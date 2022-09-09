ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday

A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees have one player on fire to start September

The New York Yankees have been patiently waiting for Isiah Kiner-Falefa to provide substantial value after being acquired before the 2022 season began from the Minnesota Twins. General manager Brian Cashman had high hopes for IKF, especially after winning a Gold Glove at third base and showcasing solid defensive qualities at shortstop.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update

Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Angels star Trout homers in 7th straight game, 1 shy of mark

CLEVELAND (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout homered in his seventh consecutive game Monday night, one shy of the major league record. The three-time AL MVP hit a two-run drive off Cleveland’s Konnor Pilkington in the fifth inning. Trout’s 35th homer of the season traveled 422 feet to dead center at Progressive Field. Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly and Dale Long share the major league record of eight straight games with a home run. Trout can tie the mark Tuesday night when the Angels continue their series with the Guardians.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Albert Pujols gives away historic home run ball for heartwarming reason

On Sunday afternoon, Albert Pujols made Major League Baseball history by hitting his 697th home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates, passing star slugger Alex Rodriguez on the all-time home run leaderboard, and pulling within just three home runs of the elusive 700 home run mark. It was a joyous occasion...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: Tigers interested in poaching top St. Louis executive

The Detroit Tigers are interested in poaching top St. Louis Cardinals executive Matt Slater in what would be a huge loss for the front office. Not only do the St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best rosters in baseball, but they also have one of the best front offices in baseball. The jobs that president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Michael Girsch have done in turning the franchise into an annual postseason contender is impressive.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Pujols hits 697th homer, passes A-Rod for 4th on career list

PITTSBURGH (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run and moved past Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the career list, connecting Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols hit his 18th home run of the season, a two-run drive in the ninth inning that put the Cardinals ahead 3-2. He also homered Saturday night. Pujols trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart. The 42-year-old Pujols has 21 games left in his 22nd and final season in the big leagues.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

A Cuban Date Night: Best Cuban Restaurants in Tampa

Cuban food: savory, flavorful, and never skimping on delicious! With Tampa’s rich Cuban history, it’s no surprise there is a surplus of incredible Cuban restaurants. Cuban eateries in Tampa range from counter-service quick bites all the way to white tablecloth sit down dinners. Whether you’re in the mood for something quick or something classy, the Tampa area has it all. Check out our top six Cuban restaurants in Tampa Bay.
