church was considered a total loss after a fire broke out. Officials with the church say that the fire started after the top of the steeple was struck by lightning.
WTHI
Olney man airlifted to Indy hospital after Parke County motorcycle crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after police in Parke County said he crashed his motorcycle. The crash happened over the weekend on US 41 and County Road 350 West. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says Tony Crawford, of Olney, Illinois, ran off...
One flown to hospital after Parke Co. motorcycle wreck
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Olney, Illinois man was flown to Indianapolis following a motorcycle crash in Parke County Indiana. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred on September 10 on US 41 near the intersection with County Road 350 west. Cole said that the motorcycle failed to negotiate a left […]
wevv.com
Authorities clean up semi crash on I-64 in Vanderburgh County
Authorities in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, were cleaning up Tuesday morning after a semi crash on Interstate 64. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday that crews were at the scene of a semi truck and trailer crash on I-64 near Old Princeton Road. According to the sheriff's...
14news.com
Driver hurt in hit and run crash, man detained near scene
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police were called to a crash Tuesday just before 7 p.m. in Evansville. It happened at Franklin and Fulton. Dispatchers say it was a hit and run. There was an ambulance on scene for one of the drivers. Officials say a man was detained not far...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, September 11th, 2022
Salem Police arrested 23-year-old Kemper Hotze of North Ohio Street in Salem for felony criminal trespass to a residence. He was taken into custody after allegedly entering an occupied home in the 500 block of West Warmouth where he was told he was not wanted. Hotze was taken to the Marion County Jail.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Illinois
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Illinois. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Illinois. So... which Illinois college is number one...
wrul.com
Lumber Yard Fire Update, Weekend Arrest and Report from Carmi PD
It’s been more than two months now since an early morning fire took down an old lumber yard in Carmi and caused extensive damage to multiple homes surrounding the property. We’re still awaiting an official release of information from the state fire marshal’s office. Carmi Chief of Fire Larry Hite would only say he’s supposed to be gathering additional information to turn into the inspector’s office today and he was hopeful an official determination could be provided soon. It’s been rumored that there were suspicious circumstances, but the investigation is currently ongoing.
WTHI
Richland County elementary teacher appears in court
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Richland County Elementary School teacher has pleaded not guilty to two out of three aggravated battery charges. The charges were filed against 30 year old Kyle Shipman, of Olney, at the beginning of August. According to court documents, the incidents happened inside of Richland County...
14news.com
Ivie Duncan, also known as ‘Baby Ivie’ back in the hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 18 years ago we introduced you to Ivie Duncan. Many may know her as ‘Baby Ivie,’ and she was born with a condition that left most of her intestines outside of her body. ”I mean, Ivie’s known in the community as baby Ivie. I...
wevv.com
Evansville attempted kidnapping suspect believed to have ties to Dubois County, authorities say
An attempted kidnapping suspect in a case out of Evansville, Indiana, is believed to be connected to Dubois County, according to authorities. We first told you about the attempted kidnapping case in Evansville on Friday, after a woman called 911 and said that a man armed with a gun tried to abduct her.
$50 fee evolves into class action lawsuit in Gibson County
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A family is hoping to get their money back after they say county animal services issued them a $50 fee. The class action lawsuit was filed against the Gibson County Animal Services and the county. The family says they filed the suit because there was no way to appeal the […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man arrested in connection with bomb threats at Schutt Sports
A 35-year-old Salem man has been arrested by Salem Police on four counts of felony disorderly conduct in connection with four alleged bomb threats to Schutt Sports. Damon DeBoer of South Jefferson reportedly made the threats on two separate days, including two on Monday. He was an employee of the plant and reportedly had been released from the Marion County Jail on a drug court sanction early Monday morning so he could go to work. He was scheduled to work the first shift.
spencercountyonline.com
Evansville man arrested following traffic stop near Grandview
On the evening of Sunday, September 4, at approximately 4:03 p.m., Spencer County Deputy Jason Littrell was on patrol in the Grandview area on SR 66. Deputy Littrell observed a vehicle driving on Forsythe Street and made a traffic stop due to an infraction he observed. Deputy Littrell approached the...
