Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday
A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
Yankees have one player on fire to start September
The New York Yankees have been patiently waiting for Isiah Kiner-Falefa to provide substantial value after being acquired before the 2022 season began from the Minnesota Twins. General manager Brian Cashman had high hopes for IKF, especially after winning a Gold Glove at third base and showcasing solid defensive qualities at shortstop.
Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update
Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa recovering from pacemaker procedure; return date uncertain
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa says he is recovering well from having a pacemaker inserted for his heart and is uncertain when he'll return to run the club. La Russa was back with the White Sox in Oakland on Sunday to celebrate Dave Stewart having...
Angels star Trout homers in 7th straight game, 1 shy of mark
CLEVELAND (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout homered in his seventh consecutive game Monday night, one shy of the major league record. The three-time AL MVP hit a two-run drive off Cleveland’s Konnor Pilkington in the fifth inning. Trout’s 35th homer of the season traveled 422 feet to dead center at Progressive Field. Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly and Dale Long share the major league record of eight straight games with a home run. Trout can tie the mark Tuesday night when the Angels continue their series with the Guardians.
Albert Pujols gives away historic home run ball for heartwarming reason
On Sunday afternoon, Albert Pujols made Major League Baseball history by hitting his 697th home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates, passing star slugger Alex Rodriguez on the all-time home run leaderboard, and pulling within just three home runs of the elusive 700 home run mark. It was a joyous occasion...
Cardinals Rumors: Tigers interested in poaching top St. Louis executive
The Detroit Tigers are interested in poaching top St. Louis Cardinals executive Matt Slater in what would be a huge loss for the front office. Not only do the St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best rosters in baseball, but they also have one of the best front offices in baseball. The jobs that president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Michael Girsch have done in turning the franchise into an annual postseason contender is impressive.
Pujols hits 697th homer, passes A-Rod for 4th on career list
PITTSBURGH (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run and moved past Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the career list, connecting Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols hit his 18th home run of the season, a two-run drive in the ninth inning that put the Cardinals ahead 3-2. He also homered Saturday night. Pujols trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart. The 42-year-old Pujols has 21 games left in his 22nd and final season in the big leagues.
Rays report: Jonathan Aranda starting at first vs. Yankees
NEW YORK — The Rays are looking to bounce back from Saturday’s disappointing loss today as they play their final 2022 game — regular season anyway — against the Yankees. Rookie Jonathan Aranda will get the start at first base today ahead of slumping veteran Ji-Man...
