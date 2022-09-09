ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

First of three bar fight participants sentenced

By J Swygart
The Lima News
The Lima News
 4 days ago
Nicholas Williams, 22, of Lima, was sentenced Friday to four years in prison for his role in a fight at J's American Pub earlier this year that left a man seriously injured.

LIMA — One of three Allen County residents charged in a bar fight earlier this year that left a local man with extensive facial fractures was sentenced Friday to four years in prison on a second-degree felony charge of felonious assault.

Nicholas Williams, 22, was the first person to be sentenced in connection with the Jan. 22 fight outside J’s American Pub, 2307 Spencerville Road, which left Bradin Fisher-Jones, 23, of Lima, with injuries that resulted in him being taken by helicopter to a Toledo hospital for surgery.

Two others involved in the fight, Donovan Denson and Janicqua Bailey, each 22, have entered guilty pleas and are awaiting sentencing on felonious assault charges for their roles in the melee. A fourth person involved in the fight, Tysheen Polk, has eluded law enforcement officials since the night of the brawl.

According to court documents, Lima police officers were dispatched to the bar in reference to a large fight after receiving a 911 call from Jordan Wehrly, who at the time was an off-duty patrolman with the Spencerville Police Department. Wehrly has since left that position. Upon their arrival officers located Fisher-Jones, whose face was covered in blood, lying outside the bar.

Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Thines played three short video clips, each taken with cell phones and posted to Facebook immediately after the fight, during Friday’s hearing in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Williams was visible only in the third video as he and Bailey, joined by Denson and Polk, stomped and kicked Fisher-Jones as he laid on the ground just outside the entrance to J’s.

Defense attorney Thomas Lucente said his client was coming to the aid of Bailey, his girlfriend, when he became engaged with Fisher-Jones.

“Mr. Williams was acting in defense of his girlfriend, right or wrong,” Lucente said. “In Mr. Williams’ mind it was the defense of another. He was acting on strong provocation due to an assault on his girlfriend, but he has taken responsibility for his actions … hence his plea” of guilty to the sole count in the indictment.

Williams offered a “sincere apology to the victim from the bottom of my heart,” and said he has learned much while sitting in jail awaiting sentencing.

“I asked God multiple times to forgive me,” he said. “I made a huge mistake, but I’m human and we all make mistakes. I know I was wrong and I ask forgiveness. I am a changed and a better man today.”

Judge Terri Kohlrieser agreed that Williams initially appeared on the videos to have been coming to Bailey’s aid after Fisher-Jones appeared to swing a fist in her direction.

The judge, however, pointed out that Williams and Bailey also appear to have detained the victim outside the bar in a move that led others to become involved.

“The chasing down of the victim is the real issue here,” Kohlrieser told Williams. “At that point it’s no longer provocation, it’s retaliation. You and Miss Bailey hunted him down and it became a complete and utter beat-down.”

